Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
10.05.2024 | 11:00
Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1-30 April 2024: April net sales 17.0 million euros, new agreement with State Treasury

10.5.2024 12:00:25 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc
10 May 2024 at 12 noon EET
Inside Information

Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1-30 April 2024: April net sales 17.0 million euros, new agreement with State Treasury

Inside information: In April 2024, Gofore's net sales were 17.0 (14.5) million euros. The Group's last 12 month (LTM) pro forma net sales were 193.1 million euros in. The Group employed 1,456 (1,385) people at the end of April.

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

"Our net sales were 17.0 euros in April. Our utilization rate continued its slight improvement also in April. As we have done since the second half of last year, we only cautiously recruit for direct customer needs.

Customers' savings continue to impact projects, however we also agreed on new beginnings. In April, we were e.g. chosen to develop the State Treasury's integration services. The value of the four-year agreement to us is some 2.0 million euros, and it entails an option for additional 2-4 years. The scope of this procurement is 6,000-8,000 man-days including the optional extension. The State Treasury uses several Azure-based digital services and integrations, and we will carry out related development projects with agile methods and take over the system's support and core maintenance. Developing user-friendly, accessible and high-quality open-source solutions of societal significance is Gofore's core competence."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month
2024

Net sales, MEUR

Pro forma LTM
Net sales

Number of employees
at end of period

No. of working days in Finland

Full Time Equivalent,
FTE

Subcontracting, FTE

January

16.9 (15.8)

193.3

1,463 (1,318)

22 (21)

1,372 (1,225)

147 (186)

February

16.3 (15.3)

193.7

1,461 (1,342)

21 (20)

1,372 (1,256)

149 (184)

March

16.0 (18.1)

191.3

1,456 (1,354)

20 (23)

1,371 (1,271)

160 (189)

April

17.0 (14.5)

193.1

1,456 (1,385)

21 (18)

1,372 (1,293)

155 (187)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

The dates for financial communications in 2024 are available on Gofore's IR website: https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Contacts

  • Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Oyj, +358 40 540 2280, mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We have over 1,400 impact-driven people in 19 locations across Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Estonia and Italy. With our technology and business expertise we build an equal digital society and create sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals shares a pioneering ambition to create a more humane, sustainable and ethical digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2023, our net sales amounted to EUR 189.2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Learn to know us better at gofore.com

