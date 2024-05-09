Anzeige
Kinross Gold Corporation: Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2024.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2024, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

NomineeVotes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
Kerry D. Dyte763,966,35895.76%33,838,4564.24%
Glenn A. Ives790,145,88999.04%7,658,9220.96%
Ave G. Lethbridge773,109,95396.90%24,694,8583.10%
Michael A. Lewis789,269,57298.93%8,535,2391.07%
Elizabeth D. McGregor796,309,47299.81%1,495,3380.19%
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer681,020,18585.36%116,784,57214.64%
Kelly J. Osborne789,473,47798.96%8,331,3331.04%
George Paspalas794,628,43999.60%3,176,3710.40%
J. Paul Rollinson796,291,56299.81%1,513,2490.19%
David A. Scott796,515,26399.84%1,289,5470.16%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
839,757,57997.41%22,364,6992.59%

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan

Votes for% forVotes against% withheld
759,363,51195.18%38,441,3034.82%

"Say on Pay" resolution on executive compensation

Votes for% forVotes against% withheld
743,795,49993.23%54,009,3096.77%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
