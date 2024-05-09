Integral Ad Science, Inc.: IAS Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 8% to $114.5 million
Net loss of $1.3 million at a 1% net loss margin; adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million at a 29% margin
Introduces positive second quarter outlook and raises full-year outlook
NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations. We expect favorable demand trends for our industry-leading products in the second quarter, and we are raising our full year outlook," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We benefited from strong social media revenue growth of 40% in our measurement business in the first quarter as we increased availability of our Total Media Quality (TMQ) product across the major social media platforms. We have also established several industry-first partnerships which reinforce demand for the accuracy and sophistication of our innovative AI-backed solutions and the trust the leading platforms, marketers, and publishers place in IAS. We have a robust product pipeline that we expect will drive performance in the back half of 2024 across several fast-growing channels."
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $114.5 million, an 8% increase compared to $106.1 million in the prior-year period.
- Optimization revenue was $52.5 million, a 3% increase compared to $51.0 million in the prior-year period.
- Measurement revenue was $46.3 million, a 14% increase compared to $40.7 million in the prior-year period.
- Publisher revenue was $15.8 million, a 10% increase compared to $14.4 million in the prior-year period.
- International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $36.0 million, a 13% increase compared to $31.9 million in the prior-year period, or 31% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2024.
- Gross profit was $88.4 million, a 5% increase compared to $84.4 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 77% for the first quarter of 2024.
- Net loss was $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.02 per share, in the prior-year-period. Net loss margin was 1% for the first quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA* was $33.1 million compared to $34.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 29% for the first quarter of 2024.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $83.9 million at March 31, 2024.
Recent Business Highlights
- Meta Expansion - IAS launched its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement product across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels on February 5th. During the quarter, IAS expanded its solutions with Meta to include 21 new languages for a total of 28 supported languages. In April, IAS expanded to include GARM-aligned misinformation measurement capability.
- TikTok Expanded Markets and Capabilities - In April, IAS expanded its global industry-leading brand safety and suitability measurement on TikTok including Vertical Sensitivity/Category Exclusion segments, expanded coverage to 11 new countries, Automated Suitability Profiles and enhanced reporting.
- Snap Partnership - In March, IAS expanded its partnership with Snap and will be the first to provide AI-driven brand safety and suitability measurement for advertisers. By integrating IAS's TMQ product, advertisers now have access to increased transparency across their Snapchat campaigns.
- X Expansion - In February, IAS launched its exclusive pre-bid product with X, providing the opportunity for U.S. advertisers to opt-in to activate pre-bid IAS Optimization for X on the Vertical Video product. IAS classifies vertical video ad adjacencies for brand safety and suitability aligned to the GARM framework, giving advertisers maximum control over where their ads appear on the X vertical video feed.
- Roblox Integration - In May, IAS announced its first-to-market integration with Roblox to provide 3D in-experience viewability and IVT measurement.
- Netflix CTV Attention Measurement - IAS collaborated with Netflix to provide CTV attention measurement with IAS Quality Attention to demonstrate the effectiveness of Netflix's ad- supported attention metrics, including across international markets.
- YouTube MRC Accreditation - In March, IAS earned MRC accreditation for its integrated third-party calculation and reporting of YouTube video viewability for desktop and mobile including web and app using Google's Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners (ADH-MP).
- SIVT MRC Accreditation - In April, IAS received accreditation for filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) in CTV environments as applied to video impressions, viewable impressions and viewability related metrics.
- TrustArc Certification - In April, IAS received TrustArc's TRUSTe Responsible AI certification, demonstrating its commitment and alignment with the highest standards of AI governance.
Financial Outlook
"We expect to accelerate revenue growth and profitability from the first quarter in 2024 as we execute on our business plan," said Tania Secor, CFO of IAS. "In addition, we plan to expand adjusted EBITDA margins, invest for long-term sustainable growth, and lower debt."
IAS is introducing the following financial outlook for the second quarter of 2024 and raising its full year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook:
Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2024:
- Total revenue of $125 million to $127 million
- Adjusted EBITDA* of $37 million to $39 million
Year Ending December 31, 2024 :
- Total revenue of $533 million to $541 million
- Adjusted EBITDA* of $174 million to $180 million
* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of these measures. IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. However, IAS estimates stock-based compensation expense for the second quarter of 2024 in the range of $15 million to $17 million and for the full year 2024 in the range of $63 million to $66 million.
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 83,947
$ 124,759
Restricted cash
298
54
Accounts receivable, net
67,764
74,609
Unbilled receivables
43,198
46,548
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,468
18,959
Total current assets
227,675
264,929
Property and equipment, net
4,088
3,769
Internal use software, net
43,729
40,301
Intangible assets, net
169,316
178,908
Goodwill
674,454
675,282
Operating lease right-of-use assets
19,766
21,668
Deferred tax asset, net
2,433
2,465
Other long-term assets
4,361
4,402
Total assets
$ 1,145,822
$ 1,191,724
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 42,176
$ 72,232
Operating lease liabilities, current
9,119
9,435
Due to related party
83
121
Deferred revenue
1,318
682
Total current liabilities
52,696
82,470
Deferred tax liability, net
20,330
20,367
Long-term debt
123,841
153,725
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
17,707
19,523
Other long-term liabilities
6,172
6,183
Total liabilities
220,746
282,268
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2024;
0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
-
-
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 159,761,454 and
158,757,620 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively.
