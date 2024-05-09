Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC: Ascent Resources Reports First Quarter 2024 Operating And Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Net production of 2.2 bcfe per day, with liquids production up 38% over the prior year period to ~37 mbbls per day

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $86 million and $218 million, respectively

of $86 million and $218 million, respectively Adjusted EBITDAX (1) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) of $456 million and $198 million, respectively

and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $456 million and $198 million, respectively Received credit rating upgrades from both Moody's and Fitch subsequent to quarter-end

Reaffirmed the borrowing base and elected commitments under the credit facility at $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively, in April

Increased production guidance range to 2,050 to 2,125 mmcfe per day (no other changes)

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its first quarter 2024 operating and financial results. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Friday, May 10, 2024. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our audited financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on the first quarter results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "I am excited to announce our exceptional financial and operational results during the quarter despite continuing market volatility. Our disciplined approach to cost management, focus on efficiencies and strong hedge book have allowed us to deliver outstanding results. Our commitment to maximizing and growing free cash flow remain our top priority, ensuring the sustainability of our business for many years to come."

Fisher continued, "As we move through the rest of the year, we will continue to focus on costs, efficiencies and margins to drive free cash flow and position the Company for long-term success. Our prudent financial strategy, including our hedge book, provide a solid foundation to navigate market conditions with confidence."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First quarter 2024 net production averaged 2,215 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,994 mmcf per day of natural gas, 9,396 bbls per day of oil and 27,429 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

First quarter 2024 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.73 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $2.61 per mcfe in the first quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter of 2024, Ascent reported Net Income of $86 million, Adjusted Net Income of $218 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $456 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $369 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $198 million. Ascent incurred $212 million of total capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2024 consisting of $180 million of D&C costs, $25 million of land and leasehold costs, and $7 million of capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.4 billion, with $645 million of borrowings and $169 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of March 31, 2024 was approximately $1.2 billion, comprised of $1.2 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $9 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.8x based on a LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

Operational Update

During the first quarter of 2024, we spud 15 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 17 wells, and turned-in-line 10 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 15,700 feet. As of March 31, 2024, Ascent had 876 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place in order to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect our expected operating cash flow. As of March 31, 2024, Ascent had hedged 1,453,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas production for the remainder of 2024 at an average downside price of $3.51 per mmbtu, and 1,370,000 mmbtu per day in 2025 at an average downside price of $3.82 per mmbtu. Additionally, Ascent has hedged 10,000 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price of $75.39 per bbl for the remainder of 2024, and 4,000 bbls per day in 2025 at an average price of $70.42. We also have a significant portion of our natural basis position hedged in 2024 and 2025 along with additional natural gas hedges in place through 2027. Please reference our financial statements for additional detail on our hedge position.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Revenues:







Natural gas

$ 390,502

$ 611,560 Oil

58,368

63,993 NGL

77,424

43,741 Commodity derivative gain

116,259

921,649 Total Revenues

642,553

1,640,943 Operating Expenses:







Lease operating expenses

30,628

33,650 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

262,663

240,292 Taxes other than income

11,048

11,497 Exploration expenses

6,021

607 General and administrative expenses

31,481

16,493 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

187,000

183,039 Total Operating Expenses

528,841

485,578 Income from Operations

113,712

1,155,365 Other Income (Expense):







Interest expense, net

(50,212)

(55,335) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(3,696)

3,880 Other income

25,921

536 Total Other Expense

(27,987)

(50,919) Net Income

$ 85,725

$ 1,104,446

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,525

$ 6,718 Accounts receivable - natural gas, oil and NGL sales

198,879

266,906 Accounts receivable - joint interest and other

81,003

38,540 Short-term derivative assets

437,708

438,041 Other current assets

9,810

10,620 Total Current Assets

735,925

760,825 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

11,772,088

11,565,453 Other property and equipment

43,526

42,542 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(4,805,836)

(4,619,852) Property and Equipment, net

7,009,778

6,988,143 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

173,599

288,396 Other long-term assets

64,043

68,486 Total Assets

$ 7,983,345

$ 8,105,850









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 87,575

$ 76,333 Accrued interest

45,927

44,665 Short-term derivative liabilities

7,453

13,157 Other current liabilities

493,562

551,894 Total Current Liabilities

634,517

686,049 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,418,175

2,533,873 Long-term derivative liabilities

775

- Other long-term liabilities

129,726

124,565 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,548,676

2,658,438 Member's Equity

4,800,152

4,761,363 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,983,345

$ 8,105,850

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income

$ 85,725

$ 1,104,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

187,000

183,039 Gain on commodity derivatives

(116,259)

(921,649) Settlements received (paid) for commodity derivatives

178,611

(66,818) Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

5,559

- Non-cash interest expense

5,374

5,977 Long-term incentive compensation

9,314

831 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

3,696

(3,880) Other

67

(1,423) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

9,554

70,395 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

368,641

370,918 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(218,589)

(259,916) Additions to other property and equipment

(543)

(1,059) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(219,132)

(260,975) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

405,000

510,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(525,000)

