THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS WELCOMES HIS HIGHNESS MAHARAJA SAWAI PADMANABH SINGH OF JAIPUR AS AN ICON OF INDIA BY THE LEELA

MUMBAI, India, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts welcomed His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, the head of the royal family of the erstwhile Jaipur State, and a globally acclaimed Indian polo player, as the newest Icon of India by The Leela.

Icons of India by The Leela is a unique initiative aimed at recognizing and nurturing the essence of India and the richness within through a celebration of India's finest who are the world's best. His Highness joins an esteemed list of Indians who have excelled in their fields and placed India on a global map. This includes sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi, Miss World 2017 and actor Manushi Chhillar and the world's leading woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

His Highness who is lovingly called Pacho, is one of the youngest heirs to the Kingdom of Jaipur, the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup and the youngest captain ever of the Indian polo team. Along with his undulated passion for the royal sport of ponies and mallets, HH Padmanabh Singh is also a fashion enthusiast, an avid traveller and most importantly, committed to preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of his land. Named to the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list in 2018, he has balanced his public persona with his personal passions with elan.

Speaking on this notable announcement, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "The Leela is the epitome of true Indian luxury committed to preserving our culture and heritage with authenticity and pride. We are honoured to welcome His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur as an Icon of India by The Leela. His Highness is a charming and charismatic youth icon and a heritage ambassador who balances his relentless passion for arts and culture with his royal and philanthropic commitments. This collaboration highlights our focus on connecting with India's young demographic who are rooted in their culture and firmly confident in their outlook to embrace a dynamic future."

His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur expressed his excitement and said, "My association with the brand started with The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup in 2022 where I have been leading The Leela Polo team for the last two years. I'm indeed delighted to take our collaboration ahead and feel humbled to be recognized as one of the Icons of India by The Leela. This association reverberates our shared passion for the royal sport in India and our collective commitment to celebrate and promote the heritage of our country. I look forward to co-creating meaningful avenues with The Leela for the world to experience the essence and richness of our country."

The Leela is imbued with a distinct aesthetic that showcases the country's traditions, sports, arts, cuisines, artisanal crafts and culture that is engrained in its offering of India's heritage to the world. As the brand gears up to embrace the next phase of its growth trajectory, it continues to evolve and focus on experiential and conscious luxury while remaining true to its ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' - Guest is God.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2023, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

