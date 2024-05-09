Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.05.2024 | 22:01
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ginkgo announces several initiatives to accelerate path to Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by end of 2026

Initiatives include a reduction of $200 million in annualized run-rate operating expenses by mid-2025, with anticipated substantial reduction occurring in 2024

BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the first quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • First quarter 2024 Total revenue of $38 million, down from $81 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 53% primarily driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment
    • First quarter 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $28 million, down from $34 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 18% driven by a decline in revenue from early stage customers partially offset by growth from large/enterprise customers
    • First quarter 2024 Biosecurity revenue of $10 million with gross profit margin of 8% is reflective of the early stages of transition to a more recurring business model
  • First quarter 2024 Loss from operations of $(178) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $42 million), compared to Loss from operations of $(216) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $75 million) in the comparable prior year period
  • First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(100) million remained flat year over year as the decrease in Total revenue was offset by a decrease in operating expenses
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the first quarter of $840 million

"Ginkgo is an increasingly important part of the biotech ecosystem, and we are taking decisive action to keep it that way," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "We've demonstrated that we can serve a large number of diverse programs on a common platform, but I'm disappointed in our revenues in Q1. This trend needs to change, and we are simplifying both what we sell to customers and how we do the work that drives revenue at Ginkgo. Fortunately, we have the experience to know which types of programs are most efficient to run on our lab automation and can use this knowledge to further consolidate our Foundry operations and footprint into Biofab1, our new fully integrated lab data center, which is expected to open in mid-2025. We are also simplifying our transaction terms in many instances as the benefits of our IP and downstream value terms were not worth the cost of slowing our commercial activity. With these changes, we are targeting reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026, while seeking to reduce interim burn substantially to maintain a strong margin of safety throughout this transformation, supported by our $840 million cash balance and no bank debt."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

  • Cell Engineering business seeing opportunities to simplify operations, with a focus on more profitable and scalable programs
    • Added 17 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q1 2024, representing 31% growth over the prior year period
    • Expanded partnership with Novo Nordisk, creating a flexible model to allow projects to launch more quickly across several areas of interest in their portfolio
    • Introduced Lab Data as a Service ("LDaaS") offering to meet market demand for high quality training data for AI ("lab in the loop") and more modular R&D workflows
  • Ginkgo Biosecurity continues to gain traction on an international scale
    • Awarded a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to build an open-access, AI-enabled forecasting model for global measles outbreaks to empower proactive public health measures
    • Announced Ginkgo's new biosecurity products, Ginkgo Canopy and Ginkgo Horizon. Ginkgo Canopy is our end-to-end system to monitor key nodes across the world for biothreats while Ginkgo Horizon enables global situational awareness and informs critical decisions through AI-powered multi-source data integration, analysis, and forecasting. With these products, Ginkgo is allowing customers to access biosecurity data feeds on a subscription basis and is building a true common operating picture for biothreats.

Plan to Achieve Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven and Updated Full Year 2024 Guidance

  • Ginkgo announced a plan to achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even by the end of 2026 on an annualized run-rate basis. The plan includes the following:
    • A target reduction in annualized run-rate operating expenditures of $200 million by mid-2025, driven by:
      • Consolidation of Foundry operations into a small number of core facilities, including Biofab1. If successful, including assumptions around the ability to terminate and/or sublease excess space, Ginkgo could reduce physical footprint and associated expenses by up to 60%
      • A reduction in labor expenses of at least 25%, across both G&A and R&D functions, including a reduction in force
    • Initiatives to simplify and standardize the nature of customer programs on the Foundry platform, including launching Lab Data as a Service and modular offerings, to drive a reduction in manual R&D support and increased use of Ginkgo's high throughput, flexible automation
  • Given the changes described above, including planned changes to our deal structures, we believe new Cell Programs as currently defined is no longer the most relevant metric for the business. That being said, Ginkgo does expect to add at least 100 new customer projects in 2024, comprising traditional Cell Programs as well as new offerings, including Lab Data as a Service.
  • Ginkgo will share additional perspectives and its plan to achieve Adjusted EBITDA breakeven on the webcast.
  • Ginkgo expects Total revenue of $170 - $190 million in 2024
    • Ginkgo revised its expectation for Cell Engineering services revenue to $120 -140 million in 2024. This guidance reflects a weaker than expected revenue ramp during the year, uncertainty relating to the timing of technical milestones, and the potential near-term impact of the restructuring actions described above. This guidance excludes the impact of any potential downstream value share as well as potential upside from new service offerings.
    • Ginkgo continues to expect Biosecurity revenue in 2024 of at least $50 million, representing the approximate current contracted backlog, with potential upside from additional opportunities in the pipeline

Conference Call Details
Ginkgo will host a video conference today, Thursday, May 9, 2024, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of first quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .

A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.

Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/

Audio-Only Dial Ins:
+1 646 876 9923 (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 (Houston)
+1 408 638 0968 (San Jose)

Webinar ID: 942 0961 7144

If you experience technical difficulties with any of these dial-ins or if you need international dial-in numbers, please visit our website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/ for updated dial-in information.

