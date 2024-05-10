Researchers in Japan have analyzed the warming effect of photovoltaic system on land surface temperature around the Kushida River Basin for ten years and have found this value increased by an average of 2. 85 C. Scientists from Japan's Kyushu University have studied the trends in land surface temperature (LST) due to the installation of PVs around the Kushida River Basin, which is located in central Japan and comprises three regions - Matsusaka City, Taki Town, and Meiwa Town. They used convolutional neural networks (CNN) to identify PVs from aerial pictures and remote sensing to measure temperature ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...