Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2024 totaled $155.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $80.2 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of April 30, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 21,778 Global Discovery 1,545 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,816 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,051 Global Equity Team Global Equity 335 Non-U.S. Growth 13,101 China Post-Venture 166 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,445 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,688 Value Income 15 International Value Team International Value 42,475 International Explorer 308 Global Value Team Global Value 27,011 Select Equity 318 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,009 Credit Team High Income 10,310 Credit Opportunities 236 Floating Rate 79 Developing World Team Developing World 3,717 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 1,949 Antero Peak Hedge 200 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,927 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 613 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 116 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 515 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 155,723

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $65 million.

