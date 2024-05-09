Research Solutions, Inc.: Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Reports 17% Revenue Increase, ARR of $16.6 Million
Positive Net Income and Record Adjusted EBITDA
HENDERSON, Nev., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Summary (compared to prior-year quarter)
- Total revenue of $12.1 million, a 17% increase.
- Platform revenue up 76% to $4.0 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 82% to $16.6 million, which includes approximately $11.7 million of B2B recurring revenue and $4.9M of B2C recurring revenue.
- Gross profit up 36%. Total gross margin improved 630 basis points to 45.2%.
- Net income of $76,000 or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $237,000 or $0.01 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $961,000, a Company quarterly record, compared to $559,000.
- Quarterly cash flow from operations of over $2 million, also a Company quarterly record, compared to $0.8 million.
"Our third quarter performance reflects the first full quarter of contribution from Scite and continued progress integrating Scite and ResoluteAI within our Article Galaxy platform. While we realized some anticipated churn in ResoluteAI ARR in the quarter, we experienced strong growth in both Scite B2B and B2C ARR, closing some large cross-sell opportunities with existing customers," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "During the quarter we launched two new product offerings, Technology Landscape and Clinical Trial Landscape, both of which harness our ability to simultaneously search across multiple datasets, extracting and synthesizing insights into use case specific outputs as part of our strategy to deliver workflows that save time for our customers. The highly specialized value proposition for our product offerings continues to grow as we serve as a critical piece of the research process, giving users the opportunity to effectively discover, acquire and manage the most relevant content all in one place. Overall, we believe our offerings and expanded addressable market will deliver meaningful growth and long-term value for our shareholders."
Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results
Total revenue was $12.1 million, a 17% increase from $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter primarily driven by increased platform revenue from the prior-year period which included a full quarter of revenue from the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite.
Platform subscription revenue for the quarter was $4.0 million, a 76% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite, as well as organic growth in the core Article Galaxy platform. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $16.6 million, up 82% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $8.2 million, compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This quarter represents the first comparable period following the acquisition of contracts from FIZ Karlsruhe, which was effective January 1, 2023. The transaction active customer count for the quarter was 1,426, compared to 1,417 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 630 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 45.2%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business, as well as a modest increase in margins in the transactions business.
Total operating expenses were $5.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the additional expense base associated with the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite.
Net income in the third quarter was $76,000, or $0.00 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to $237,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $961,000, compared to $559,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Conference Call
Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-785-424-1699
Conference ID: RESEARCH
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 9, 2024 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 11155728, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 3,953,403
$ 2,249,632
$ 1,703,771
75.7 %
$ 9,679,179
$ 6,379,871
$ 3,299,308
51.7 %
Transactions
$ 8,162,269
$ 8,092,794
69,475
0.9 %
$ 22,811,206
$ 21,363,864
1,447,342
6.8 %
Total Revenue
12,115,672
10,342,426
1,773,246
17.1 %
32,490,385
27,743,735
4,746,650
17.1 %
Gross Profit:
Platforms
3,382,051
1,981,002
1,401,049
