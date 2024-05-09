Research Solutions, Inc.: Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Reports 17% Revenue Increase, ARR of $16.6 Million

Positive Net Income and Record Adjusted EBITDA

HENDERSON, Nev., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Summary (compared to prior-year quarter)

Total revenue of $12.1 million, a 17% increase.

Platform revenue up 76% to $4.0 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 82% to $16.6 million, which includes approximately $11.7 million of B2B recurring revenue and $4.9M of B2C recurring revenue.

Gross profit up 36%. Total gross margin improved 630 basis points to 45.2%.

Net income of $76,000 or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $237,000 or $0.01 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $961,000, a Company quarterly record, compared to $559,000.

Quarterly cash flow from operations of over $2 million, also a Company quarterly record, compared to $0.8 million.

"Our third quarter performance reflects the first full quarter of contribution from Scite and continued progress integrating Scite and ResoluteAI within our Article Galaxy platform. While we realized some anticipated churn in ResoluteAI ARR in the quarter, we experienced strong growth in both Scite B2B and B2C ARR, closing some large cross-sell opportunities with existing customers," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "During the quarter we launched two new product offerings, Technology Landscape and Clinical Trial Landscape, both of which harness our ability to simultaneously search across multiple datasets, extracting and synthesizing insights into use case specific outputs as part of our strategy to deliver workflows that save time for our customers. The highly specialized value proposition for our product offerings continues to grow as we serve as a critical piece of the research process, giving users the opportunity to effectively discover, acquire and manage the most relevant content all in one place. Overall, we believe our offerings and expanded addressable market will deliver meaningful growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue was $12.1 million, a 17% increase from $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter primarily driven by increased platform revenue from the prior-year period which included a full quarter of revenue from the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite.

Platform subscription revenue for the quarter was $4.0 million, a 76% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite, as well as organic growth in the core Article Galaxy platform. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $16.6 million, up 82% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $8.2 million, compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This quarter represents the first comparable period following the acquisition of contracts from FIZ Karlsruhe, which was effective January 1, 2023. The transaction active customer count for the quarter was 1,426, compared to 1,417 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 630 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 45.2%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business, as well as a modest increase in margins in the transactions business.

Total operating expenses were $5.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the additional expense base associated with the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite.

Net income in the third quarter was $76,000, or $0.00 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to $237,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $961,000, compared to $559,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-785-424-1699

Conference ID: RESEARCH

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter



Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2024 2023 Change % Change

2024 2023 Change % Change Revenue:



















Platforms $ 3,953,403 $ 2,249,632 $ 1,703,771 75.7 %

$ 9,679,179 $ 6,379,871 $ 3,299,308 51.7 %

Transactions $ 8,162,269 $ 8,092,794 69,475 0.9 %

$ 22,811,206 $ 21,363,864 1,447,342 6.8 % Total Revenue 12,115,672 10,342,426 1,773,246 17.1 %

32,490,385 27,743,735 4,746,650 17.1 %



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 3,382,051 1,981,002 1,401,049 70.7 %

8,239,028 5,627,695 2,611,333 46.4 %

Transactions 2,099,881 2,046,271 53,610 2.6 %

5,758,272 5,152,653 605,619 11.8 % Total Gross Profit 5,481,932 4,027,273 1,454,659 36.1 %

13,997,300 10,780,348 3,216,952 29.8 %



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 85.5 % 88.1 % -2.5 %



85.1 % 88.2 % -3.1 %



Transactions 25.7 % 25.3 % 0.4 %



25.2 % 24.1 % 1.1 %

Total Gross Profit 45.2 % 38.9 % 6.3 %



43.1 % 38.9 % 4.2 %





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 1,122,365 642,624 479,741 74.7 %