160
159
Additional paid-in-capital
919,192
901,259
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,975)
(916)
Retained earnings
7,699
8,954
Total stockholders' equity
925,076
909,456
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,145,822
$ 1,191,724
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Three Months Ended March 31,
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
2024
2023
Revenue
$ 114,530
$ 106,092
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)
26,161
21,682
Sales and marketing
31,825
26,260
Technology and development
17,978
15,529
General and administrative
21,380
20,723
Depreciation and amortization
15,080
12,825
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
1,569
(516)
Total operating expenses
113,993
96,503
Operating income
537
9,589
Interest expense, net
(1,926)
(3,417)
Net (loss) income before income taxes
(1,389)
6,172
Benefit (provision) from income taxes
134
(3,026)
Net (loss) income
$ (1,255)
$ 3,146
Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted:
$ (0.01)
$ 0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
159,385,167
154,315,219
Diluted
159,385,167
157,884,615
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,059)
1,149
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$ (2,314)
$ 4,295
Stock-Based Compensation
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(IN THOUSANDS)
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
$ 124
$ 84
Sales and marketing
5,738
3,887
Technology and development
4,399
3,170
General and administrative
5,477
4,165
Total stock-based compensation
$ 15,738
$ 11,306
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Common Stock
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)
Shares
Amount
Additional
paid-in
capital
Accumulated
Retained
Total
stockholders'
equity
Balance, December 31, 2023
158,757,620
$ 159
$ 901,259
$ (916)
$ 8,954
$ 909,456
RSUs and MSUs vested
806,546
1
-
-
-
1
Option exercises
44,049
-
313
-
-
313
ESPP purchase
153,239
-
1,895
-
-
1,895
Stock-based compensation
-
-
15,725
-
-
15,725
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
(1,059)
-
(1,059)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(1,255)
(1,255)
Balance, March 31, 2024
159,761,454
$ 160
$ 919,192
$ (1,975)
$ 7,699
$ 925,076
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Common Stock
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)
Shares
Amount
Additional
paid-in
capital
Accumulated
Retained
Total
stockholders'
equity
Balance, December 31, 2022
153,990,128
$ 154
$ 810,186
$ (2,899)
$ 775
$ 808,216
RSUs vested
371,740
-
-
-
-
-
Option exercises
338,949
-
2,115
-
-
2,115
ESPP purchase
111,163
-
882
-
-
882
Stock-based compensation
-
-
11,315
-
-
11,315
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
1,149
-
1,149
Adoption of ASC 326, net of tax
-
-
-
-
941
941
Net income
-
-
-
-
3,146
3,146
Balance, March 31, 2023
154,811,980
$ 154
$ 824,498
$ (1,750)
$ 4,862
$ 827,764
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(IN THOUSANDS)
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$ (1,255)
$ 3,146
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,080
12,825
Stock-based compensation
15,738
11,306
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
1,395
(678)
Deferred tax benefit
(5)
(2,767)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
116
116
(Reversal of) allowance for credit losses
(188)
514
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts receivable
6,436
6,642
Decrease in unbilled receivables
3,167
1,292
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(13,759)
3,063
(Increase) decrease in operating leases, net
(202)
20
Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets
19
(19)
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities
(28,278)
(13,073)
Increase in deferred revenue
644
522
(Decrease) increase in due to/from related party
(39)
47
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(1,131)
22,956
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,128)
(1,282)
Acquisition and development of internal use software and other
(9,163)
(7,060)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,291)
(8,342)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the Revolver
-
75,000
Repayment of long-term debt
(30,000)
(85,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
313
2,115
Cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program
1,393
787
Net cash used in financing activities
(28,294)
(7,098)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(39,716)
7,516
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(847)
305
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
127,290
89,671
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of period
$ 86,727
$ 97,492
Supplemental Disclosures:
Net cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$ 1,879
$ 3,004
Taxes
$ 268
$ 935
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable
$ 2
$ 433
Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable
$ 573
$ 1,309
Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets
$ 189
$ -
Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income/loss before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income taxes, restructuring and severance costs, acquisition and integration costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and other one-time, non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Reconciliation of historical Adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income/loss and corresponding margin are presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended March 31,
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
2024
2023
Net (loss) income
$ (1,255)
$ 3,146
Depreciation and amortization
15,080
12,825
Stock-based compensation
15,738
11,306
Interest expense, net
1,926
3,417
(Benefit) provision from income taxes
(134)
3,026
Acquisition, restructuring and integration costs
126
811
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
1,569
(516)
Asset impairments and other costs
-
38
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 33,050
$ 34,053
Revenue
$ 114,530
$ 106,092
Net (loss) income margin
(1) %
3 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
29 %
32 %
