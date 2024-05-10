Conditional listing of Liven AS unsecured bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-10 12:24 CEST -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on May 10, 2024, to approve the application of Liven AS and to list its up to 30,000 unsecured bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond programme. In the first series of the programme up to 4,000, in case of over-subscription up to 7,000 unsecured bonds (Liven unsecured green bond 24-2028, ISIN code: EE3300004332) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the Exchange. The first listing day of Liven AS bonds will be May 24, 2024 or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.