Information Services Corporation's (ISC's) Q124 results highlight the strength of the underlying business, with topline and adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% and 34%, respectively, augmented by the sustained organic growth of the Services division and CPI fee adjustments. This progress was made less obvious at the statutory net income level by increases in interest costs and share-based compensation expenses of C$5.0m and C$5.8m, respectively. FY24 guidance has been reiterated, and we maintain our forecasts and valuation of C$40/share, implying 58% upside.