2,612,308 1,830,448 781,860 42.7 %

Technology and product development 1,371,754 953,677 418,077 43.8 %

3,952,891 2,751,099 1,201,792 43.7 %

General and administrative 2,027,074 1,871,591 155,483 8.3 %

6,593,791 5,004,679 1,589,112 31.8 %

Depreciation and amortization 309,898 18,332 291,566 1590.5 %

525,267 30,486 494,781 1623.0 %

Stock-based compensation 541,002 480,458 60,544 12.6 %

1,729,271 1,264,522 464,749 36.8 %

Foreign currency translation loss 22,177 (72,547) 94,724 NM

15,059 (84,210) 99,269 NM Total Operating Expenses 5,394,270 3,894,135 1,500,135 38.5 %

15,428,587 10,797,024 4,631,563 42.9 % Income (loss) from operations 87,663 133,139 (45,476) -34.2 %

(1,431,286) (16,675) (1,414,611) 8483.2 %



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Other income 31,228 104,331 (73,103) -70.1 %

547,965 218,095 329,870 151.3 %

Provision for income taxes (42,590) (628) (41,962) NM

(82,049) (5,543) (76,506) NM Total Other Income (Expenses): (11,362) 103,703 (115,065) NM

465,916 212,552 253,364 119.2 % Net income (loss) $ 76,301 $ 236,842 (160,541) -67.8 %

$ (965,370) $ 195,877 (1,161,247) NM

















NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 960,740 $ 559,382 $ 401,358 71.8 %

$ 838,311 $ 1,194,123 $ (355,812) -29.8 %

























Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2024 2023 Change % Change

2024 2023 Change % Change Platforms:



















B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):



















Beginning of Period $ 11,614,748 $ 8,776,977 $ 2,837,771 32.3 %

$ 9,444,130 $ 7,922,188 $ 1,521,942 19.2 %

Incremental ARR 38,315 330,704 (292,389) -88.4 %

2,208,933 1,185,493 1,023,440 86.3 %

End of Period $ 11,653,063 $ 9,107,681 $ 2,545,382 27.9 %

$ 11,653,063 $ 9,107,681 $ 2,545,382 27.9 %





















Deployments:



















Beginning of Period 942 790 152 19.2 %

835 733 102 13.9 %

Incremental Deployments 41 25 16 64.0 %

148 82 66 80.5 %

End of Period 983 815 168 20.6 %

983 815 168 20.6 %





















ASP (Average sales price):



















Beginning of Period $ 12,330 $ 11,110 $ 1,220 11.0 %

$ 11,310 $ 10,808 $ 502 4.6 %

End of Period $ 11,855 $ 11,175 $ 680 6.1 %

$ 11,855 $ 11,175 $ 680 6.1 %























B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):



















Beginning of Period $ 3,954,090 $ - $ 3,954,090



$ - $ - $ -



Incremental ARR 948,885 - 948,885 NM

4,902,975 - 4,902,975 NM

End of Period $ 4,902,975 $ - $ 4,902,975 NM

$ 4,902,975 $ - $ 4,902,975 NM























Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue): $ 16,556,038 $ 9,107,681 $ 7,448,357 81.8 %

$ 16,556,038 $ 9,107,681 $ 7,448,357 81.8 %





















Transaction Customers:



















Corporate customers 1,105 1,116 (11) -1.0 %

1,086 986 100 10.1 %

Academic customers 321 301 20 6.6 %

320 300 20 6.7 %

Total customers 1,426 1,417 9 0.6 %

1,406 1,286 120 9.3 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period. For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2024 2023 Change % Change

2024 2023 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ 76,301 $ 236,842 $ (160,541) -67.8 %

$ (965,370) $ 195,877 $ (1,161,247) NM Add (deduct):













-



Other income (expense) (31,228) (104,331) 73,103 -70.1 %

(547,965) (218,095) (329,870) 151.3 %

Foreign currency translation loss 22,177 (72,547) 94,724 NM

15,059 (84,210) 99,269 117.9 %

Provision for income taxes 42,590 628 41,962 NM

82,049 5,543 76,506 NM

Depreciation and amortization 309,898 18,332 291,566 1590.5 %

525,267 30,486 494,781 1623.0 %

Stock-based compensation 541,002 480,458 60,544 12.6 %

1,729,271 1,264,522 464,749 36.8 %

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ 960,740 $ 559,382 $ 401,358 71.8 %

