Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Wheaton Precious Metals Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - "Wheaton delivered a robust quarter to start the year, generating over $219 million in operating cash flows, and underscoring the effectiveness of our business model in leveraging rising commodity prices while maintaining strong cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Looking ahead, we continue to forecast peer-leading production growth of 40% by 2028, buoyed by several development projects in our portfolio, many of which achieved significant milestones during the quarter. Building on the momentum from a record eight acquisitions in 2023, our corporate development team remains actively engaged in evaluating new opportunities and as always, Wheaton remains committed to ensuring that our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all stakeholders. We believe that strong commodity price trends and our sector leading growth profile provide Wheaton shareholders with one of the best vehicles for investing into the gold and precious metals space."

First quarter of 2024: $297 million in revenue, $219 million in operating cash flow, $164 million in net earnings and $164 million in adjusted net earnings 1 and, declared a quarterly dividend 1 of $0.155 per common share.

and, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per common share. Balance Sheet: cash balance of $306 million, no debt, and an undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility as at March 31, 2024, after making total upfront cash payments of $462 million relative to mineral stream and royalty interests in the quarter.

Streaming and royalty agreements on 18 operating mines and 27 development projects 5 .

. 93% of attributable production from assets in the lowest half of their respective cost curves 2,4 .

. Attributable gold equivalent production 3 of 160,100 ounces in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 19% relative to the comparable period of the prior year due primarily to the mill throughput expansion at Salobo and higher production at Constancia due to the mining of the high-grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit.

of 160,100 ounces in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 19% relative to the comparable period of the prior year due primarily to the mill throughput expansion at Salobo and higher production at Constancia due to the mining of the high-grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit. Forecasting annual production of over 800,000 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") by 2028, with average annual attributable production growing to over 850,000 GEOs 3 in years 2029 to 2033.

in years 2029 to 2033. Accretive portfolio growth: On February 27, 2024, the Company closed the previously announced agreement with certain entities advised by Orion Resource Partners to acquire existing PMPAs in respect of Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef project and BMC Minerals' Kudz Ze Kayah project. On February 20, 2024, the Company acquired a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty from Integra Resources Corporation on the DeLamar and Florida Mountain project.



Top Rankings: Ranked in the Global Top 50 out of over 15,000 multi-sector companies by Sustainalytics, AA rated by MSCI, and Prime rated by ISS.

Recognized among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 most sustainable corporations in the world.

Peer-leading community investment program that supports social and environmental initiatives alongside Wheaton's mining partners.

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)



Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Change Units produced















Gold ounces



93,370



73,019

27.9 % Silver ounces



5,476



5,134

6.7 % Palladium ounces



4,463



3,705

20.5 % Cobalt pounds



240



124

93.1 % Gold equivalent ounces 3



160,133



134,730

18.9 % Units sold















Gold ounces



92,019



62,605

47.0 % Silver ounces



4,067



3,749

8.5 % Palladium ounces



4,774



2,946

62.1 % Cobalt pounds



309



323

(4.3) % Gold equivalent ounces 3



143,184



109,293

31.0 % Change in PBND and Inventory















Gold equivalent ounces 3



2,102



11,756

9,654 Revenue

$ 296,806

$ 214,465

38.4 % Net earnings

$ 164,041

$ 111,391

47.3 % Per share

$ 0.362

$ 0.246

47.2 % Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 163,589

$ 104,431

56.6 % Per share1

$ 0.361

$ 0.231

56.3 % Operating cash flows

$ 219,380

$ 135,104

62.4 % Per share 1

$ 0.484

$ 0.299

61.9 %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.

Revenues

Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $297 million (64% gold, 32% silver, 2% palladium and 2% cobalt), with the $82 million increase relative to the prior period quarter being primarily due to a 31% increase in the number of GEOs³ sold; and a 6% increase in the average realized gold equivalent³ price.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the first quarter of 2024 were $430 per GEO³ as compared to $475 in the first quarter of 2023. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,643 per GEO³ sold, an increase of 10% as compared with the first quarter of 2023, a result of the higher realized price per ounce coupled with the lower average cash costs.

Cash Flow from Operations

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to $219 million, with the $84 million increase due primarily to the higher gross margin.

