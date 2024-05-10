The competition regulator in the Netherlands says that the grid fees that big energy suppliers are applying to PV system owners are legitimate. Solar customers currently pay between €100 ($107) and €697, depending on the system size. The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has investigated the grid fees that four energy suppliers - Budget Energie, Vattenfall, Eneco and Engie - are currently applying to residential PV system owners. It has concluded that these fees are legitimate. The authority said the "terugleverkosten" fees depend on higher purchasing costs, higher imbalance costs, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...