$ 838,311 $ 1,194,123 $ (355,812) -29.8 %

About Research Solutions

RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,











2024

June 30,





(unaudited)

2023

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,221,424

$ 13,545,333

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $103,319 and $85,015, respectively



7,323,379



6,153,063

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



635,000



400,340

Prepaid royalties



1,004,790



1,202,678

Total current assets



13,184,593



21,301,414

















Non-current assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $920,918 and $881,908, respectively



94,078



70,193

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,237,311 and $747,355, respectively

($10,527,713 provisional)



11,029,679



462,068

Goodwill (provisional)



16,493,763



-

Deposits and other assets



1,086



1,052

Total assets

$ 40,803,199

$ 21,834,727

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 9,011,868

$ 8,079,516

Deferred revenue



8,870,316



6,424,724

Total current liabilities



17,882,184



14,504,240

















Non-current liabilities:













Contingent earnout liability



8,792,756



-

Total liabilities



26,674,940



14,504,240

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-



-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,281,424 and

29,487,508 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



32,281



29,487

Additional paid-in capital



37,695,960



29,941,873

Accumulated deficit



(23,488,019)



(22,522,649)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(111,963)



(118,224)

Total stockholders' equity



14,128,259



7,330,487

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 40,803,199

$ 21,834,727

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 3,953,403

$ 2,249,632

$ 9,679,179

$ 6,379,871

Transactions



8,162,269



8,092,794



22,811,206



21,363,864

Total revenue



12,115,672



10,342,426



32,490,385



27,743,735





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



571,352



268,630



1,440,151



752,176

Transactions



6,062,388



6,046,523



17,052,934



16,211,211

Total cost of revenue



6,633,740



6,315,153



18,493,085



16,963,387

Gross profit



5,481,932



4,027,273



13,997,300



10,780,348





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



5,084,371



3,875,802



14,903,319



10,766,537

Depreciation and amortization



309,898



18,332



525,267



30,486

Total operating expenses



5,394,269



3,894,134



15,428,586



10,797,023





























Income (loss) from operations



87,663



133,139



(1,431,286)



(16,675)





























Other income



31,228



104,331



547,965



218,095





























Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes



118,891



237,470



(883,321)



201,420

Provision for income taxes



(42,590)



(628)



(82,049)



(5,543)





























Net income (loss)



76,301



236,842



(965,370)



195,877





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



858



(4,149)



6,261



(2,801)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 77,159

$ 232,693

$ (959,109)

$ 193,076





























Basic income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ -

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ 0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding



30,020,652



26,929,314



28,377,199



26,820,557





























Diluted income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ -

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ 0.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding



33,511,242



29,791,719



28,377,199



28,837,774

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended





March 31,





2024

2023

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss)

$ (965,370)

$ 195,877

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



525,267



30,486

Fair value of vested stock options



104,502



338,973

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



1,603,820



925,550

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



-



68,272

Modification cost of accelerated vesting of restricted common stock



20,949



-

Adjustment to contingent earnout liability



(268,287)



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(739,883)



(1,545,695)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(156,026)



(122,700)

Prepaid royalties



197,888



47,760

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



498,584



947,789

Deferred revenue



768,347



986,044

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,589,791



1,872,356

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(57,761)



(29,976)

Payment for acquisition of Resolute, net of cash acquired



(2,718,253)



-

Payment for acquisition of Scite, net of cash acquired



(7,305,493)



-

Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



-



(297,450)

Net cash used in investing activities



(10,081,507)



(327,426)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



-



57,500

Common stock repurchase



(522,024)



(74,556)

Payment of contingent acquisition consideration



(314,960)



-

Net cash used in financing activities



(836,984)



(17,056)

















Effect of exchange rate changes



4,791



1,850

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(9,323,909)



1,529,724

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



13,545,333



10,603,175

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 4,221,424

$ 12,132,899

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 82,049

$ 5,543

















Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition

$ 36,130

$ 144,384