Balance Sheet (at March 31, 2024 )

Approximately $306 million of cash on hand

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company made total upfront cash payments of $462 million relative to the mineral stream and royalty interests consisting of: $450 million relative to the Platreef and Kudz Ze Kayah precious metals purchase agreements ("PMPAs") $7 million relative to the Mt Todd Royalty; and $5 million relative to the DeLamar Royalty

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company disposed of its investment in Hecla Mining Company for gross proceeds of $177 million.

With the existing cash on hand coupled with the fully undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility, the Company believes it is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.

Global Minimum Tax

The Company is within the scope of global minimum tax ("GMT") under the OECD Pillar Two model rules ("Pillar Two"), under which large multinational entities will be subject to a 15% GMT. On May 2, 2024, the Canadian Federal Government introduced the Federal budget bill, C-69, into parliament which contains the Global Minimum Tax Act ("GMTA") reflecting application of GMT to in-scope companies for fiscal years commencing on or after December 31, 2023. However, as of the date of this press release, the legislation related to the GMTA has not been enacted. As the legislation was not enacted as of the Balance Sheet date, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company has recorded no current tax expense associated with GMT, although the Company's wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries which reside in jurisdictions where the GMT is expected to apply had net earnings of $165 million with 15% of such amounting to $25 million.

The Company will recognize the tax expense associated with the GMT in its consolidated financial statements in the appropriate period relative to when the legislation is enacted. If enacted as drafted, Company's wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries which reside in jurisdictions where the GMT is expected to apply would be subject to the proposed Canadian rules in the GMTA retroactively to January 1, 2024.

Salobo: In the first quarter of 2024, Salobo produced 61,600 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 41% relative to the first quarter of 2023, driven by higher throughput, with production from the third concentrator line commencing at the end of 2022, partially offset by lower grades which was expected as per the mine development plan. As reported by Vale S.A. ("Vale"), Salobo 3 reached ~90% average throughput in the first quarter as the ramp-up continues. Salobo 1 & 2 plants also posted strong performance in the quarter, with 14% higher throughput rate, 10% productivity and 3% higher asset availability relative to the first quarter of 2023.

On November 21, 2023, Vale reported the successful completion of the throughput test for the first phase of the Salobo III project, with the Salobo complex exceeding an average of 32 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") over a 90-day period. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company paid Vale $370 million for the completion of the first phase of the Salobo III expansion project on December 1, 2023. The remaining balance of the expansion payment is dependent on the timing of completion and will be triggered once Vale expands actual throughput above 35 Mtpa for a period of 90 days.

Antamina: In the first quarter of 2024, Antamina produced 0.8 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 8% relative to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower grades. On February 15, 2024, Peru's National Environmental Certification Service for Sustainable Investments approved, after a detailed evaluation process, the Modification of the Environmental Impact Study, which will allow for the extension of Antamina's mine life from 2028 to 2036.

Peñasquito: In the first quarter of 2024, Peñasquito produced 2.6 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 27% relative to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher grades.

Constancia: In the first quarter of 2024, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 13,900 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 16% and 101%, respectively, relative to the first quarter of 2023, with the increases being primarily the result of significantly higher gold grades attributable to the mining of high-grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit, combined with higher recoveries.

On March 28, 2024, Hudbay Minerals Inc., ("Hudbay") reported that Constancia's expected mine life has been extended by three years to 2041 as a result of the successful conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves with the addition of a further mining phase at the Constancia pit following positive geotechnical drilling and studies in 2023. There remains potential for future mine life extensions based on the mineral resources that have not yet been converted to mineral reserves.

Sudbury: In the first quarter of 2024, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 7,000 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 14% relative to the first quarter of 2023, due to higher throughput.

Stillwater: In the first quarter of 2024, the Stillwater mines produced 2,600 ounces of attributable gold and 4,500 ounces of attributable palladium, an increase of approximately 35% for gold and 20% for palladium relative to the first quarter of 2023, due primarily to higher throughput and grades.

Voisey's Bay: In the first quarter of 2024, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 240,000 pounds of attributable cobalt, an increase of approximately 93% relative to the first quarter of 2023, as the transitional period between the depletion of the Ovoid open-pit and ramp-up to full production of the Voisey's Bay underground mine nears completion. Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 94% at the end of the first quarter, and that the main surface assets are completed and already operating. In the underground portion, the scope in Reid Brook is completed and the mine development at Eastern Deeps is concluded. Construction of the Bulk Material Handling system, dewatering and support facilities is ongoing. The full mine assets at Eastern Deeps are expected to be in operation by the end of 2024.

