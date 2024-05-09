Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2024 | 23:06
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 9, 2024, it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director
VOTES IN FAVORVOTES WITHHELD
NumberPercentageNumberPercentage
Lynn Azar73,000,22099.50%369,4360.50%
Lisa Colnett72,994,38999.49%375,2670.51%
Sigmund Cornelius73,091,56799.62%278,0890.38%
Robert Engbloom71,428,64597.35%1,941,0112.65%
Wayne Foo72,286,21198.52%1,083,4451.48%
G.R. (Bob) MacDougall73,005,18999.50%364,4670.50%
Glenn McNamara72,384,63098.66%985,0261.34%
Imad Mohsen73,114,51999.65%255,1370.35%
Carmen Sylvain72,353,50698.62%1,016,1501.38%


In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR
NumberPercentage
70,108,40795.56%


Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich
Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9d43e29-328d-407f-b103-66dbbd899bf1


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.