(545,000) Cash received (paid) for settlements of commodity derivatives

29,480

(53,530) Cash paid to Member for Parent's equity distributions

(56,250)

- Cash paid to Member for Parent's long-term incentive Cash Awards

-

(17,856) Other

(932)

(271) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(147,702)

(106,657) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,807

3,286 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

6,718

3,894 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 8,525

$ 7,180

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES

NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023









Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf)

181,432

183,444 Oil (mbbls)

855

932 NGL (mbbls)

2,496

1,463 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

201,532

197,811









Average Daily Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,994

2,038 Oil (mbbls/d)

9

10 NGL (mbbls/d)

27

16 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,215

2,198 % Natural Gas

90 %

93 % % Liquids

10 %

7 %









Average Sales Prices:







Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 2.15

$ 3.33 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 68.33

$ 68.71 NGL ($/bbl)

$ 31.02

$ 29.90









Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 2.61

$ 3.64 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

1.12

(0.34) Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 3.73

$ 3.30

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Capital Expenditures Incurred:







Drilling and completion costs incurred

$ 180,121

$ 239,232 Land and leasehold costs incurred

24,904

26,185 Capitalized interest incurred

7,133

10,270 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred

$ 212,158

$ 275,687

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to our financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to our investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred, land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Net Income (GAAP)

$ 85,725

$ 1,104,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted Net Income:







Gain on commodity derivatives

(116,259)

(921,649) Settlements received (paid) for commodity derivatives

226,562

(66,818) Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives

(102)

835 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

3,696

(3,880) Long-term incentive compensation(a)

9,314

831 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

5,559

- Non-recurring legal expense

3,272

- Other

-

(1,477) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 217,767

$ 112,288

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Net Income (GAAP)

$ 85,725

$ 1,104,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:







Exploration expenses

6,021

607 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

187,000

183,039 Interest expense, net

50,212

55,335 Gain on commodity derivatives

(116,259)

(921,649) Settlements received (paid) for commodity derivatives

226,562

(66,818) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

3,696

(3,880) Long-term incentive compensation(a)

9,314

831 Non-recurring legal expense

3,272

- Other

-

(1,477) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 455,543

$ 350,434

(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is non-cash to the Company as the Plan was established by our Parent, Ascent Resources, LLC. We did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 85,725

$ 757,202

$ 16,655

$ 250,036

$ 1,109,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

6,021

5,971

1,862

4,185

18,039 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

187,000

178,749

186,486

175,677

727,912 Interest expense, net

50,212

52,714

50,043

47,818

200,787 Gain on commodity derivatives

(116,259)

(758,301)

(69,253)

(348,982)

(1,292,795) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

226,562

58,169

104,269

126,929

515,929 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

3,696

651

3,760

2,039

10,146 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

-

-

-

26,900

26,900 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

9,314

1,006

999

859

12,178 Non-recurring legal expense

3,272

20,000

-

-

23,272 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 455,543

$ 316,161

$ 294,821

$ 285,461

$ 1,351,986





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 1,104,446

$ 1,600,999

$ 46,540

$ 284,927

$ 3,036,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

607

3,353

15,365

12,015

31,340 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

183,039

181,519

192,484

149,771

706,813 Interest expense, net

55,335

57,426

57,553

49,787

220,101 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(921,649)

(993,155)

1,100,991

584,421

(229,392) Settlements paid for commodity derivatives(b)

(66,818)

(473,217)

(856,004)

(603,555)

(1,999,594) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(3,880)

1,955

(3,656)

(2,977)

(8,558) Long-term incentive compensation(a)

831

8,780

8,914

4,176

22,701 Non-recurring legal expense (benefit)

-

-

1,702

(10,564)

(8,862) Other

(1,477)

(59)

(5,054)

8,999

2,409 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 350,434

$ 387,601

$ 558,835

$ 477,000

$ 1,773,870

(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $4.8 million, $6.5 million, $8.1 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, is non-cash to the Company as the Plan was established by our Parent, Ascent Resources, LLC. We did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023. (b) Excludes the one-time payment of $300 million in April 2022 to restructure a portion of our May through December 2022 natural gas swaps, resulting in an increase of our weighted average strike prices for these periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Net Debt:







Total debt

$ 2,418,175

$ 2,444,189 Less: cash and cash equivalents

8,525

7,180 Net Debt

$ 2,409,650

$ 2,437,009









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt

$ 2,409,650

$ 2,437,009 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)

$ 1,351,986

$ 1,773,870 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

1.8 x

1.4 x

(a) Only includes impact of XTO acquisition since August 5, 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 368,641

$ 370,918 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(9,554)

(70,395) Drilling and completion costs incurred

(180,121)

(239,232) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(24,904)

(26,185) Capitalized interest incurred

(7,133)

(10,270) Financing commodity derivative settlements

47,951

- Non-recurring legal expense

3,272

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)

$ 198,152

$ 24,836

(a) Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Cash Award of $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. It is reflected in our consolidated financial statements as a non-cash equity contribution received from our Parent as the Plan was established by our Parent, Ascent Resources, LLC. We did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