Other Gold: In the first quarter of 2024, total Other Gold attributable production was 600 ounces, a decrease of approximately 82% relative to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the closure of the Minto mine in May 2023.

Other Silver: In the first quarter of 2024, total Other Silver attributable production was 1.4 million ounces, a decrease of approximately 15% relative to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the temporary suspension of attributable production from Aljustrel.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Blackwater Project: On February 21, 2024, Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis") announced the results of an expansion study to optimize the timing of mine expansion through the advancing of Phase 2. A decision on the acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion is expected to be considered in the second half of 2024. On April 24, 2024, Artemis announced that overall construction was approximately 73% complete and that construction of major site water management facilities, including the water management pond, the central diversion system, and the Davidson Creek diversion, have been completed along with work on the tailings storage facility which is progressing well. Artemis also states that the project remains on schedule for first gold pour in the second half of 2024.

Platreef Project: On April 30, 2024, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe") reported that construction activities for the Platreef Phase 1 concentrator are on schedule at almost 90% complete and on track for cold commissioning in the third quarter of 2024. An updated independent feasibility study on an optimized development plan for the acceleration of Phase 2 is planned to be completed and published in the fourth quarter of 2024. As a result of the planned acceleration of Phase 2, first feed and ramp-up of production will be deferred until mid-2025. In addition, a preliminary economic assessment on a Phase 3 expansion is expected to be completed at the same time, increasing Platreef's processing capacity up to approximately 10 Mtpa. A Phase 3 expansion to 10 Mtpa processing capacity is expected to rank Platreef as one of the world's largest platinum-group metal, nickel, copper and gold producers.

Goose Project: On May 7, 2024, B2Gold Corp., ("B2Gold") announced the successful completion of the 2024 winter ice road ("WIR") campaign, delivering all necessary materials to complete the construction of the Goose project. B2Gold reports that while mill construction remains on schedule, development of the open pit and underground is slightly behind schedule due to equipment availability, adverse weather conditions and prioritization of critical path construction activities. As a result, B2Gold reports that first gold pour is now expected in the second quarter of 2025 with ramp up to full production in the third quarter of 2025, one quarter later than previous estimates.

Marmato Mine: On April 15, 2024, Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris") provided an update that at the Marmato Lower Mine expansion project, the access road to the new processing facility area is now complete and earthworks in the plant area will commence soon. The contractor for the new portal and decline is fully mobilized and cutting of the portal face has commenced.

Curipamba Project: On January 22, 2024, Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") announced that the Ministry of Environment, Water and Energy Transition of the Government of Ecuador has granted the environmental license for the construction and operation of the El Domo - Curipamba project (the "Curipamba project"). On January 30, 2024, Adventus announced that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador has issued a permit which grants approval for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") for the Curipamba project. The start of TSF construction is a key condition precedent for the Company to make additional upfront cash payments under the Curipamba PMPA.

On April 26, 2024, Adventus announced that Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Adventus pursuant to which Silvercorp has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus. As reported by Silvercorp, the existing stream with Wheaton, combined with Silvercorp's existing cash and cash equivalents of approximately $200 million, is more than sufficient to fully fund the Curipamba project through construction.

Fenix Project: On April 8, 2024, Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") announced that its Chilean subsidiary has received the formal Environmental Qualification Resolution ("RCA") for the Fenix gold project. The receipt of the RCA now allows Rio2 to advance permitting activities for the Fenix project. Rio2 has noted that there are four principal Sectorial Permits required before construction can commence at the Project: 1) Mining Methods; 2) Process Plant; 3) Waste Dumps & Stockpiles; and 4) Closure Plan and that work on these permits is well underway. Rio2 notes that the current timing for receipt of these principal permits is by the end of July 2024.

Cangrejos Project: On January 18, 2024, Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina") announced results from the phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing feasibility study at Cangrejos. Lumina noted that the assays from the resource infill program continue to demonstrate the exceptional continuity of grade at Cangrejos. Lumina also noted that it is operating normally at the Cangrejos project and to date their activities have not been affected by the recent civil disturbances that have impacted other areas in Ecuador.

