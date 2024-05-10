TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"CI's first quarter was marked by robust growth, with total assets reaching a new high of $474.2 billion, a gain of $29.4 billion for the period," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. "Adjusted earnings per share1 of $0.86 was up 6.2% from the previous quarter and up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted net revenues rose 4.8% and adjusted EBITDA increased 4.0% over the previous quarter.

"Corient continues to perform well, with our U.S. wealth management segment reporting a gain in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of 7.9%. This reflects the quality of Corient and its distinct value proposition, along with steps we have taken to integrate the business and expand our offerings to clients.

"We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks and in early April we repurchased 4.9 million shares for $85 million through a substantial issuer bid," Mr. MacAlpine said. "This follows an earlier successful issuer bid in December, under which we bought back more than 6.5 million shares."

Operating and financial data highlights

[millions of dollars, except share amounts] As of and for the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Total AUM and Client Assets: Asset Management AUM (2) 130,132 125,004 119,040 122,377 121,987 Canada Wealth Management assets 93,726 87,991 81,503 82,566 81,592 Canada custody (3) 28,011 25,567 23,421 9,149 8,600 U.S. Wealth Management assets (4) 222,347 206,282 197,016 193,980 187,481 Total assets 474,216 444,844 420,980 408,072 399,659 Asset Management Net Inflows: Retail (1,320 ) (397 ) (110 ) 7 841 Institutional 4 - (79 ) (14 ) (177 ) Australia (92 ) 230 (105 ) 55 (81 ) Closed Business (212 ) (200 ) (155 ) (174 ) (195 ) Total Asset Management Segment (1,620 ) (367 ) (449 ) (126 ) 388 U.S. Asset Management (5) 78 (67 ) (16 ) (266 ) (67 ) IFRS Results Net income attributable to shareholders (154.4 ) (63.5 ) (12.4 ) 51.0 30.0 Diluted earnings per share (1.00 ) (0.40 ) (0.08 ) 0.28 0.16 Pretax income (122.6 ) (38.2 ) 20.6 112.5 54.8 Pretax margin (19.0 )% (5.3 )% 3.3 % 14.5 % 8.6 % Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 88.3 185.3 104.7 126.9 145.6 Adjusted Results Adjusted net income 132.8 128.2 132.8 136.0 136.8 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.86 0.81 0.81 0.76 0.74 Adjusted EBITDA 289.5 278.3 276.6 272.3 268.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.4 % 41.7 % 41.3 % 40.6 % 42.0 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 246.1 238.7 237.8 245.3 250.1 Free cash flow 156.2 170.9 179.4 143.3 155.1 Average shares outstanding 153,821,117 158,125,830 161,549,038 178,883,346 184,517,832 Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 155,018,911 158,885,217 163,619,462 179,640,506 185,136,641 Ending shares outstanding 153,821,117 153,821,117 158,867,975 167,640,863 184,517,832 Total debt 3,608 3,507 3,289 3,132 4,190 Net debt 3,480 3,365 3,113 2,887 4,052 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.5 3.5 3.3 2.9 4.0

Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net revenues and adjusted expenses are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see "Non-IFRS Measures" note below. Includes $34.4 billion, $33.2 billion, $31.8 billion, $32.8 billion, and $33.0 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with CI Assante Wealth Management, CI Private Counsel (CIPC) and Aligned Capital Partners as at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Includes $24.5 billion, $21.5 billion, $19.7 billion, $5.4 billion, and $5.0 billion of assets advised by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC, CI Direct Investing and Aligned Capital as at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Prior to July 2023, custody assets were historically not included as part of reported assets for Canada wealth management or consolidated total assets. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3546, 1.3250, 1.3582, 1.3248, and 1.3515 for March 2024, December 2023, September 2023, June 2023, and March 2023, respectively. Includes 100% of flows from CI's minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group and GLASfunds Holdings.

Financial highlights

First quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $154.4 million compared to a net loss of $63.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders1 was $132.8 million in the first quarter, up 3.6% from the previous quarter.

First quarter total net revenues were $645.7 million, down 9.8% from $715.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenues1 were $698.6 million, up 4.8% from $666.7 million due to higher revenues from all three segments.

First quarter total expenses increased 1.9% to $768.3 million from $753.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses1 were $470.3 million, up 4.8% from $448.7 million in the previous quarter as a result of seasonally higher payroll taxes, interest expense, and higher advisor and dealer fees due to higher Canada Wealth Management revenues.

Dividends and share repurchases

CI paid $31.2 million in dividends at a rate of $0.20 per share. The annual dividend rate of $0.80 per share represented a yield of 4.8% on CI's closing share price of $16.75 on May 9, 2024. As announced yesterday, the Board of Directors of CI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

In February 2024, CI commenced a substantial issuer bid, which expired on April 2, 2024. Under the offer, CI purchased for cancellation 4,857,142 common shares at a purchase price of $17.50 per share, for an aggregate price of $85 million.

