Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government: Thailand to Inspire at Cannes Film Festival with "Thai Night: Where Films Come Alive" Gala

CANNES, France, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government is proud to announce its prestigious "Thai Night: Where Films Come Alive" gala, taking place on 18 May 2024, at the Cannes Film Festival. Presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, this exclusive event will celebrate Thailand's vibrant film industry and its growing impact on the global stage.



Since 2011, Thai Night has long been known as a brilliant showcase of Thai cinema to the world stage. It has become a global force, promoting Thailand film services at key industry events like AFM, Hong Kong Filmart, and, this May, the Cannes Film Festival. It has served as a platform to connect international filmmakers with Thailand's diverse locations, skilled talent pool, and world-class production and post-production facilities. This year's gala, themed "Inspiring Thailand," promises to bring Thailand to Cannes.

"Thailand is a land brimming with creativity and opportunity," stated Mr. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director General of DITP. "We are committed to supporting filmmakers who meet the necessary requirements, and Thai Night provides a unique platform to explore the incredible potential Thailand offers."

The gala will be an immersive experience, transporting guests to the heart of Thai cinema. While networking, attendees will discover the captivating influence of Thailand's longstanding history and rich cultural heritage through its hospitality, Thai Select foods and drinks, live performance inspired by Thai traditional beliefs and its impact on the global film landscape.

Representatives from the Thai film industry will be present, offering their expertise and fostering connections with their international counterparts. Guests can also further explore the Thai Pavilion booths at Marché du film located at N.22.01, Palais -1, designed to showcase the unique offerings and resources available to international filmmakers in Thailand during 14-22 May 2024.