70.7 %
8,239,028
5,627,695
2,611,333
46.4 %
Transactions
2,099,881
2,046,271
53,610
2.6 %
5,758,272
5,152,653
605,619
11.8 %
Total Gross Profit
5,481,932
4,027,273
1,454,659
36.1 %
13,997,300
10,780,348
3,216,952
29.8 %
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
85.5 %
88.1 %
-2.5 %
85.1 %
88.2 %
-3.1 %
Transactions
25.7 %
25.3 %
0.4 %
25.2 %
24.1 %
1.1 %
Total Gross Profit
45.2 %
38.9 %
6.3 %
43.1 %
38.9 %
4.2 %
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
1,122,365
642,624
479,741
74.7 %
2,612,308
1,830,448
781,860
42.7 %
Technology and product development
1,371,754
953,677
418,077
43.8 %
3,952,891
2,751,099
1,201,792
43.7 %
General and administrative
2,027,074
1,871,591
155,483
8.3 %
6,593,791
5,004,679
1,589,112
31.8 %
Depreciation and amortization
309,898
18,332
291,566
1590.5 %
525,267
30,486
494,781
1623.0 %
Stock-based compensation
541,002
480,458
60,544
12.6 %
1,729,271
1,264,522
464,749
36.8 %
Foreign currency translation loss
22,177
(72,547)
94,724
NM
15,059
(84,210)
99,269
NM
Total Operating Expenses
5,394,270
3,894,135
1,500,135
38.5 %
15,428,587
10,797,024
4,631,563
42.9 %
Income (loss) from operations
87,663
133,139
(45,476)
-34.2 %
(1,431,286)
(16,675)
(1,414,611)
8483.2 %
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income
31,228
104,331
(73,103)
-70.1 %
547,965
218,095
329,870
151.3 %
Provision for income taxes
(42,590)
(628)
(41,962)
NM
(82,049)
(5,543)
(76,506)
NM
Total Other Income (Expenses):
(11,362)
103,703
(115,065)
NM
465,916
212,552
253,364
119.2 %
Net income (loss)
$ 76,301
$ 236,842
(160,541)
-67.8 %
$ (965,370)
$ 195,877
(1,161,247)
NM
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 960,740
$ 559,382
$ 401,358
71.8 %
$ 838,311
$ 1,194,123
$ (355,812)
-29.8 %
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Platforms:
B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):
Beginning of Period
$ 11,614,748
$ 8,776,977
$ 2,837,771
32.3 %
$ 9,444,130
$ 7,922,188
$ 1,521,942
19.2 %
Incremental ARR
38,315
330,704
(292,389)
-88.4 %
2,208,933
1,185,493
1,023,440
86.3 %
End of Period
$ 11,653,063
$ 9,107,681
$ 2,545,382
27.9 %
$ 11,653,063
$ 9,107,681
$ 2,545,382
27.9 %
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
942
790
152
19.2 %
835
733
102
13.9 %
Incremental Deployments
41
25
16
64.0 %
148
82
66
80.5 %
End of Period
983
815
168
20.6 %
983
815
168
20.6 %
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 12,330
$ 11,110
$ 1,220
11.0 %
$ 11,310
$ 10,808
$ 502
4.6 %
End of Period
$ 11,855
$ 11,175
$ 680
6.1 %
$ 11,855
$ 11,175
$ 680
6.1 %
B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):
Beginning of Period
$ 3,954,090
$ -
$ 3,954,090
$ -
$ -
$ -
Incremental ARR
948,885
-
948,885
NM
4,902,975
-
4,902,975
NM
End of Period
$ 4,902,975
$ -
$ 4,902,975
NM
$ 4,902,975
$ -
$ 4,902,975
NM
Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue):
$ 16,556,038
$ 9,107,681
$ 7,448,357
81.8 %
$ 16,556,038
$ 9,107,681
$ 7,448,357
81.8 %
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
1,105
1,116
(11)
-1.0 %
1,086
986
100
10.1 %
Academic customers
321
301
20
6.6 %
320
300
20
6.7 %
Total customers
1,426
1,417
9
0.6 %
1,406
1,286
120
9.3 %
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period. For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ 76,301
$ 236,842
$ (160,541)
-67.8 %
$ (965,370)
$ 195,877
$ (1,161,247)
NM
Add (deduct):
-
Other income (expense)
(31,228)
(104,331)
73,103
-70.1 %
(547,965)
(218,095)
(329,870)
151.3 %
Foreign currency translation loss
22,177
(72,547)
94,724
NM
15,059
(84,210)
99,269
117.9 %
Provision for income taxes
42,590
628
41,962
NM
82,049
5,543
76,506
NM
Depreciation and amortization
309,898
18,332
291,566
1590.5 %
525,267
30,486
494,781
1623.0 %
Stock-based compensation
541,002
480,458
60,544
12.6 %
1,729,271
1,264,522
464,749
36.8 %
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 960,740
$ 559,382
$ 401,358
71.8 %
$ 838,311
$ 1,194,123
$ (355,812)
-29.8 %
About Research Solutions
RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 June 30, (unaudited) 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,221,424 $ 13,545,333 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $103,319 and $85,015, respectively 7,323,379 6,153,063 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 635,000 400,340 Prepaid royalties 1,004,790 1,202,678 Total current assets 13,184,593 21,301,414 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $920,918 and $881,908, respectively 94,078 70,193 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,237,311 and $747,355, respectively 11,029,679 462,068 Goodwill (provisional) 16,493,763 - Deposits and other assets 1,086 1,052 Total assets $ 40,803,199 $ 21,834,727 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,011,868 $ 8,079,516 Deferred revenue 8,870,316 6,424,724 Total current liabilities 17,882,184 14,504,240 Non-current liabilities: Contingent earnout liability 8,792,756 - Total liabilities 26,674,940 14,504,240 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,281,424 and 32,281 29,487 Additional paid-in capital 37,695,960 29,941,873 Accumulated deficit (23,488,019) (22,522,649) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,963) (118,224) Total stockholders' equity 14,128,259 7,330,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,803,199 $ 21,834,727 Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Platforms $ 3,953,403 $ 2,249,632 $ 9,679,179 $ 6,379,871 Transactions 8,162,269 8,092,794 22,811,206 21,363,864 Total revenue 12,115,672 10,342,426 32,490,385 27,743,735 Cost of revenue: Platforms 571,352 268,630 1,440,151 752,176 Transactions 6,062,388 6,046,523 17,052,934 16,211,211 Total cost of revenue 6,633,740 6,315,153 18,493,085 16,963,387 Gross profit 5,481,932 4,027,273 13,997,300 10,780,348 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,084,371 3,875,802 14,903,319 10,766,537 Depreciation and amortization 309,898 18,332 525,267 30,486 Total operating expenses 5,394,269 3,894,134 15,428,586 10,797,023 Income (loss) from operations 87,663 133,139 (1,431,286) (16,675) Other income 31,228 104,331 547,965 218,095 Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes 118,891 237,470 (883,321) 201,420 Provision for income taxes (42,590) (628) (82,049) (5,543) Net income (loss) 76,301 236,842 (965,370) 195,877 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation 858 (4,149) 6,261 (2,801) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 77,159 $ 232,693 $ (959,109) $ 193,076 Basic income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) per share $ - $ 0.01 $ (0.03) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding 30,020,652 26,929,314 28,377,199 26,820,557 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) per share $ - $ 0.01 $ (0.03) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding 33,511,242 29,791,719 28,377,199 28,837,774 Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (965,370) $ 195,877 Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 525,267 30,486 Fair value of vested stock options 104,502 338,973 Fair value of vested restricted common stock 1,603,820 925,550 Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock - 68,272 Modification cost of accelerated vesting of restricted common stock 20,949 - Adjustment to contingent earnout liability (268,287) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (739,883) (1,545,695) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (156,026) (122,700) Prepaid royalties 197,888 47,760 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 498,584 947,789 Deferred revenue 768,347 986,044 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,589,791 1,872,356 Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (57,761) (29,976) Payment for acquisition of Resolute, net of cash acquired (2,718,253) - Payment for acquisition of Scite, net of cash acquired (7,305,493) - Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition - (297,450) Net cash used in investing activities (10,081,507) (327,426) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options - 57,500 Common stock repurchase (522,024) (74,556) Payment of contingent acquisition consideration (314,960) - Net cash used in financing activities (836,984) (17,056) Effect of exchange rate changes 4,791 1,850 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,323,909) 1,529,724 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,545,333 10,603,175 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,221,424 $ 12,132,899 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 82,049 $ 5,543 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition $ 36,130 $ 144,384
($10,527,713 provisional)
29,487,508 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
2024
June 30,
(unaudited)
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,221,424
$
13,545,333
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $103,319 and $85,015, respectively
7,323,379
6,153,063
