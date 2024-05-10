Ares Capital Corporation to Host Investor Day on May 21, 2024

Live Video Stream to Begin at 1:15 p.m. ET

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 via a live video stream. During the event, members of the Company's senior leadership team will provide an update on the firm's business and outlook. The presentation will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the event and to access the Investor Day presentation and live video stream, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at ir.arescapitalcorp.com. A replay of the event will also be made available on the Investor Resources section of the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Capital Corporation

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital's objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often times can lead to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can help generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital, through its investment manager, utilizes its extensive, direct origination capabilities and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company ("BDC") and was the largest publicly traded BDC by market capitalization as of March 31, 2024. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager. For more information about Ares Capital, visit www.arescapitalcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein or made during the Investor Day may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or Ares Capital's future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares Capital's filings with the SEC. Ares Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or during the Investor Day.

Investors:

John Stilmar

or

Carl Drake

irarcc@aresmgmt.com

+1-888-818-5298

Media:

media@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Capital Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com