SolarDuck and Tokyu Land have installed a floating solar demonstration unit in Japan. This project is billed as the nation's first offshore floating solar power plant on the surface of the ocean and will be used to power electric vehicles and boats. Floating PV specialist SolarDuck and property developer Tokyu Land Corp. have installed Japan's first offshore floating solar facility. The demonstration unit, which has a capacity of 80 kW to 100 kW, is located in the central breakwater area of Tokyo Bay. The two companies now plan to conduct power generation demonstrations throughout the course ...

