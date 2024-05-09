Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMBH | ISIN: US0076244062 | Ticker-Symbol: FAD
Stuttgart
10.05.24
08:00 Uhr
0,452 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4520,55511:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 22:12
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Files Form 15 to Voluntarily Deregister and Suspend its Reporting Obligations

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it filed a Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to deregister its common stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and to suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. The Company's obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, will be suspended immediately upon filing of the Form 15. Once the Form 15 is effective, which is expected to occur within 90 days of filing, the Company will no longer be a public reporting company and its obligations to file other reports with the SEC will also be suspended.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company with expertise in developing therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements, such as the statement in this press release regarding the effectiveness of the Form 15, are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:
Ayala Pharmaceuticals:
+1-857-444-0553
info@ayalapharma.com


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.