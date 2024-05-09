Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, Ontario, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS") (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Guelph, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all Director Nominees as follows:

1)ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MOTIONS
NUMBER OF VOTESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORAGAINSTWITHHELDSPOILEDNON VOTEFORAGAINSTWITHHELD
Elect William G. Hammond as Director15,738,1470297,5220257,02898.14%0.00%1.86%
Elect Grant C. Robinson as Director15,945,643090,0260257,02899.44%0.00%0.56%
Elect Dahra Granovsky as Director15,960,601075,0680257,02899.53%0.00%0.47%
Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director12.,947,43003,088,2390257,02880.74%0.00%19.26%
Elect J. David M. Wood as Director15,992,385043,2840257,02899.73%0.00%0.27%
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director15,988,082047,5870257,02899.70%0.00%0.30%
Elect Christopher Huether as Director15,512,8970522,7720257,02896.74%
0.00%3.26%
Elect Adrian Thomas as Director15,952,708082,9610257,02899.48%0.00%0.52%

2)APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS



MOTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FORAGAINSTWITHHELDSPOILEDNON VOTEFORAGAINSTWITHHELD
Appointment of Auditors15,814,3140477,23801,14597.07%0.00%2.93%

*the number of votes disclosed reflects all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions - Energizing Our World

For further information, please contact:

David Feick
Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 x453
ir@hammondpowersolutions.com



