Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s) - CORRECTION

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

Reason for amendment: The Net Asset Value announcement released on 10 May 2024 at 07:00 did not reflect the shares going ex-dividend on 9 May 2024. The full amended text is shown below.

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Special Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 09-05-2024 was:

332.82p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.


