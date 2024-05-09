Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C60D | ISIN: CA4612082095 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTRONICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTRONICS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 23:06
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inventronics Limited: Inventronics Announces 2024 Q1 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited ("Corporation") (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in North America, today announced its unaudited 2024 Q1 financial results.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net earnings of $8,000, or 0.2 cents per share, on revenue of $1,432,000 compared to net earnings of $325,000, or 6.7 cents per share, on revenue of $3,335,000 for the same period of 2023. The demand for enclosures has strengthened from the low levels experienced in the fourth quarter of 2023 as customers work their way through their excess inventories.

Financial Highlights Three months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Mar 31
2024		Mar 31
2023
Revenue 1,4323,335
Net earnings 8325
Basic earnings per share 0.2¢6.7¢
Statement of Financial Position Highlights
(in thousands of dollars)
As at		 Mar 31
2024		Dec 31
2023
Working capital 2,2062,254
Property, plant and equipment 3,2463,234
Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,3912,437
Shareholders' equity 2,8242,814


Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2024 Q1 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX". For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.