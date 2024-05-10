Under Czechia's new rules for agrivoltaics, farmers and developers will not need approval to change land designations and zoning plans for agricultural areas devoted to PV generation. The provisions currently only allow agrivoltaics to be deployed in orchards and vineyards. Czechia's lower house of parliament has passed an amendment to the law on agricultural land that allows the construction of agrivoltaic facilities across the country. "The law simply states that, in order to develop an agrivoltaic project, developers don't need to change the land designation and the zoning plan of a given ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...