NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD241112) admitted to trading on May 13, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. 2 Org. no: 420369 7789 3 LEI 5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) OLGERD241112 5 ISIN code IS0000036341 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R 7 FISN númer OLGERDIN EGILL/MMKT 20241112 8 Bonds/bills: Víxlar 9 Total issued amount 1.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Já Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bill 15 Amortization type, if other Click here to enter text. --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A --------------------- 18 Issue date May 13, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date November 12, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One, six months after issue date 22 Maturity date November 12, 2024 23 Interest rate Bill 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest N/A 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A 33 Coupon frequency N/A 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price N/A 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index N/A --------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- 43 Base index value N/A --------------------- 44 Index base date N/A --------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 6, 2024 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 7, 2024 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading May 13, 2024 55 Order book ID OLGERD241112 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond