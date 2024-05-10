Ground Support Equipment Market worth $7.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ground Support Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 6.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives are increasingly shaping decision-making processes within the aviation industry, prompting airports to invest in eco-friendly ground support equipment (GSE) as part of their broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate their environmental impact.

Ground Support Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 6.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 7.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Point of Sale, Type, Autonomy, Power Source, Ownership and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Challenges related to GSE Fleet maintenance Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of greener variants in GSE Key Market Drivers Growing air traffic and airport expansion to fuel GSE demand

By platform, the military segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Many military airports around the world are undergoing modernization and expansion efforts to enhance their operational capabilities and accommodate new aircraft platforms. These initiatives often involve the procurement of advanced GSE to support a wide range of military aircraft operations, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The need to upgrade existing GSE fleets and acquire new equipment drives market growth in this segment.

By autonomy, the autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) segment of the Ground Support Equipment industry is experiencing dynamic growth through the application of specialized technological innovations. Key developments include the utilization of ultra-lightweight materials engineered for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft requirements. The focus on scalability in seat manufacturing aligns with the diverse fleet sizes anticipated in UAM operations. Technologically, seats incorporate advanced safety features designed for higher maneuverability of VTOL applications. Modular and transformable seating designs are being emphasized to maximize space efficiency and adaptability in varied urban air travel scenarios, facilitating quick adjustments to passenger loads and mission types.

Autonomous GSE can operate without direct human intervention, allowing for continuous and efficient operations. These vehicles can autonomously navigate airport ramps, taxiways, and aprons, reducing the need for manual supervision and increasing productivity. With autonomous GSE, airports can optimize ground handling processes, minimize delays, and improve overall operational efficiency. Autonomous GSE eliminates the need for human operators to physically drive or control the equipment, leading to labor savings for airport operators. Instead of allocating personnel to operate GSE manually, airports can deploy autonomous vehicles to perform tasks such as baggage handling, aircraft towing, and runway inspection autonomously. Reducing labor requirements results in cost savings and enables airport staff to focus on other critical tasks.

By power source, electric GSE is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Diesel-powered GSE emit pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which contribute to poor air quality and pose health risks to airport workers and nearby communities. Electric GSE produce zero tailpipe emissions, while hybrid vehicles combine electric propulsion with cleaner-burning internal combustion engines, resulting in lower emissions compared to conventional diesel equipment. By transitioning to electric and hybrid GSE, airports can improve local air quality and protect public health.

Asia Pacific holds the highest growth rate in the region for the Ground Support Equipment market.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a surge in air travel demand driven by factors such as economic growth, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing tourism. As a result, airports across the region are expanding their infrastructure, adding new terminals, and enhancing their operational capacities to accommodate growing passenger and cargo volumes. This expansion necessitates investments in GSE to support ground handling operations, driving market growth. Several countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, are experiencing rapid economic development and urbanization. These emerging markets are witnessing significant investments in aviation infrastructure, including constructing new airports and modernizing existing facilities. The burgeoning aviation sector in these countries creates substantial demand for GSE, fueling market growth in the region.

Key Players

Major players in the Ground Support Equipment Companies are Oshkosh Corporation (US), China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (China), TCR Group (Belgium), Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Limited (China), Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (US). These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

