AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") today reported a 2% year-on-year increase in first quarter gold production1, in line with its plans and despite the previously reported impact of rains and flooding in Western Australia on gold production which contributed to a drop of about 15,000oz in production in the first quarter relative to the previous quarter. The Company reconfirmed its 2024 full-year gold production guidance and its 2024 annual gold production forecast for Obuasi in Ghana, which continues its ramp-up.

"This is a good start to the year, with another strong safety result and a good overall performance from the portfolio," said Chief Executive Officer Alberto Calderon. "We're seeing greater consistency from most of our operations; in Brazil, both sites have shown significantly better performance, with greater production control and stability. Geita and Kibali were strong again, and Obuasi's ramp-up remains on track."

Denver-headquartered AngloGold Ashanti continues to take steps to close the value gap that exists with its North American peers by improving safety, relative cost performance and cash conversion, while increasing the life of its key mines and prioritising successful development of major projects.

The Company's Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") was 1.08 injuries per million hours worked during the first quarter of 2024, compared to the most recent average (2022) of 2.66 for members of the International Council on Metals Minerals ("ICMM"). No fatalities were recorded at mines operated by the Company in the first three months of 2024, for the eleventh consecutive quarter.

Gold production1 was 2% higher year-on-year at 581,000oz for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 572,000oz for the first quarter of 2023, driven mainly by higher recovered grades, and partly offset by lower tonnes processed. Strong improvements in gold production versus the first quarter of last year were recorded at Cuiabá (AGA Mineração) (+55%) and Serra Grande (+40%), where initiatives have been taken to improve overall performance, as well as at Kibali (+19%) and at Geita (+16%).

This increase in gold production was partly offset by lower gold production at Siguiri (-35%), where carbonaceous ore in the Bidini pit resulted in poor recoveries, and at Tropicana (-17%), where severe flooding, caused by a tropical cyclone, inundated underground and open pit mining areas as well as access roads to the remote site. Both mines have since recovered to normalised gold production levels. Sunrise Dam (-8%) also suffered from the heavy rainfall in Western Australia, albeit to a lesser extent than Tropicana, while gold production at Cerro Vanguardia (-7%) was lower due to a planned plant stoppage.

At Obuasi, gold production was 54,000oz, in line with the mine plan, as mining occurred in lower-grade areas. Obuasi's underground ore tonnes treated averaged 91,000t/pm for the first three months of 2024. Underground tonnes treated and grade are expected to increase in the second half of 2024, supported by additional development. The mine remains on track to produce an anticipated 275,000oz 320,000oz of gold in 2024.

As previously reported, gold production at Tropicana was impacted by heavy rains and flooding during the month of March. The area in which the Tropicana gold mine is located received 312mm of rain in a 72-hour period from 9 March, almost 40% higher than its average annual rainfall. The subsequent flooding interrupted power supply to the processing plant and required mining operations to be suspended. Since the flooding, remedial work to recommence operations was successfully completed and mining and processing has since restarted. Whilst gold production was impacted in the first quarter of 2024, and consequently for the first half of 2024, the Company expects to recover a significant portion of these production losses in the second half of 2024.

The Company provided gold production guidance for 2024 in February, which remains unchanged. Gold production is again expected to be second half weighted, with fourth quarter gold production expected to be the strongest quarter this year.

