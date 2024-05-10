Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1-30 April 2024: April net sales 17.0 million euros, new agreement with State Treasury

10.5.2024 12:00:25 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1-30 April 2024: April net sales 17.0 million euros, new agreement with State Treasury

Inside information: In April 2024, Gofore's net sales were 17.0 (14.5) million euros. The Group's last 12 month (LTM) pro forma net sales were 193.1 million euros in. The Group employed 1,456 (1,385) people at the end of April.

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

"Our net sales were 17.0 euros in April. Our utilization rate continued its slight improvement also in April. As we have done since the second half of last year, we only cautiously recruit for direct customer needs.

Customers' savings continue to impact projects, however we also agreed on new beginnings. In April, we were e.g. chosen to develop the State Treasury's integration services. The value of the four-year agreement to us is some 2.0 million euros, and it entails an option for additional 2-4 years. The scope of this procurement is 6,000-8,000 man-days including the optional extension. The State Treasury uses several Azure-based digital services and integrations, and we will carry out related development projects with agile methods and take over the system's support and core maintenance. Developing user-friendly, accessible and high-quality open-source solutions of societal significance is Gofore's core competence."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2024 Net sales, MEUR Pro forma LTM

Net sales Number of employees

at end of period No. of working days in Finland Full Time Equivalent,

FTE Subcontracting, FTE January 16.9 (15.8) 193.3 1,463 (1,318) 22 (21) 1,372 (1,225) 147 (186) February 16.3 (15.3) 193.7 1,461 (1,342) 21 (20) 1,372 (1,256) 149 (184) March 16.0 (18.1) 191.3 1,456 (1,354) 20 (23) 1,371 (1,271) 160 (189) April 17.0 (14.5) 193.1 1,456 (1,385) 21 (18) 1,372 (1,293) 155 (187)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

The dates for financial communications in 2024 are available on Gofore's IR website: https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Oyj, +358 40 540 2280, mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