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
635,000
400,340
Prepaid royalties
1,004,790
1,202,678
Total current assets
13,184,593
21,301,414
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $920,918 and $881,908, respectively
94,078
70,193
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,237,311 and $747,355, respectively
11,029,679
462,068
Goodwill (provisional)
16,493,763
-
Deposits and other assets
1,086
1,052
Total assets
$
40,803,199
$
21,834,727
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
9,011,868
$
8,079,516
Deferred revenue
8,870,316
6,424,724
Total current liabilities
17,882,184
14,504,240
Non-current liabilities:
Contingent earnout liability
8,792,756
-
Total liabilities
26,674,940
14,504,240
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,281,424 and
32,281
29,487
Additional paid-in capital
37,695,960
29,941,873
Accumulated deficit
(23,488,019)
(22,522,649)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(111,963)
(118,224)
Total stockholders' equity
14,128,259
7,330,487
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
40,803,199
$
21,834,727
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Platforms
$
3,953,403
$
2,249,632
$
9,679,179
$
6,379,871
Transactions
8,162,269
8,092,794
22,811,206
21,363,864
Total revenue
12,115,672
10,342,426
32,490,385
27,743,735
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
571,352
268,630
1,440,151
752,176
Transactions
6,062,388
6,046,523
17,052,934
16,211,211
Total cost of revenue
6,633,740
6,315,153
18,493,085
16,963,387
Gross profit
5,481,932
4,027,273
13,997,300
10,780,348
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,084,371
3,875,802
14,903,319
10,766,537
Depreciation and amortization
309,898
18,332
525,267
30,486
Total operating expenses
5,394,269
3,894,134
15,428,586
10,797,023
Income (loss) from operations
87,663
133,139
(1,431,286)
(16,675)
Other income
31,228
104,331
547,965
218,095
Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes
118,891
237,470
(883,321)
201,420
Provision for income taxes
(42,590)
(628)
(82,049)
(5,543)
Net income (loss)
76,301
236,842
(965,370)
195,877
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
858
(4,149)
6,261
(2,801)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
77,159
$
232,693
$
(959,109)
$
193,076
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
-
$
0.01
$
(0.03)
$
0.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding
30,020,652
26,929,314
28,377,199
26,820,557
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
-
$
0.01
$
(0.03)
$
0.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding
33,511,242
29,791,719
28,377,199
28,837,774
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(965,370)
$
195,877
Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
525,267
30,486
Fair value of vested stock options
104,502
338,973
Fair value of vested restricted common stock
1,603,820
925,550
Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock
-
68,272
Modification cost of accelerated vesting of restricted common stock
20,949
-
Adjustment to contingent earnout liability
(268,287)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(739,883)
(1,545,695)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(156,026)
(122,700)
Prepaid royalties
197,888
47,760
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
498,584
947,789
Deferred revenue
768,347
986,044
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,589,791
1,872,356
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(57,761)
(29,976)
Payment for acquisition of Resolute, net of cash acquired
(2,718,253)
-
Payment for acquisition of Scite, net of cash acquired
(7,305,493)
-
Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition
-
(297,450)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,081,507)
(327,426)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
-
57,500
Common stock repurchase
(522,024)
(74,556)
Payment of contingent acquisition consideration
(314,960)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(836,984)
(17,056)
Effect of exchange rate changes
4,791
1,850
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(9,323,909)
1,529,724
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
13,545,333
10,603,175
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
4,221,424
$
12,132,899
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
82,049
$
5,543
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition
$
36,130
$
144,384
SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.