1 Excluding the Córrego do Sítio ("CdS") operation which was placed on care and maintenance in August 2023.

Quarter Quarter Quarter Year ended ended ended ended Mar Dec Mar Dec 2024 2023 2023 2023 Gold produced (1) Subsidiaries (2) (3) oz (000) 505 632 508 2,250 Joint ventures oz (000) 76 93 64 343 Group (2) (3) oz (000) 581 725 572 2,593 Tonnes treated Open-pit Subsidiaries tonnes (000) 5,608 6,741 6,065 25,094 Joint ventures tonnes (000) 509 478 538 2,065 Group tonnes (000) 6,117 7,219 6,603 27,159 Underground Subsidiaries tonnes (000) 2,216 2,596 2,104 9,511 Joint ventures tonnes (000) 416 433 342 1,635 Group tonnes (000) 2,632 3,029 2,446 11,146 Other Subsidiaries tonnes (000) 726 859 635 3,007 Joint ventures tonnes (000) Group tonnes (000) 726 859 635 3,007 Total Subsidiaries tonnes (000) 8,550 10,196 8,804 37,612 Joint ventures tonnes (000) 925 911 880 3,700 Group tonnes (000) 9,475 11,107 9,684 41,312 Recovered grade Open-pit Subsidiaries g/tonne 1.03 1.30 1.18 1.23 Joint ventures g/tonne 0.97 1.72 1.32 1.58 Group g/tonne 1.03 1.33 1.19 1.25 Underground Subsidiaries g/tonne 3.72 3.51 3.63 3.48 Joint ventures g/tonne 4.48 4.76 3.71 4.54 Group g/tonne 3.84 3.69 3.64 3.63 Other Subsidiaries g/tonne 2.32 2.05 1.58 2.05 Joint ventures g/tonne Group g/tonne 2.32 2.05 1.58 2.05 Total Subsidiaries g/tonne 1.84 1.93 1.80 1.86 Joint ventures g/tonne 2.55 3.17 2.25 2.89 Group g/tonne 1.91 2.03 1.84 1.95

(1) On an attributable basis. (2) Adjusted to exclude the Córrego do Sítio (CdS) operation that was placed on care and maintenance in August 2023. CdS produced nil koz, 2koz and 12koz for the quarters ended 31 March 2024, 31 December 2023 and 31 March 2023, respectively. CdS produced 42koz for the year ended 31 December 2023. (3) Includes gold concentrate from the Cuiabá mine sold to third parties. Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

In the Africa region subsidiaries, gold production (on an attributable basis) was 271,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 284,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. In the Africa region joint ventures, gold production (on an attributable basis) was 76,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 64,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

In Ghana, at Iduapriem, gold production was 62,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 63,000oz for the same period last year, mainly due to a marginal decrease in recovered grade, partly offset by higher tonnes processed.

At Obuasi, gold production was 54,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, in line with the mine plan, compared to 60,000oz for the same period last year. Total ore tonnes mined and treated were 18% higher when compared with the first quarter of 2023, while grade was 24% lower, in line with the mine plan. During the first quarter of 2024, underground ore tonnes treated averaged 91kt/pm, supported by additional development. The site is contending with intermittent power disruptions from the public utility. Obuasi is forecast to produce between 275,000oz and 320,000oz of gold in 2024 and between 325,000oz and 375,000oz of gold in 2025, as it continues its ramp-up to steady state production.

In Guinea, at Siguiri, gold production (on an attributable basis) was 41,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 63,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was lower year-on-year mainly due to poor equipment availability, lower feed grades and a significant decline in metallurgical recoveries in the plant, associated with highly carbonaceous ore feed from parts of the Bidini pit. The mine has taken delivery of a new excavator in April 2024 and subsequently prioritised ore from alternative mining areas, which has assisted a recovery in gold production rates after the quarter-end.

In Tanzania, at Geita, gold production was 114,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 98,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was higher year-on-year mainly due to higher total recovered grade of 2.85g/t, compared to total recovered grade of 2.70g/t in the same period in 2023. Underground treated material increased mainly due to a stronger underground performance, partly offset by a relatively weaker open pit performance. A strong end to 2023 from the underground mining areas enabled additions to ore stockpiles, supporting the increased feed ratio from underground during the first quarter of 2024. In addition, tonnes treated were higher in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 given the impact of the SAG mill shutdown to replace the girth gear in the same period last year.

In the DRC, at Kibali, gold production (on an attributable basis) was 76,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 64,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was higher year-on-year mainly due to higher recovered grades resulting from a higher proportion of underground ore tonnes treated at a higher feed grade as a result of increased underground efficiency in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 during which time the mine was converting to underground multi-lite mining.

In the Americas, gold production (excluding CdS) was 125,000oz of gold (on an attributable basis) for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 99,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Brazil delivered a significant turnaround following the operational issues encountered in 2023, with improvements on most production metrics across both operations. At Cuiabá (AGA Mineração), gold production was 65,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 42,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was higher year-on-year mainly due to higher tonnes processed and higher recovered grades. Cuiabá's gold production comprised 21,000oz of gravimetric gold and 44,000oz of gold-in-concentrate.

At Serra Grande, gold production was 21,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 15,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was higher year-on-year mainly due to higher recovered grades, partly offset by lower tonnes processed.

