Fidelity Special Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s) - CORRECTION
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10
Reason for amendment: The Net Asset Value announcement released on 10 May 2024 at 07:00 did not reflect the shares going ex-dividend on 9 May 2024. The full amended text is shown below.
Daily NAV Announcement
Fidelity Special Values PLC
The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 09-05-2024 was:
332.82p
The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.