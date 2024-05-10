Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of AGM and Issue of Shares for Eight Vodka following Acquisition

10 May 2024

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM

Issue of Shares for Eight Vodka following Acquisition



Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to give notice that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW at 11 a.m. BST on 6 June 2024. A copy of the Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy have been posted to registered shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website.

The Company is also pleased to announce that following the acquisition of Eight Vodka Limited, the 14,000,000 new consideration shares have now been issued.

Application has been made for the 14,000,000 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 15 May 2024.

Following the issue of the 14,000,000 consideration shares, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Rogue Baron has 142,986,263 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 142,986,263 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