In Argentina, at Cerro Vanguardia, gold production (on an attributable basis) was 39,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 42,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was lower year-on-year mainly due to lower plant throughput as a result of a planned plant stoppage that was carried out in March 2024, partly offset by the placement of higher heap leach tonnes due to operational efficiencies.

In Australia, gold production was 109,000oz of gold (on an attributable basis) for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 125,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

At Sunrise Dam, gold production was 56,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 61,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was lower year-on-year mainly due to lower recovered grades, partly offset by higher tonnes processed.

At Tropicana, gold production (on an attributable basis) was 53,000oz for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, compared to 64,000oz for the same period last year. Gold production was lower year-on-year mainly due to lower tonnes processed. As noted above, gold production was impacted by heavy rains and flooding during the month of March. The area in which the Tropicana gold mine is located received 312mm of rain in a 72-hour period from 9 March, almost 40% higher than its average annual rainfall. The subsequent flooding interrupted power supply to the processing plant and required mining operations to be temporarily suspended. Since the flooding, remedial work to recommence operations was successfully completed and mining and processing has since restarted. The impact of the rainfall event at Tropicana is expected to continue into the second quarter of 2024 as water continues to be pumped out of the Havana 5 pit, which was scheduled to be the main source of open pit ore in the first half of 2024. The operation expects to process proportionally more ore from stockpiles whilst ore from Havana 5 has been deferred into the second half of 2024. The impact on gold production at Tropicana during the first half of 2024 is expected to be partly offset in the second half of the year, as higher-grade ore from the Havana 5 pit becomes available and the Havana 4 pit ramps up production.

GUIDANCE

The Company provided gold production guidance for 2024 in February, which remains unchanged. Gold production is again expected to be second half weighted, with fourth quarter gold production expected to be the strongest quarter this year.

2024 Gold Production (000oz) Gold Production Subsidiaries 2,270 2,430 Joint ventures 320 360 Group 2,590 2,790

Estimates assume neither operational or labour interruptions (including any further delays in the ramp-up of the Obuasi redevelopment project), or power disruptions, nor further changes to asset portfolio and/or operating mines. Other unknown or unpredictable factors, or factors outside the Company's control, could also have material adverse effects on AngloGold Ashanti's future gold production and no assurance can be given that any expectations expressed by AngloGold Ashanti will prove to have been correct. Measures taken at AngloGold Ashanti's operations together with AngloGold Ashanti's business continuity plans aim to enable its operations to deliver in line with its gold production targets. Actual gold production could differ from guidance and any deviations may be significant. Please refer to the Risk Factors section in AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2023 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

SAFETY UPDATE

The Company recorded a fatality-free first quarter of 2024 at the mines it operates. The TRIFR, the broadest measure of workplace safety, was 1.08 injuries per million hours worked for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.85 injuries per million hours worked for the fourth quarter of 2023. By comparison, the most recent ICMM average (2022) amounts to 2.66 injuries per million hours worked.

UPDATE ON CAPITAL PROJECTS

Obuasi

UHDF trial update

The underhand drift and fill ("UHDF") mining method trial in Block 8 Lower progressed well during the first quarter of 2024. The UHDF trial aims to test the mining method to ensure it can be used safely and effectively to mine high-grade ore in areas with poor ground conditions associated with weak graphitic shears and increasing mining depth.

Milestones achieved in the first quarter of 2024:

Developed alongside paste-filled 3,300 level drive to expose and test paste strength.

Confirmed in-situ paste strength in this parallel drive, and installed ground support.

Trialed slag-based binders to increase backfill strength and reduce curing times.

Paste backfill commenced on 24 April 2024 and completed successfully in single pour.

Paste curing successfully achieved required strength within 14 days.

Next steps:

Development beneath paste-fill scheduled to commence on 9 May 2024.

Annualised production rate of 360,000oz is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

Phase 3

Phase 3 of the Obuasi redevelopment project relates primarily to capital expenditure required to refurbish and return to service the KMS shaft and associated infrastructure. This infrastructure project, which provides direct access to the high-grade Block 11 and other underground mining areas and augments current underground materials handling capacity, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 after being extended during 2023 when mud, encountered on 5,000 and 5,100 levels, had to be cleared.

Phase 3 achieved the following milestones in the first quarter of 2024:

Commissioned the first 100 l/sec pumping system of the three pumping systems planned.

Completed reaming of the 945m vent raise marking a significant achievement for a raise bore.

Completed the man winder upgrades to a modern thyristor controlled winder.

