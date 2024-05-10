Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
10.05.2024
CACI acquires Rowe IT to enhance its Critical National Infrastructure business

LONDON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI Limited, a leading data and technology solutions company, has acquired Rowe IT Holdings Limited ("Rowe IT").

Rowe IT provides software engineering, systems integration, data analytics and cloud technologies to a strong roster of government and defence clients. Jeet Khaira, Managing Director of CACI's Information and Management Systems Division, comments:

"We're delighted to welcome the Rowe IT team and their exceptionally rigorous software engineering and data analysis mindset. Their important position in the government space, particularly in critical national infrastructure, is a mark of both their capability and calibre. We have common core values and a shared culture - a collaborative workstyle, a focus on solving real-world problems and a passion for deploying the best and most secure technology solutions for our clients. This makes Rowe IT a perfect fit and an important addition to our business."

Paul Rowe, co-founder and CEO of Rowe IT, adds:

"Joining CACI presents an exciting next chapter for Rowe, enabling us to continue to deliver excellence and value. We believe the complimentary and combined skills of both companies will bring the widest possible range of digital capabilities creating greater opportunities for staff and clients."

About CACI Limited

Established in 1975, CACI employs more than 1300 staff providing data and technology solutions and systems to clients in the UK, Europe and elsewhere in the world. CACI Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CACI International Inc., an IT-services company publicly traded on the NYSE and employing over 23,000 staff globally.

At CACI, we help clients digitally transform their organisations so they're ready for today's and tomorrow's challenges. We provide specialist data, software, technology, consultancy and software engineering services to deliver innovative digital transformation projects for commercial and government organisations.

www.caci.co.uk

About Rowe IT

Rowe IT is a consultancy led software house, delivering brilliant solutions to the public sector by working on projects that have a societal impact. Our systems and solutions ensure that data is securely managed, stored, visualised and disseminated to those who need it, in a cost effective and easy to use way.

www.roweit.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caci-acquires-rowe-it-to-enhance-its-critical-national-infrastructure-business-302141795.html