About Ginkgo Bioworks
ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)








As of March 31,


As of March 31,



2024


2023

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 840,440


$ 944,073

Accounts receivable, net


24,189


17,157

Accounts receivable - related parties


370


742

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


38,021


39,777

Total current assets


903,020


1,001,749

Property, plant, and equipment, net


195,992


188,193

Operating lease right-of-use assets


220,785


206,801

Investments


76,021


78,565

Intangible assets, net


77,407


82,741

Goodwill


47,909


49,238

Other non-current assets


60,627


58,055

Total assets


$ 1,581,761


$ 1,665,342

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 26,995


$ 9,323

Deferred revenue


33,612


44,486

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


108,436


110,051

Total current liabilities


169,043


163,860

Non-current liabilities:





Deferred revenue, net of current portion


166,067


158,062

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


234,497


221,835

Other non-current liabilities


24,884


24,433

Total liabilities


594,491


568,190

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value


-


-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value


202


199

Additional paid-in capital


6,445,058


6,385,997

Accumulated deficit


(5,456,439)


(5,290,528)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,551)


1,484

Total stockholders' equity


987,270


1,097,152

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,581,761


$ 1,665,342

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)








Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2023

Cell Engineering revenue


$ 27,889


$ 34,096

Biosecurity revenue:





Product


-


11,666

Service


10,055


34,940

Total revenue


37,944


80,702

Costs and operating expenses:





Cost of Biosecurity product revenue


-


4,541

Cost of Biosecurity service revenue


9,202


17,834

Research and development (1)


136,457


162,639

General and administrative (1)


70,287


111,433

Total operating expenses


215,946


296,447

Loss from operations


(178,002)


(215,745)

Other income (expense):





Interest income, net


11,711


14,545

Loss on equity method investments


-


(1,449)

Loss on investments


(2,544)


(6,370)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


940


1,204

Other income, net


2,015


2,928

Total other income (expense)


12,122


10,858

Loss before income taxes


(165,880)


(204,887)

Income tax expense


31


82

Net loss


$ (165,911)


$ (204,969)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$ (0.08)


$ (0.11)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic


2,004,460


1,914,963

Diluted


2,005,336


1,916,637

Comprehensive loss:





Net loss


$ (165,911)


$ (204,969)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:





Foreign currency translation adjustment


(3,035)


1,018

Total other comprehensive (loss) income


(3,035)


1,018

Comprehensive loss


$ (168,946)


$ (203,951)

(1)

Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2023

Research and development


$ 24,120


$ 47,541

General and administrative


18,277


27,659

Total


$ 42,397


$ 75,200

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$ (165,911)


$ (204,969)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

12,869


18,958

Stock-based compensation

40,782


72,986

Loss on investments and equity method investments

2,544


7,819

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(940)


(1,204)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

(926)


5,177

Non-cash lease expense

5,637


8,039

Non-cash in-process research and development

16,816


-

Other non-cash activity

(442)


1,121

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(6,770)


(526)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,154


7,442

Operating lease right-of-use assets

-


2,665

Other non-current assets

(707)


(2,036)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,871


19,080

Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(2,912)


(17,233)

Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

(4,097)


(8,521)

Other non-current liabilities

2,773


617

Net cash used in operating activities

(89,259)


(90,585)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(6,710)


(19,441)

Business acquisition

(5,400)


-

Other

-


27

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,110)


(19,414)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

70


12

Principal payments on finance leases

(294)


(322)

Contingent consideration payment

(621)


-

Payment of equity issuance costs

-


(578)

Net cash used in financing activities

(845)


(888)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(157)


(26)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(102,371)


(110,913)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

944,073


1,315,792

Restricted cash, beginning of period

45,511


53,789

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

989,584


1,369,581





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

840,440


1,206,086

Restricted cash, end of period

46,773


52,582

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 887,213


$ 1,258,668



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2024


2023

Net loss

$ (165,911)


$ (204,969)

Interest income, net

(11,711)


(14,545)

Income tax expense

31


82

Depreciation and amortization

12,869


18,958

EBITDA

(164,722)


(200,474)

Stock-based compensation (1)

42,397


75,200

Loss on equity method investments

-


1,449

Loss on investments

2,544


6,370

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(940)


(1,204)

Merger and acquisition related expenses (2)

19,265


18,662

Change in fair value of convertible notes

1,326


(44)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (100,130)


$ (100,041)


(1)

Includes $1.6 million and $2.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) due diligence, legal, consulting
and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance payments, (iii) the fair
value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (iv) acquired intangible assets expensed as in-
process research and development, and (v) costs associated with the Zymergen Bankruptcy, as well as securities litigation costs, net of
insurance recovery.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Segment Information

(in thousands, unaudited)






Three Months Ended March 31,


2024


2023

Revenue:




Cell Engineering

$ 27,889


$ 34,096

Biosecurity

10,055


46,606

Total revenue

37,944


80,702

Segment cost of revenue:




Biosecurity

9,202


22,375

Segment research and development expense:




Cell Engineering

100,101


98,522

Biosecurity

120


567

Total segment research and development expense

100,221


99,089

Segment general and administrative expense:




Cell Engineering

40,232


61,692

Biosecurity

11,951


13,956

Total segment general and administrative expense

52,183


75,648

Segment operating (loss) income:




Cell Engineering

(112,444)


(126,118)

Biosecurity

(11,218)


9,708

Total segment operating loss

(123,662)


(116,410)

Operating expenses not allocated to segments:




Stock-based compensation (1)

42,397


75,200

Depreciation and amortization

12,869


18,958

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

(926)


5,177

Loss from operations

$ (178,002)


$ (215,745)


(1) Includes $1.6 million and $2.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

© 2024 PR Newswire