Re-entered 50 level to complete the final works ahead of starting the installation of the lower shaft loading system.

The next key project milestones include:

Completion of two new ore passes between upper mine and the rail transport level.

Completion of new pump stations and pump columns allowing 300 l/sec shaft pumping.

Installation and commissioning of the new vent shaft.

Commissioning the rail system.

Clearing mud on 5,100 level and shaft bottom.

Tropicana

The Havana underground feasibility study commenced in the third quarter of 2023 and is expected to continue into the first half of 2024. A final investment decision is expected to be made in 2024. Development of a link drive began during the first quarter of 2024 to provide access to additional drill areas between Tropicana and Havana. The link drive is expected to ultimately link up with the Havana underground.

Tropicana ESG renewables

The Tropicana renewable energy project is on track with the delivery and installation of the wind turbines and solar plant expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024. The renewable energy project is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2025 and, upon completion, is expected to reduce greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions at Tropicana by 65,000 tonnes per annum on average over the 10-year life of the power purchase agreement.

North Bullfrog Project ("NBP")

AngloGold Ashanti's board of directors approved the feasibility study for the NBP to proceed into detailed engineering. The NBP received spend approval from AngloGold Ashanti's Management Investment Committee to pursue detailed engineering during 2024. Permitting processes are underway for the NBP. In early April 2024, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") published the Notice of Intent to Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement in the Federal Register.

Good progress was made during the first quarter of 2024, with the hiring of the owner's engineering team largely completed along with the completion of the front-end engineering and design of the mill facility, and earthworks for the heavy mobile equipment assembly yard. The NBP remains on schedule, contingent on receipt of the requisite permits, to commence anticipated gold production in 2026.

Merlin

Successful completion of the concept study at the end of 2023 allowed the Merlin project to proceed to the next stage gate of the pre- feasibility study ("PFS"). The PFS programme is expected to be performed through the middle of 2025 with a focus on an extensive drilling programme and further optimisation of development options considered as part of the framing review in the first half of 2024.

Quebradona

Following the decision of Colombia's national environmental agency ("ANLA") in November 2021 to archive the Company's environmental licence application related to the Quebradona Project, and the confirmation of such decision in April 2022, AngloGold Ashanti has been working to complete the data acquisition required by ANLA. AngloGold Ashanti is in the process of preparing a new Environmental Impact Assessment in connection with its environmental licence application for the project, which is currently expected to be submitted to ANLA in 2027. In addition, an optimised feasibility study is currently underway to implement improvements in water management, operational flexibility, maintainability, and constructability.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Proposed Tarkwa Iduapriem Joint Venture

In March 2023, AngloGold Ashanti announced the proposed joint venture between the Iduapriem mine and Gold Fields neighbouring Tarkwa mine in Ghana, that has the potential to create Africa's largest gold mine. In addition to leveraging operating efficiencies to unlock higher grades and enabling an extension of life to at least 18 years, the proposed joint venture is expected to create compelling shared value for all stakeholders.

Since the announcement, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields have been in ongoing engagement with the Government of Ghana with respect to the proposed transaction. While significant progress has been made, agreement has not yet been reached. The Company will continue to keep the market updated on any significant developments in this regard.

AngloGold Ashanti makes a strategic investment in G2 Goldfields Inc.

On 19 January 2024, AngloGold Ashanti completed its acquisition of an 11.7% interest in G2 Goldfields Inc., a Canadian gold mining company with exploration properties in Guyana, South America, for a consideration of approximately CAD $22.1m.

Appointment of Group Company Secretary

The Company has appointed Ms. Catherine Stead as Group Company Secretary of AngloGold Ashanti plc with effect from 1 April 2024. The mandate of Ms. Helen Grantham as Interim Group Company Secretary expired at the end of March 2024.

Reporting Update

AngloGold Ashanti qualifies as a foreign private issuer ("FPI") in the United States for purposes of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "US Exchange Act"), is filing annual reports on Form 20-F and is furnishing current reports on Form 6-K with the SEC as the SEC has prescribed for FPIs. AngloGold Ashanti had previously announced that it was planning to voluntarily file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K with the SEC, that is, the forms that the SEC has prescribed for more comprehensive reporting by US domestic issuers, instead of filing on the reporting forms available to FPIs, starting with the 10-Q filing for the second quarter of 2024. AngloGold Ashanti remains committed to voluntarily transition to reporting on US domestic forms, but now plans to do so at a later date which will be communicated to the market in advance of that transition. Until it commences voluntary reporting on US domestic forms, AngloGold Ashanti will provide full financial and operational updates, including unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, on a quarterly basis, which will be furnished on current reports on Form 6-K with the SEC.

