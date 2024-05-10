NanoViricides, Inc.: NanoViricides to Participate in the 2024 EF Hutton Annual Global Conference On May 15 in New York City

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), a global leader in broad-spectrum antiviral nanomedicines, today announces that Anil R. Diwan, Ph.D., the Company's President and Executive Chairman, will be attending the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will be held at The Plaza Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Event EF Hutton Annual Global Conference Date May 15, 2024 Location The Plaza Hotel, New York, NY

This year's event will feature key executives from public and private companies to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience which includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. Investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit www://ibn.fm/EfHutton2024Registration.

Dr. Diwan will share with investors the progress NanoViricides has accomplished in the past year.

"The ultra-broad-spectrum antiviral drug NV-387 could lead to a disruptive change in how we treat viral infections just as penicillin revolutionized how we treat bacterial infections," said Dr. Diwan.

The Company's lead drug, NV-387 has successfully completed Phase 1a/1b human clinical trials in healthy subjects, with no reported adverse events, indicating excellent safety. This clinical trial was sponsored by Karveer Meditech Pvt. Ltd., the Company's licensee and collaborator, and conducted by PristynCR in India.

The same drug NV-387 has demonstrated strong antiviral activity against viruses from multiple families, including Coronaviruses (SARS-CoV-2, Long COVID, Seasonal coronaviral infections), RSV, Influenza A, as well as a Smallpox/Mpox related mouse virus in stringent, lethal viral infection animal models. In all of these cases, NV-387 led to improvement in survival that substantially exceeded or was at least on par with that from already approved drugs or known antiviral agents.

NV-387 could be the very first single drug that can treat all of the "tripledemic" viral infections, namely, Coronaviruses, RSV, and Influenza A.

Once the Phase I final report is available, the Company plans to advance NV-387 into Phase II clinical trials for the evaluation of antiviral effect. The Company believes that these clinical trials, if successful, would follow Phase III clinical trials towards regulatory approval of NV-387 to treat various viral infections.

In addition to NV-387, the Company has a broad and deep pipeline of drug candidates against several virus families. The most advanced among these, NV-HHV-1, is the Company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of Shingles rash, HSV-1 "cold sores" and HSV-2 "genital ulcers".

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY that provides strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of providing superior strategic advice to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton continues to be a leader on Wall Street, having raised over 15.8 billion in capital across more than 265 transactions through a variety of product types. Since 2022, by deal count, EF Hutton has been #1 in SPAC issuance and #1 in US IPO issuance, per SPAC Insider and Bloomberg. Taken together, EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space. For more information visit efhutton.com.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Additionally, nanoviricides mimick the host-side features that the viruses continue to require in spite of mutations, and therefore the viruses would be highly unlikely to escape the nanvoricide drugs.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387 (drug product NV-CoV-2) for the treatment of RSV, COVID-19, Long COVID, Influenza, Bird Flu H5N1, and other respiratory viral infections. NV-387 has successfully completed a Phase 1a/1b human clinical trial in healthy subjects with no reported adverse events even at the highest and repeated dosages. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials for treatment of RSV infection.

Our other advanced candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles rash, HSV-1 "cold sores" and HSV-2 "genital ulcers". The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour® nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for poxviruses and/or enteroviruses if the initial research is successful. The Company's technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in these areas from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

The phrases "safety", "effectiveness" and equivalent phrases as used in this press release refer to research findings including clinical trials as the customary research usage and do not indicate evaluation of safety or effectiveness by the US FDA.

FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to "Investigational New Drug" application. cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices. CMC refers to "Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls". CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines. API stands for "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient". API means active pharmaceutical ingredient.