Curraghinalt Project: Subsequent to the quarter, the Planning Appeals Commission & Water Appeals Commission ("the commission") in Northern Ireland concluded that the water abstraction and impoundment licenses ("water licenses") relative to the Curraghinalt Project have been rescinded and that license applications would need to be resubmitted and subsequent public inquiry referrals held. The commission noted that it has suspended arrangements for the current inquiry timetable until it is in receipt of the expected water license applications, at which time it will move to set directions and new dates for the submission of statements of case, rebuttals, and for the opening of the re-scheduled hearing sessions in due course.

DeLamar Royalty

On February 20, 2024, the Company purchased a 1.5% net smelter return royalty interest ("DeLamar Royalty") in the DeLamar and Florida mountain project located in Idaho, United States (the "DeLamar project") from a subsidiary of Integra Resources Corporation ("Integra") for $9.75 million to be paid in two equal installments, the first of which was paid in the first quarter of 2024, with the balance expected to be paid in July 2024 subject to customary conditions. Under the DeLamar Royalty, if completion is not achieved by January 1, 2029, the DeLamar Royalty will increase annually by 0.15% of net smelter returns to a maximum of 2.7% of net smelter returns. The Company had previously acquired a right of first refusal on any precious metals streaming, royalty, pre-pay or other similar transaction on the DeLamar project.

Ratings & Awards:

On January 17, 2024, the Company announced its ranking among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the world. The Company will be included in the Global 100 Index, which represents a benchmark for sustainability excellence.

Community Investment Program:

On March 1, 2024, Wheaton International commenced a new program with the Vale Foundation to support an ambitious three-year initiative in Brazil that aims to improve the primary health care being offered in the municipalities near the Salobo mine and along the Carajas railroad. The program will be carried out in 8 municipalities of Pará State, impacting approximately 550,000 individuals and in 24 municipalities of Maranhão State, impacting approximately 1.3 million individuals. Wheaton International and the Vale Foundation each committed BRL$17 million. The total contribution of Wheaton and the Vale Foundation of BRL$34 million is being matched by the Brazilian Development Bank, magnifying the impact of the contribution being made by Wheaton International.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation's Vancouver Gala presented by Wheaton raised CA$0.5 million in support of advancing critical marine science research and conservation work.

The Daffodil Ball presented by Wheaton raised over CA$4.4 million for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2024 is forecast to be 325,000 to 370,000 ounces of gold, 18.5 to 20.5 million ounces of silver, and 12,000 to 15,000 GEOs3 of other metals, resulting in annual production of approximately 550,000 to 620,000 GEOs3, unchanged from previous guidance2,3.

Annual production is forecast to increase by approximately 40% to over 800,000 GEOs3 by 2028, with average annual production forecast to grow to over 850,000 GEO3 in years 2029 to 2033, also unchanged from previous guidance.

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and Financial Statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, Neil Burns, P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures, Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspx.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2024 2023 Sales

$ 296,806 $ 214,465 Cost of sales









Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 61,555 $ 51,964 Depletion



63,676

45,000 Total cost of sales

$ 125,231 $ 96,964 Gross margin

$ 171,575 $ 117,501 General and administrative expenses



10,464

10,099 Share based compensation



1,281

7,397 Donations and community investments



1,570

1,378 Earnings from operations

$ 158,260 $ 98,627 Other income (expense)



7,196

7,562 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ 165,456 $ 106,189 Finance costs



1,442

1,378 Earnings before income taxes

$ 164,014 $ 104,811 Income tax recovery



(27)

(6,580) Net earnings

$ 164,041 $ 111,391 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.362 $ 0.246 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.362 $ 0.246 Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic



453,094

452,370 Diluted



453,666

453,159



Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

March 31 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,109 $ 546,527 Accounts receivable

5,514

10,078 Cobalt inventory

-

1,372 Income taxes receivable

5,851

5,935 Other

3,374

3,499 Total current assets $ 320,848 $ 567,411 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 6,510,767 $ 6,122,441 Early deposit mineral stream interests

47,094

47,093 Mineral royalty interests

25,448

13,454 Long-term equity investments

246,652

246,678 Property, plant and equipment

7,996

7,638 Other

21,650

26,470 Total non-current assets $ 6,859,607 $ 6,463,774 Total assets $ 7,180,455 $ 7,031,185 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,918 $ 13,458 Dividends payable