Operations at a glance for the quarters ended 31 March 2024, 31 December 2023 and 31 March 2023 Gold production oz (000) Open-pit treated 000 tonnes Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes Other milled treated 000 tonnes Open-pit recovered grade g/tonne Underground recovered grade g/tonne Other recovered grade g/tonne Total recovered grade g/tonne Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 Mar-24 Dec-23 Mar-23 AFRICA Joint Ventures 76 93 64 509 478 538 416 433 342 0.97 1.72 1.32 4.48 4.76 3.71 2.55 3.17 2.25 Kibali Attributable 45% (1) 76 93 64 509 478 538 416 433 342 0.97 1.72 1.32 4.48 4.76 3.71 2.55 3.17 2.25 AFRICA Subsidiaries 271 338 284 3,972 4,924 4,138 902 1,118 784 50 87 38 1.07 1.15 1.24 4.59 4.24 4.68 1.05 1.15 1.05 1.71 1.72 1.78 Iduapriem 62 79 63 1,273 1,516 1,233 1.53 1.61 1.58 1.53 1.61 1.58 Obuasi 54 61 60 273 286 235 50 87 38 5.91 6.30 7.74 1.05 1.15 1.05 5.15 5.10 6.81 Siguiri Attributable 85% 41 56 63 2,084 2,700 2,324 0.61 0.65 0.86 0.61 0.65 0.86 Geita 114 142 98 615 708 581 629 832 549 1.65 2.10 2.06 4.02 3.53 3.38 2.85 2.87 2.70 AUSTRALIA 109 158 125 1,449 1,616 1,716 892 1,002 890 0.83 1.64 0.93 2.45 2.24 2.59 1.45 1.87 1.50 Sunrise Dam 56 62 61 325 377 349 648 631 603 0.98 1.25 1.27 2.19 2.31 2.44 1.78 1.91 2.01 Tropicana Attributable 70% 53 96 64 1,124 1,239 1,367 244 371 287 0.79 1.76 0.84 3.14 2.13 2.91 1.21 1.85 1.20 AMERICAS (2) 125 136 99 187 201 211 422 476 430 676 772 597 1.86 2.24 2.10 4.53 4.45 3.87 2.41 2.15 1.61 3.03 2.92 2.48 Cerro Vanguardia Attributable 92.50% 39 38 42 187 178 205 90 125 85 434 432 406 1.86 2.35 2.13 6.96 5.04 8.03 0.57 0.32 0.46 1.71 1.62 1.87 AngloGold Ashanti Mineração (2) (3) 65 73 42 117 84 109 242 340 191 5.50 9.00 4.70 5.72 4.47 4.05 5.65 5.37 4.29 Serra Grande 21 25 15 23 6 215 267 236 1.39 1.07 2.98 2.74 1.99 2.98 2.63 1.97 Subsidiaries (2) 505 632 508 5,608 6,741 6,065 2,216 2,596 2,104 726 859 635 1.03 1.30 1.18 3.72 3.51 3.63 2.32 2.05 1.58 1.84 1.93 1.80 Joint Ventures 76 93 64 509 478 538 416 433 342 0.97 1.72 1.32 4.48 4.76 3.71 2.55 3.17 2.25 Total including equity-accounted joint ventures (2) 581 725 572 6,117 7,219 6,603 2,632 3,029 2,446 726 859 635 1.03 1.33 1.19 3.84 3.69 3.64 2.32 2.05 1.58 1.91 2.03 1.84

(1) Equity-accounted joint venture. (2) Adjusted to exclude the Córrego do Sítio (CdS) operation that was placed on care and maintenance in August 2023. CdS produced nil koz, 2koz and 12koz for the quarters ended 31 March 2024, 31 December 2023 and 31 March 2023, respectively. (3) Includes gold concentrate from the Cuiabá mine sold to third parties. Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

AngloGold Ashanti posts information that may be important to investors on the main page of its website at www.anglogoldashanti.com and under the "Investors" tab on the main page. This information is updated periodically. AngloGold Ashanti intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

