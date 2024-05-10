Anzeige
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
Tradegate
10.05.24
10:20 Uhr
16,780 Euro
-0,020
-0,12 %
16,74516,75011:49
10.05.2024
Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 150M, about SEK 1.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has received a supplemental award under a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The supplemental award is worth USD 150M, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 22,700 square meters.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-supplemental-award-for-data-center-in-arizona--usa--for-usd-150m--about-sek-1-6-billio,c3976133

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3976133/2787004.pdf

20240510 US data center Arizona

SOURCE Skanska

