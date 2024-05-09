Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 9, 2024, it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Director
|VOTES IN FAVOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Lynn Azar
|73,000,220
|99.50%
|369,436
|0.50%
|Lisa Colnett
|72,994,389
|99.49%
|375,267
|0.51%
|Sigmund Cornelius
|73,091,567
|99.62%
|278,089
|0.38%
|Robert Engbloom
|71,428,645
|97.35%
|1,941,011
|2.65%
|Wayne Foo
|72,286,211
|98.52%
|1,083,445
|1.48%
|G.R. (Bob) MacDougall
|73,005,189
|99.50%
|364,467
|0.50%
|Glenn McNamara
|72,384,630
|98.66%
|985,026
|1.34%
|Imad Mohsen
|73,114,519
|99.65%
|255,137
|0.35%
|Carmen Sylvain
|72,353,506
|98.62%
|1,016,150
|1.38%
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|VOTES FOR
|Number
|Percentage
|70,108,407
|95.56%
Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
About Parex Resources Inc.
Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.
For more information, please contact:
Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com
Steven Eirich
Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com