70,261

- Current portion of performance share units

6,261

12,013 Current portion of lease liabilities

518

604 Total current liabilities $ 87,958 $ 26,075 Non-current liabilities







Performance share units $ 2,991 $ 9,113 Lease liabilities

5,423

5,625 Deferred income taxes

242

232 Pension liability

4,646

4,624 Total non-current liabilities $ 13,302 $ 19,594 Total liabilities $ 101,260 $ 45,669 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,784,848 $ 3,777,323 Reserves

(47,717)

(40,091) Retained earnings

3,342,064

3,248,284 Total shareholders' equity $ 7,079,195 $ 6,985,516 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,180,455 $ 7,031,185



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2024 2023 Operating activities









Net earnings

$ 164,041 $ 111,391 Adjustments for









Depreciation and depletion



64,013

45,390 Interest expense



74

17 Equity settled stock based compensation



1,598

1,542 Performance share units - expense



(317)

5,855 Performance share units - paid



(11,129)

(16,675) Pension expense



175

167 Pension paid



(43)

(96) Income tax (recovery) expense



(27)

(6,580) (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase

warrants held



(183)

(175) Investment income recognized in net earnings



(6,438)

(7,148) Other



(83)

79 Change in non-cash working capital



2,155

(2,072) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 213,836 $ 131,695 Income taxes paid



(116)

(3,344) Interest paid



(75)

(18) Interest received



5,735

6,771 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 219,380 $ 135,104 Financing activities









Share purchase options exercised



3,816

9,376 Lease payments



(148)

(202) Cash generated from financing activities

$ 3,668 $ 9,174 Investing activities









Mineral stream interests

$ (450,902) $ (31,524) Early deposit mineral stream interests



-

(750) Mineral royalty interest



(11,947)

- Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream interests



-

(29) Acquisition of long-term investments



(751)

(8,144) Dividends received



700

- Other



(596)

(530) Cash used for investing activities

$ (463,496) $ (40,977) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ 30 $ 307 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ (240,418) $ 103,608 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



546,527

696,089 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 306,109 $ 799,697



Summary of Units Produced



Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 61,622 71,778 69,045 54,804 43,677 37,939 44,212 34,129 Sudbury 3 7,049 5,823 3,857 5,818 6,203 5,270 3,437 5,289 Constancia 13,897 22,292 19,003 7,444 6,905 10,496 7,196 8,042 San Dimas 4 7,542 10,024 9,995 11,166 10,754 10,037 11,808 10,044 Stillwater 5 2,637 2,341 2,454 2,017 1,960 2,185 1,833 2,171 Other















Marmato 623 668 673 639 457 533 542 778 777 6 - - - - - - - 3,509 Minto7 - - - 1,292 3,063 2,567 3,050 2,480 Total Other 623 668 673 1,931 3,520 3,100 3,592 6,767 Total gold ounces produced 93,370 112,926 105,027 83,180 73,019 69,027 72,078 66,442 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito8 2,643 1,036 - 1,744 2,076 1,761 2,017 2,089 Antamina 806 1,030 894 984 872 1,067 1,327 1,330 Constancia 640 836 697 420 552 655 564 584 Other















Los Filos 42 28 28 28 45 14 21 35 Zinkgruvan 641 510 785 374 632 664 642 739 Neves-Corvo 524 573 486 407 436 369 323 345 Aljustrel9 - - 327 279 343 313 246 292 Cozamin 173 185 165 184 141 157 179 169 Marmato 7 10 11 7 8 9 7 7 Yauliyacu 10 - - - - - 261 463 756 Minto 7 - - - 14 29 33 33 26 Keno Hill 11 - - - - - - - 48 777 6 - - - - - - - 80 Total Other 1,387 1,306 1,802 1,293 1,634 1,820 1,914 2,497 Total silver ounces produced 5,476 4,208 3,393 4,441 5,134 5,303 5,822 6,500 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 4,463 4,209 4,006 3,880 3,705 3,869 3,229 3,899 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 240 215 183 152 124 128 226 136 GEOs produced 12 160,133 164,818 147,230 137,176 134,730 132,780 142,103 144,019 Average payable rate2















Gold 94.8 % 95.1 % 95.4 % 95.1 % 95.1 % 94.9 % 95.1 % 95.1 % Silver 84.5 % 83.0 % 78.3 % 83.7 % 83.1 % 84.2 % 86.3 % 86.5 % Palladium 96.9 % 95.9 % 93.6 % 94.1 % 96.0 % 91.7 % 95.0 % 94.6 % Cobalt 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % GEO11 90.7 % 91.6 % 90.8 % 90.8 % 89.8 % 89.9 % 90.9 % 90.7 %

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 4) 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 7) On May 13, 2023, Minto Metals Corp. announced the suspension of operations at the Minto mine. 8) There was a temporary suspension of operations at Peñasquito due to a labour strike which ran from June 7, 2023 to October 13, 2023. 9) On September 12, 2023, it was announced that the production of the zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel mine will be halted from September 24, 2023 until the second quarter of 2025. 10) On December 14, 2022 the Company terminated the Yauliyacu PMPA in exchange for a cash payment of $132 million. 11) On September 7, 2022, the Company terminated the Keno Hill PMPA in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock. 12) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold; $23.00 per ounce silver; $1,000 per ounce palladium; and $13.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2024.



Summary of Units Sold



Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 56,841 76,656 44,444 46,030 35,966 41,029 31,818 48,515 Sudbury 2 4,129 5,011 4,836 4,775 4,368 4,988 5,147 7,916 Constancia 20,123 19,925 12,399 9,619 6,579 6,013 6,336 7,431 San Dimas 7,933 10,472 9,695 11,354 10,651 10,943 10,196 10,633 Stillwater 3 2,355 2,314 1,985 2,195 2,094 1,783 2,127 2,626 Other















Marmato 638 633 792 467 480 473 719 781 777 - - 275 153 126 785 3,098 3,629 Minto - - - 701 2,341 2,982 2,559 2,806 Total Other 638 633 1,067 1,321 2,947 4,240 6,376 7,216 Total gold ounces sold 92,019 115,011 74,426 75,294 62,605 68,996 62,000 84,337 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 1,839 442 453 1,913 1,483 2,066 1,599 2,096 Antamina 762 1,091 794 963 814 1,114 1,155 1,177 Constancia 726 665 435 674 366 403 498 494 Other















Los Filos 44 24 30 37 34 16 24 41 Zinkgruvan 297 449 714 370 520 547 376 650 Neves-Corvo 243 268 245 132 171 80 105 167 Aljustrel 1 86 142 182 205 156 185 123 Cozamin 147 141 139 150 119 150 154 148 Marmato 8 9 11 7 7 7 8 11 Yauliyacu - - - - - 337 1,005 817 Stratoni - - - - - - - (2) Minto - - - 7 29 23 22 21 Keno Hill - - - - 1 1 30 30 777 - - 2 2 - 35 73 75 Total Other 740 977 1,283 887 1,086 1,352 1,982 2,081 Total silver ounces sold 4,067 3,175 2,965 4,437 3,749 4,935 5,234 5,848 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 4,774 3,339 4,242 3,392 2,946 3,396 4,227 3,378 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 309 288 198 265 323 187 115 225 GEOs sold 4 143,184 155,059 111,935 129,734 109,293 128,662 125,053 154,737 Cumulative payable units

PBND 5















Gold ounces 87,542 91,092 98,715 72,916 77,377 70,562 74,053 67,529 Silver ounces 2,347 1,787 1,469 1,777 2,531 2,013 2,481 2,694 Palladium ounces 6,198 6,666 5,607 6,122 5,751 5,098 5,041 6,267 Cobalt pounds 360 356 377 251 285 258 403 280 GEO 4 119,968 117,293 120,864 98,039 111,216 97,934 107,718 103,465 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds - 88 155 310 398 633 556 582

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold; $23.00 per ounce silver; $1,000 per ounce palladium; and $13.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2024. 5) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.



Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash

Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 61,622 56,841 $ 2,073 $ 425 $ 393 $ 117,851 $ 71,396 $ 94,050 $ 2,659,099 Sudbury 4 7,049 4,129

2,049

400

1,145

8,461

2,081

6,814

257,757 Constancia 13,897 20,123

2,073

420

316

41,723

26,910

33,263

73,912 San Dimas 7,542 7,933

2,073

631

279

16,448

9,237

11,445

142,512 Stillwater 2,637 2,355

2,073

372

510

4,883

2,806

4,008

210,267 Other 5 623 638

2,073

374

527

1,323

748

1,084

892,983

93,370 92,019 $ 2,072 $ 439 $ 404 $ 190,689 $ 113,178 $ 150,664 $ 4,236,530 Silver































Peñasquito 2,643 1,839 $ 23.74 $ 4.50 $ 4.06 $ 43,650 $ 27,901 $ 35,375 $ 268,758 Antamina 806 762

23.74

4.68

7.06

18,088

9,147

14,523

514,154 Constancia 640 726

23.74

6.20

6.24

17,236

8,200

12,734

175,049 Other 6 1,387 740

23.89

4.15

4.16

17,684

11,539

15,819

603,933

5,476 4,067 $ 23.77 $ 4.77 $ 5.03 $ 96,658 $ 56,787 $ 78,451 $ 1,561,894 Palladium































Stillwater 4,463 4,774 $ 980 $ 182 $ 445 $ 4,677 $ 1,683 $ 3,808 $ 218,542 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

78,786

4,463 4,774 $ 980 $ 182 $ 445 $ 4,677 $ 1,683 $ 3,808 $ 297,328 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 9,451 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

57,564

- - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 67,015 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 240 309 $ 15.49 $ 2.96 $ 12.77 $ 4,782 $ (73) $ 7,006 $ 348,000 Operating results













$ 296,806 $ 171,575 $ 239,929 $ 6,510,767 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (10,464) $ (15,958)



Share based compensation



















(1,281)

(11,129)



Donations and community investments



















(1,570)

(1,373)



Finance costs





















(1,442)

(1,125)



Other



















7,196

9,152



Income tax





















27

(116)



Total other















$ (7,534) $ (20,549) $ 669,688





















$ 164,041 $ 219,380 $ 7,180,455

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Other gold interests comprised of the operating Marmato gold interest as well as the non-operating Minto, Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, Blackwater, Curipamba, Marathon, Goose, Cangrejos, Platreef, Curraghinalt and Kudz Ze Kayah gold interests. 6) Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, Aljustrel, Minto, Pascua-Lama, Copper World, Navidad, Blackwater, Curipamba, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.

On a gold equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Ounces

Produced 1 Ounces

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 2 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 4 160,133 143,184 $ 2,073 $ 430 $ 1,643 $ 445 $ 1,198

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 4) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold; $23.00 per ounce silver; $1,000 per ounce palladium; and $13.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 43,677 35,966 $ 1,904 $ 420 $ 330 $ 68,475 $ 41,471 $ 53,355 $ 2,371,378 Sudbury 4 6,203 4,368

1,904

400

1,025

8,317

2,095

6,346

278,941 Constancia 6,905 6,579

1,904

416

316

12,526

7,710

9,788

93,506 San Dimas 10,754 10,651

1,904

624

260

20,279

10,865

13,629

153,101 Stillwater 1,960 2,094

1,904

334

510

3,987

2,220

3,288

214,783 Other 5 3,520 2,947

1,904

1,385

86

5,612

1,278

1,155

525,338

73,019 62,605 $ 1,904 $ 496 $ 360 $ 119,196 $ 65,639 $ 87,561 $ 3,637,047 Silver































Peñasquito 2,076 1,483 $ 22.84 $ 4.43 $ 4.06 $ 33,872 $ 21,276 $ 27,303 $ 287,647 Antamina 872 814

22.84

4.55

7.06

18,594

9,142

14,888

539,623 Constancia 552 366

22.84

6.14

6.24

8,353

3,825

6,107

190,664 Other 6 1,634 1,086

22.87

5.96

2.53

24,859

15,637

20,047

450,412

5,134 3,749 $ 22.85 $ 5.07 $ 4.48 $ 85,678 $ 49,880 $ 68,345 $ 1,468,346 Palladium































Stillwater 3,705 2,946 $ 1,607 $ 294 $ 408 $ 4,735 $ 2,666 $ 3,870 $ 225,609 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 9,440 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 124 323 $ 15.04 $ 3.307 $ 13.85 $ 4,856 $ (684) $ 4,485 $ 356,447 Operating results













$ 214,465 $ 117,501 $ 164,261 $ 5,696,889 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (10,099) $ (13,836)



Share based compensation



















(7,397)

(16,675)



Donations and community investments



















(1,378)

(1,408)



Finance costs





















(1,378)

(1,070)



Other



















7,562

7,176



Income tax





















6,580

(3,344)



Total other















$ (6,110) $ (29,157) $ 1,208,590





















$ 111,391 $ 135,104 $ 6,905,479

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Other gold interests are comprised of the operating Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating 777, Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, Blackwater, Marathon, Curipamba and Goose gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On May 13, 2023, Minto announced the suspension of operations at the Minto mine. 6) Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin and Marmato silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World, Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On May 13, 2023, Minto announced the suspension of operations at the Minto mine. On September 12, 2023, it was announced that the production of zinc and lead concentrates at Aljustrel will be halted from September 24, 2023 until the second quarter of 2025. 7) Cash cost per pound of cobalt sold during the first quarter of 2023 was net of a previously recorded inventory write-down of $1 million, resulting in a decrease of $3.18 per pound of cobalt sold.

On a gold equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Ounces

Produced 1 Ounces

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 2 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 4 134,730 109,293 $ 1,962 $ 475 $ 1,487 $ 412 $ 1,075

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 4) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold; $23.00 per ounce silver; $1,000 per ounce palladium; and $13.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2024.

Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.

i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2024

2023 Net earnings

$ 164,041

$ 111,391 Add back (deduct):











(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase

warrants held



(183)



(175) Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the

Statement of OCI



(96)



(3,954) Income tax recovery related to prior year disposal of

Mineral Stream Interest



-



(2,672) Other



(173)



(159) Adjusted net earnings

$ 163,589

$ 104,431 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,094



452,370 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,666



453,159 Equals:











Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.361

$ 0.231 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.361

$ 0.230

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2024

2023 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 219,380

$ 135,104 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,094



452,370 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,666



453,159 Equals:











Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.484

$ 0.299 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.484

$ 0.298

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2024

2023 Cost of sales

$ 125,231

$ 96,964 Less: depletion



(63,676)



(45,000) Cash cost of sales

$ 61,555

$ 51,964 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:











Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 40,362

$ 31,035 Total cash cost of silver sold



19,411



18,997 Total cash cost of palladium sold



869



866 Total cash cost of cobalt sold¹



913



1,066 Total cash cost of sales

$ 61,555

$ 51,964 Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



92,019



62,605 Total silver ounces sold



4,067



3,749 Total palladium ounces sold



4,774



2,946 Total cobalt pounds sold



309



323 Equals:











Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 439

$ 496 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 4.77

$ 5.07 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 182

$ 294 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 2.96

$ 3.30

1) Cash cost per pound of cobalt sold during the first quarter of 2023 was net of a previously recorded inventory write-down of $1 million, resulting in a decrease of $3.18 per pound of cobalt sold.







iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by adding back depletion to the gross margin. Cash operating margin on a per ounce or per pound basis is calculated by dividing the cash operating margin by the number of ounces or pounds sold during the period. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2024

2023 Gross margin

$ 171,575

$ 117,501 Add back: depletion



63,676



45,000 Cash operating margin

$ 235,251

$ 162,501 Cash operating margin is comprised of:











Total cash operating margin of gold sold

$ 150,327

$ 88,161 Total cash operating margin of silver sold



77,247



66,681 Total cash operating margin of palladium sold



3,808



3,869 Total cash operating margin of cobalt sold



3,869



3,790 Total cash operating margin

$ 235,251

$ 162,501 Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



92,019



62,605 Total silver ounces sold



4,067



3,749 Total palladium ounces sold



4,774



2,946 Total cobalt pounds sold



309



323 Equals:











Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 1,633

$ 1,408 Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 19.00

$ 17.78 Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 798

$ 1,313 Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 12.53

$ 11.74

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gold equivalent forecast production for 2024 and the longer-term outlook are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold, $23 per ounce silver, $1,000 per ounce palladium, $950 per ounce of platinum and $13.00 per pound cobalt. Source: Company reports & S and P Capital IQ estimates of 2024 byproduct cost curves for gold, zinc/lead, copper, PGM, nickel & silver mines. Portfolio mine life based on recoverable reserves and resources as of Dec 31, 2022 and 2022 actual mill throughput and is weighted by individual reserve and resource category. Total streaming and royalty agreements relate to precious metals purchase agreements for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt relating to 18 mining assets which are currently operating, 23 which are at various stages of development and 4 of which have been placed in care and maintenance or have been closed.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.