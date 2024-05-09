Ginkgo Bioworks Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ginkgo announces several initiatives to accelerate path to Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by end of 2026
Initiatives include a reduction of $200 million in annualized run-rate operating expenses by mid-2025, with anticipated substantial reduction occurring in 2024
BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the first quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- First quarter 2024 Total revenue of $38 million, down from $81 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 53% primarily driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment
- First quarter 2024 Cell Engineering revenue of $28 million, down from $34 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 18% driven by a decline in revenue from early stage customers partially offset by growth from large/enterprise customers
- First quarter 2024 Biosecurity revenue of $10 million with gross profit margin of 8% is reflective of the early stages of transition to a more recurring business model
- First quarter 2024 Loss from operations of $(178) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $42 million), compared to Loss from operations of $(216) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $75 million) in the comparable prior year period
- First quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(100) million remained flat year over year as the decrease in Total revenue was offset by a decrease in operating expenses
- Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the first quarter of $840 million
"Ginkgo is an increasingly important part of the biotech ecosystem, and we are taking decisive action to keep it that way," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "We've demonstrated that we can serve a large number of diverse programs on a common platform, but I'm disappointed in our revenues in Q1. This trend needs to change, and we are simplifying both what we sell to customers and how we do the work that drives revenue at Ginkgo. Fortunately, we have the experience to know which types of programs are most efficient to run on our lab automation and can use this knowledge to further consolidate our Foundry operations and footprint into Biofab1, our new fully integrated lab data center, which is expected to open in mid-2025. We are also simplifying our transaction terms in many instances as the benefits of our IP and downstream value terms were not worth the cost of slowing our commercial activity. With these changes, we are targeting reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026, while seeking to reduce interim burn substantially to maintain a strong margin of safety throughout this transformation, supported by our $840 million cash balance and no bank debt."
Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning
- Cell Engineering business seeing opportunities to simplify operations, with a focus on more profitable and scalable programs
- Added 17 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q1 2024, representing 31% growth over the prior year period
- Expanded partnership with Novo Nordisk, creating a flexible model to allow projects to launch more quickly across several areas of interest in their portfolio
- Introduced Lab Data as a Service ("LDaaS") offering to meet market demand for high quality training data for AI ("lab in the loop") and more modular R&D workflows
- Ginkgo Biosecurity continues to gain traction on an international scale
- Awarded a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to build an open-access, AI-enabled forecasting model for global measles outbreaks to empower proactive public health measures
- Announced Ginkgo's new biosecurity products, Ginkgo Canopy and Ginkgo Horizon. Ginkgo Canopy is our end-to-end system to monitor key nodes across the world for biothreats while Ginkgo Horizon enables global situational awareness and informs critical decisions through AI-powered multi-source data integration, analysis, and forecasting. With these products, Ginkgo is allowing customers to access biosecurity data feeds on a subscription basis and is building a true common operating picture for biothreats.
Plan to Achieve Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven and Updated Full Year 2024 Guidance
- Ginkgo announced a plan to achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even by the end of 2026 on an annualized run-rate basis. The plan includes the following:
- A target reduction in annualized run-rate operating expenditures of $200 million by mid-2025, driven by:
- Consolidation of Foundry operations into a small number of core facilities, including Biofab1. If successful, including assumptions around the ability to terminate and/or sublease excess space, Ginkgo could reduce physical footprint and associated expenses by up to 60%
- A reduction in labor expenses of at least 25%, across both G&A and R&D functions, including a reduction in force
- Initiatives to simplify and standardize the nature of customer programs on the Foundry platform, including launching Lab Data as a Service and modular offerings, to drive a reduction in manual R&D support and increased use of Ginkgo's high throughput, flexible automation
- A target reduction in annualized run-rate operating expenditures of $200 million by mid-2025, driven by:
- Given the changes described above, including planned changes to our deal structures, we believe new Cell Programs as currently defined is no longer the most relevant metric for the business. That being said, Ginkgo does expect to add at least 100 new customer projects in 2024, comprising traditional Cell Programs as well as new offerings, including Lab Data as a Service.
- Ginkgo will share additional perspectives and its plan to achieve Adjusted EBITDA breakeven on the webcast.
- Ginkgo expects Total revenue of $170 - $190 million in 2024
- Ginkgo revised its expectation for Cell Engineering services revenue to $120 -140 million in 2024. This guidance reflects a weaker than expected revenue ramp during the year, uncertainty relating to the timing of technical milestones, and the potential near-term impact of the restructuring actions described above. This guidance excludes the impact of any potential downstream value share as well as potential upside from new service offerings.
- Ginkgo continues to expect Biosecurity revenue in 2024 of at least $50 million, representing the approximate current contracted backlog, with potential upside from additional opportunities in the pipeline
Conference Call Details
Ginkgo will host a video conference today, Thursday, May 9, 2024, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of first quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.
To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .
A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.
Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/
Audio-Only Dial Ins:
+1 646 876 9923 (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 (Houston)
+1 408 638 0968 (San Jose)
Webinar ID: 942 0961 7144
If you experience technical difficulties with any of these dial-ins or if you need international dial-in numbers, please visit our website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/ for updated dial-in information.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACT:
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
As of March 31,
As of March 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 840,440
$ 944,073
Accounts receivable, net
24,189
17,157
Accounts receivable - related parties
370
742
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,021
39,777
Total current assets
903,020
1,001,749
Property, plant, and equipment, net
195,992
188,193
Operating lease right-of-use assets
220,785
206,801
Investments
76,021
78,565
Intangible assets, net
77,407
82,741
Goodwill
47,909
49,238
Other non-current assets
60,627
58,055
Total assets
$ 1,581,761
$ 1,665,342
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 26,995
$ 9,323
Deferred revenue
33,612
44,486
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
108,436
110,051
Total current liabilities
169,043
163,860
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
166,067
158,062
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
234,497
221,835
Other non-current liabilities
24,884
24,433
Total liabilities
594,491
568,190
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
202
199
Additional paid-in capital
6,445,058
6,385,997
Accumulated deficit
(5,456,439)
(5,290,528)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,551)
1,484
Total stockholders' equity
987,270
1,097,152
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,581,761
$ 1,665,342
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cell Engineering revenue
$ 27,889
$ 34,096
Biosecurity revenue:
Product
-
11,666
Service
10,055
34,940
Total revenue
37,944
80,702
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of Biosecurity product revenue
-
4,541
Cost of Biosecurity service revenue
9,202
17,834
Research and development (1)
136,457
162,639
General and administrative (1)
70,287
111,433
Total operating expenses
215,946
296,447
Loss from operations
(178,002)
(215,745)
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
11,711
14,545
Loss on equity method investments
-
(1,449)
Loss on investments
(2,544)
(6,370)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
940
1,204
Other income, net
2,015
2,928
Total other income (expense)
12,122
10,858
Loss before income taxes
(165,880)
(204,887)
Income tax expense
31
82
Net loss
$ (165,911)
$ (204,969)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.08)
$ (0.11)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
2,004,460
1,914,963
Diluted
2,005,336
1,916,637
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$ (165,911)
$ (204,969)
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,035)
1,018
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
(3,035)
1,018
Comprehensive loss
$ (168,946)
$ (203,951)
(1)
Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Research and development
$ 24,120
$ 47,541
General and administrative
18,277
27,659
Total
$ 42,397
$ 75,200
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (165,911)
$ (204,969)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
12,869
18,958
Stock-based compensation
40,782
72,986
Loss on investments and equity method investments
2,544
7,819
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(940)
(1,204)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
(926)
5,177
Non-cash lease expense
5,637
8,039
Non-cash in-process research and development
16,816
-
Other non-cash activity
(442)
1,121
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(6,770)
(526)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,154
7,442
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
2,665
Other non-current assets
(707)
(2,036)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
10,871
19,080
Deferred revenue, current and non-current
(2,912)
(17,233)
Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current
(4,097)
(8,521)
Other non-current liabilities
2,773
617
Net cash used in operating activities
(89,259)
(90,585)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,710)
(19,441)
Business acquisition
(5,400)
-
Other
-
27
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,110)
(19,414)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
70
12
Principal payments on finance leases
(294)
(322)
Contingent consideration payment
(621)
-
Payment of equity issuance costs
-
(578)
Net cash used in financing activities
(845)
(888)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(157)
(26)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(102,371)
(110,913)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
944,073
1,315,792
Restricted cash, beginning of period
45,511
53,789
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
989,584
1,369,581
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
840,440
1,206,086
Restricted cash, end of period
46,773
52,582
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 887,213
$ 1,258,668
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Net loss
$ (165,911)
$ (204,969)
Interest income, net
(11,711)
(14,545)
Income tax expense
31
82
Depreciation and amortization
12,869
18,958
EBITDA
(164,722)
(200,474)
Stock-based compensation (1)
42,397
75,200
Loss on equity method investments
-
1,449
Loss on investments
2,544
6,370
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(940)
(1,204)
Merger and acquisition related expenses (2)
19,265
18,662
Change in fair value of convertible notes
1,326
(44)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (100,130)
$ (100,041)
(1)
Includes $1.6 million and $2.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) due diligence, legal, consulting
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Segment Information
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenue:
Cell Engineering
$ 27,889
$ 34,096
Biosecurity
10,055
46,606
Total revenue
37,944
80,702
Segment cost of revenue:
Biosecurity
9,202
22,375
Segment research and development expense:
Cell Engineering
100,101
98,522
Biosecurity
120
567
Total segment research and development expense
100,221
99,089
Segment general and administrative expense:
Cell Engineering
40,232
61,692
Biosecurity
11,951
13,956
Total segment general and administrative expense
52,183
75,648
Segment operating (loss) income:
Cell Engineering
(112,444)
(126,118)
Biosecurity
(11,218)
9,708
Total segment operating loss
(123,662)
(116,410)
Operating expenses not allocated to segments:
Stock-based compensation (1)
42,397
75,200
Depreciation and amortization
12,869
18,958
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
(926)
5,177
Loss from operations
$ (178,002)
$ (215,745)
(1) Includes $1.6 million and $2.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks