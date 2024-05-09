Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
Savaria Corporation: Savaria Announces the Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Savaria Corporation: Savaria Announces the Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, Quebec, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today the voting results at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "'Meeting").

Election of Directors

All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

NOMINEESIN FAVORWITHHOLD
(#)(%)(#)(%)
Caroline Bérubé47,912,84693.363,406,3846.64
Jean-Marie Bourassa47,815,76293.173,503,4686.83
Marcel Bourassa48,385,18994.282,934,0415.72
Sébastien Bourassa48,393,89994.302,925,3315.70
Jean-Louis Chapdelaine48,396,70494.312,922,5265.69
Peter Drutz46,244,98590.115,074,2459.89
Sylvain Dumoulin48,907,37195.302,411,8594.70
Anne Le Breton47,912,81993.363,406,4116.64
Alain Tremblay42,478,33282.778,840,89817.23


About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,400 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:
Sébastien Bourassa
President and CEO
1. 800.661.5112
sb@savaria.com

Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370
sreitknecht@savaria.com


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savariacorp/
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria


