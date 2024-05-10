Crew Energy Inc: Crew Energy Announces Q1 2024 Results Highlighted by a 61% AFF Margin and a 20% Increase in Condensate Production

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) ("Crew" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer operating in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia ("NE BC"), is pleased to announce our operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Crew's Financial Statements and Notes, as well as Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on Crew's website and filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.



HIGHLIGHTS

29,510 boe per day (177 mmcfe per day) average production in Q1/24 was in-line with previous quarterly guidance of 29,000 to 31,000 boe per day and reflects the Company's focus on liquids production, AFF generation and the preservation of value through the curtailment of dry gas production, a result of the low natural gas price environment. 5,540 bbls per day of condensate and light crude oil production in Q1/24, marking a 20% volume increase in condensate compared to Q1/23, and representing 19% of total production and 53% of sales. 130,232 mmcf per day of natural gas production in Q1/24 represented 74% of total production and 39% of sales. 2,265 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("ngls") production in Q1/24 represented 8% of total production and 8% of sales.

10% lower.





FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three months

ended

Mar. 31, 2024 Three months

ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Petroleum and natural gas sales 84,436 100,681 Cash provided by operating activities 46,008 66,644 Adjusted funds flow2 51,197 74,517 Per share3 - basic 0.33 0.48 - diluted 0.32 0.46 Net income 10,626 41,354 Per share - basic 0.07 0.27 - diluted 0.07 0.26 Property, plant and equipment expenditures 77,161 22,161 Net capital expenditures4 77,161 22,161

Capital Structure

($ thousands) As at

Mar. 31, 2024 As at

Dec. 31, 2023 Other long-term obligations (18,223) (18,223) Bank loan (105,323) (74,259) Working capital deficiency2 (24,143) (24,873) Net debt2 (147,689) (117,355) Common shares outstanding (thousands) 156,110 156,560

OPERATIONAL Three months

ended

Mar. 31, 2024 Three months

ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Daily production Light crude oil (bbl/d) 76 71 Condensate (bbl/d) 5,464 4,572 Natural gas liquids ("ngl")5,6 (bbl/d) 2,265 2,355 Conventional natural gas (mcf/d) 130,232 155,789 Total (boe/d @ 6:1) 29,510 32,963 Average realized3 Light crude oil price ($/bbl) 81.08 84.56 Condensate price ($/bbl) 89.08 98.33 Natural gas liquids price ($/bbl) 32.25 38.80 Natural gas price ($/mcf) 2.78 3.67 Commodity price ($/boe) 31.44 33.94

Three months

ended

Mar. 31, 2024 Three months

ended

Mar. 31, 2023 Netback ($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas sales 31.44 33.94 Royalties (2.75) (4.13) Realized gain on derivative financial instruments 0.46 4.72 Net operating costs4 (4.31) (4.02) Net transportation costs4 (3.79) (3.29) Operating netback4 21.05 27.22 General and administrative ("G&A") (1.18) (1.14) Interest expenses on debt4 (0.79) (0.95) Adjusted funds flow2 19.08 25.13

1 See table in the Advisories for production breakdown by product type as defined in NI 51-101.

2 Capital management measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other entities. See "Advisories - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" contained within this press release.

3 Supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other entities. See "Advisories - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" contained within this press release.

4 Non-IFRS financial measure or ratio that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards, and therefore, may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures or ratios for other entities. See "Advisories - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" contained within this press release and in our most recently filed MD&A, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

5 Throughout this news release, NGLs comprise all natural gas liquids as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), other than condensate, which is disclosed separately, and natural gas means conventional natural gas by NI 51-101 product type.

6 Excludes condensate volumes which have been reported separately.

SETTING THE STAGE FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS

Crew is excited for the future. This sentiment is upheld by our strategic positioning geographically, financially and operationally, which provides the Company with various opportunities for value creation. With over 340 net sections of Montney rights in the liquids rich gas, condensate and oil windows accessing multiple Canadian and US sales hubs, and proximal to the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline, Crew is strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The anticipated start-up of Canada's first liquefied natural gas ("LNG") export terminal presents significant potential for growth and is expected to further solidify Crew's strategic advantage in the evolving natural gas supply and demand landscape.

In the lead up to these catalysts, Crew is committed to actively navigating periods of commodity price volatility to maintain a strong financial position. Central to this strategy is disciplined capital allocation through investment in high value products and advancing infrastructure projects for long-term growth, as demonstrated in Q1/24 when Crew significantly increased our average condensate production by 20% over the comparable period of 2023.

Our planned electrification projects exemplify our dedication to sustainability and innovation. The ongoing West Septimus Gas Plant electrification project is expected to yield significant benefits once complete, with an anticipated 82% reduction in emissions and operational cost savings of approximately 10%, demonstrating our commitment to both economic and responsible resource development. Crew gratefully acknowledges assistance from the Province of British Columbia's CleanBC Industry Fund for their part in supporting this project.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

NE BC Montney (Greater Septimus)

Crew completed five (5.0 net) 7-18 ultra-condensate rich ("UCR") wells and equipped the six (6.0 net) well 1-24 UCR pad and gathering hub during Q1/24.

Crew had a successful six (6.0 net) well workover campaign in Q1/24, restoring 1,035 bbls per day of raw wellhead condensate and 4,400 mcf per day of natural gas production, while spending approximately $4.6 million.

Over the first 27 days of initial clean-up and testing, the five (5.0 net) 7-18 UCR wells have produced average raw wellhead rates of 907 bbls per day of condensate and 826 mcf per day of natural gas and continue to clean up. These wells are planned to be equipped and tied-in to permanent facilities during Q2/24.

Over the first 120 days on production, the four (4.0 net) UCR Montney B zone wells which were completed on the 1-24 pad in Q4/23 have produced average per well raw wellhead condensate of 82,178 bbls, representing a daily average of 685 bbls per day, as well as a daily average natural gas rate of 2,821 mcf per day.

Groundbirch

The original three (3.0 net) wells on the 4-17 pad have completed lateral lengths averaging 3,000 meters and have produced an average of 4.3 bcf of natural gas over the first 810 days on production, exceeding Sproule's year-end 2023 proved plus probable ("2P") undeveloped Groundbirch type curve (the "Sproule Type Curve") by approximately 34% to date.

The second phase of development at Crew's 4-17 pad has completed lateral lengths averaging 2,650 meters, featuring a three-zone development with five (5.0 net) wells that have averaged 5,321 mcf per day over the first 365 days on production and continue to exceed the Sproule Type Curve when normalized to 3,000 meters, with estimated average raw gas Expected Ultimate Recovery (EUR) of 12 BCF per well 7 .

. Six (6.0 net) additional wells were drilled on the 4-17 pad during Q1/24 and have average lateral lengths of over 3,000 meters. These wells will remain in inventory for completion when natural gas prices improve.



Other NE BC Montney

The Company has six (6.0 net) drilled Extended Reach Horizontal wells on the 15-28 pad at Tower, targeting light crude oil and featuring lateral lengths of over 4,000 meters. Of these wells, four (4.0 net) Upper Montney "B' wells and two (2.0 net) Upper Montney "C" wells are awaiting completion, which is currently planned in Q3/24.



RISK MANAGEMENT PROFILE

Crew uses hedging to limit exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, securing a base level of AFF2 to fund planned capital projects while still allowing for participation in spot commodity prices.

As of May 9, 2024, our hedging profile includes:

2024

2,500 GJ per day of natural gas at an average price of C$2.76 per GJ, or C$3.37 per mcf using Crew's heat factor, for the remainder of 2024;

2,000 bbls per day of condensate at an average price of C$104.04 per bbl for Q2 2024;

1,750 bbls per day of condensate at an average price of C$104.01 per bbl for 2 nd half 2024;

half 2024; 500 bbls per day of WTI at C$112.00 per bbl for Q2 2024; and

500 bbls per day of WTI at C$109.25 per bbl for 2nd half 2024.



2025

5,000 GJ per day of AECO natural gas at an average price of C$3.15 per GJ, or C$3.84 per mcf using Crew's heat factor, for 2025;

15,000 GJ per day of AECO natural gas utilizing costless collars at $2.78 by $3.28 per GJ, for 2025;

500 bbls per day of condensate at an average price of C$101.63 per bbl for 1 st half of 2025; and

half of 2025; and 250 bbls per day of condensate at an average price of C$100.00 per bbl for 2nd half of 2025.

SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG FOCUS

In Q1/24, our commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives remained a central focus and a fundamental element of our long-term sustainability strategy. Key highlights of our ESG initiatives during the quarter include:

Completed over two million consecutive person hours of work without a recordable injury to the end of Q1/24 and marked six years without a lost time injury, demonstrating Crew's dedication to the safety and protection of our team.

Upheld a high standard of environmental protection and sustainability across our operations, achieving zero spills of significance and maintaining a comprehensive water management strategy that includes stringent planning related to water usage and responsible sourcing.

Primus spoolable pipeline was successfully utilized in Q1/24 as part of Crew's 7-18 pad completion, transporting approximately 690,596 bbls (109,796m 3 ) of produced water, removing over 3,660 truckloads of water from the roads, and saving 210 tCO2e in emissions.

) of produced water, removing over 3,660 truckloads of water from the roads, and saving 210 tCO2e in emissions. In Q1/24, Crew continued with financial contributions to community support initiatives and not-for-profit organizations. These efforts were primarily aimed at supporting the health and well-being of our local communities.

OUTLOOK

In response to persistently low natural gas prices, Crew has curtailed approximately 1,700 boe per day of predominantly dry gas production delivered into the Station 2 market, which is expected to remain curtailed through Q2/24 or until prices improve. Crew's previously announced annual net capital expenditure and production guidance remains unchanged, while the underlying assumptions for natural gas weighting and royalties have been revised, as outlined in the table below.

2024 Guidance -The focus of our 2024 capital program continues to be on adding high valued condensate and light crude oil production to contribute the majority of AFF 2 , as illustrated in Q1/24 where condensate and light oil volumes generated 53% of revenue while constituting 19% of total production, and to preserve the value of our natural gas assets. The Company's 2024 capital program is designed to: Allocate $165 to $185 million of net capital expenditures 4 , including: $105 to $115 million to drilling 6.0 net wells and completing 11.0 net wells, with 10.0 net wells remaining drilled and uncompleted at year-end 2024. $60 to $70 million to infrastructure spending, including: $50 to $55 million to electrification at West Septimus. $10 to $15 million to front-end engineering and design ("FEED") and site preparation at the future Groundbirch plant. Generate forecasted average 2024 production of 29,000 to 31,000 boe per day 1 . Increase condensate and light oil production by greater than 20% over 2023. Manage natural gas production to ensure AFF 2 optimization and value preservation, with approximately 8% of natural gas production expected to be curtailed in Q2/24. Maintain a strong financial position. Net debt 2 to LTM EBITDA 3 forecast at <1.0x. Electrify the West Septimus Gas Plant. Increase capacity by 20 mmcf per day to total 140 mmcf per day in 2025. Reduce operating costs by more than 10%. Reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 82%, and potentially generate carbon credits under BC's Output-Based Pricing System. Position the Company to thrive and grow in an improved natural gas price environment.

The following table sets forth Crew's annual guidance with minor revisions to certain underlying material assumptions:

Previous 2024 Guidance

and Assumptions Updated 2024 Guidance

and Assumptions8 Net capital expenditures4 ($Millions) 165-185 165-185 Annual average production1 (boe/d) 29,000-31,000 29,000-31,000 Natural gas weighting 73-75% 72-74% Royalties 8-10% 9-11% Net operating costs4 ($ per boe) $4.50-$5.00 $4.50-$5.00 Net transportation costs4 ($ per boe) $3.50-$4.00 $3.50-$4.00 G&A ($ per boe) $1.00-$1.20 $1.00-$1.20 Effective interest rate on long-term debt 8.0-10.0% 8.0-10.0%

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Crew's annual meeting of shareholders will be held in the Bow River Room/Bow Glacier Room, 3rd floor, 250-5th Street S.W., Centennial Place, West Tower, Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, the 23rd day of May, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (MDT). Further meeting details are available within the Company's 2024 Information Circular, which can be viewed on our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on our website at www.crewenergy.com.

Crew intends to continue upholding our commitment to operational excellence through safe and responsible execution, while maintaining financial flexibility that we believe will drive ongoing success over both the near and longer-term horizons. We extend our appreciation to all the Company's stakeholders for their trust, confidence and ongoing support while we unlock value from our exciting Montney asset base.

ABOUT CREW

Crew is a Canadian liquids-rich natural gas producer committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through financially responsible resource development. The Company's operations are focused in northeast British Columbia and include a large contiguous land base with a vast Montney resource. Crew's liquids-rich natural gas areas of Septimus and West Septimus are complemented by the inter-connected vast dry-gas resource at Groundbirch, offering significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew adheres to safe and environmentally responsible operations while remaining committed to sound environmental, social and governance practices which underpin the Company's fundamental business tenets. Crew's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CR" and on the OTCQB in the US under ticker "CWEGF".

ADVISORIES

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

References to gas or natural gas and NGLs in this press release refer to conventional natural gas and natural gas liquids product types, respectively, as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), except where specifically noted otherwise.

The following is intended to provide the product type composition for each of the production figures provided herein, where not already disclosed within tables above:

Light & Medium

Crude Oil Condensate Natural Gas

Liquids1 Conventional

Natural Gas Total

(boe/d) Q2 2024 Average 0% 20% 9% 71% 28,500-30,500 2024 Annual Average 3% 16% 8% 73% 29,000-31,000