First quarter business highlights

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") was the recipient of an industry-leading 35 FundGrade A+® Awards for 2023. These awards are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have demonstrated consistent, outstanding risk-adjusted performance.

As part of CI's strategic priority to modernize asset management, CI GAM was active in enhancing its product lineup. New products included: two ETFs providing targeted exposure to U.S. momentum and value stocks; mutual fund versions of its popular CI WisdomTree Quality, Dividend Growth ETFs; and a commodity-focused liquid alternative fund. CI GAM also reduced the minimum initial investment on the CI Private Pools to $5,000 from $25,000, providing expanded access to these popular solutions.

Following quarter-end:

CI executed amendments to the trust indentures governing its 3.759% Debentures due 2025 and 3.904% Debentures due 2027 following approvals from debenture holders at meetings held April 4, 2024. The amendments remove the covenants preventing any subsidiary of CI from creating, assuming, or otherwise directly incurring certain indebtedness.

CI GAM launched CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX: CIAI) to offer investors exposure to investment opportunities created by AI technologies. CI GAM also completed the mergers of 13 mutual funds and six ETFs into other funds, simplifying and streamlining the firm's product lineup.

Northwood Family Office was named the winner of the 2024 Family Wealth Report Award for Best Multi-Family Office in North America (up to and including US$2.5 billion AUM/AUA).

Analysts' conference call

CI will hold a conference call with analysts today at 9:00 a.m. EDT, led by Mr. MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. A live webcast of the call and slide presentation can be accessed here or through the Investor Relations section of CI's website.

Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion through the following numbers (access code: 155730):

Canada toll-free: 1-833-950-0062

United States toll-free: 1-833-470-1428

All other locations: 1-929-526-1599.

A recording of the webcast will be archived on CI's Investor Relations site.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM, which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI's website or LinkedIn page.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI") and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "plan" and "project" and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would". These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements include that asset levels will remain stable. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the three-month period ended March 31 2024 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] $ $ REVENUE Canada asset management fees 371,630 377,665 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (113,610 ) (115,896 ) Net asset management fees 258,020 261,769 Canada wealth management fees 159,687 141,533 U.S. wealth management fees 242,083 201,337 Other revenues 35,432 32,320 Foreign exchange losses (54,586 ) 1,754 Other gains (losses) 5,047 (889 ) Total net revenues 645,683 637,824 EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 431,998 304,598 Advisor and dealer fees 120,793 107,822 Interest and lease finance 48,286 47,179 Amortization and depreciation 17,233 12,897 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 35,012 31,345 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 23,432 14,175 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 32,132 53,506 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 52,286 - Other 7,120 11,507 Total expenses 768,292 583,029 Income before income taxes (122,609 ) 54,795 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 37,411 39,069 Deferred (5,481 ) (14,427 ) 31,930 24,642 Net income (loss) for the period (154,539 ) 30,153 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (103 ) 185 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (154,436 ) 29,968 Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders -$1.00 $0.16 Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders -$1.00 $0.16 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 31,428 (2,868 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 31,428 (2,868 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (123,111 ) 27,285 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 324 153 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders (123,435 ) 27,132

As at As at CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 126,149 137,029 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,140,862 1,073,378 Investments 41,732 42,781 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 428,885 388,029 Assets held for sale - 326 Income taxes receivable 33,957 33,911 Total current assets 1,771,585 1,675,454 Capital assets, net 113,430 85,077 Right-of-use assets 243,254 229,763 Intangibles and goodwill 7,624,900 7,575,958 Deferred income taxes 83,907 78,642 Other assets 383,634 336,709 Total assets 10,220,710 9,981,603 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 370,260 378,374 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 446,940 444,200 Dividends payable 61,528 61,528 Client and trust funds payable 1,140,009 1,068,809 Income taxes payable 15,893 15,252 Redeemable unit liabilities 1,205,521 1,089,996 Preferred Share Liability 1,566,686 1,481,419 Current portion of long-term debt 482,356 437,255 Current portion of lease liabilities 29,682 17,575 Total current liabilities 5,318,875 4,994,408 Long-term debt 3,125,235 3,070,149 Provisions and other financial liabilities 85,202 96,952 Other long-term payable 21,082 15,853 Deferred income taxes 478,363 479,150 Lease liabilities 303,967 285,053 Total liabilities 9,332,724 8,941,565 Equity Share capital 1,436,686 1,436,686 Contributed surplus 37,940 34,828 Deficit (640,233 ) (454,435 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,684 10,683 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 876,077 1,027,762 Non-controlling interests 11,909 12,276 Total equity 887,986 1,040,038 Total liabilities and equity 10,220,710 9,981,603

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three-month period ended March 31 2024 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period (154,539 ) 30,153 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Other (gains) losses (5,047 ) 889 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 32,132 53,506 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 52,286 - Contingent and deferred consideration recorded as compensation 763 1,703 Amortization of loan guarantees (574 ) (255 ) Recognition of non-cash vesting of redeemable unit liabilities 109,860 28,968 Equity-based compensation 5,072 3,554 Equity accounted income 188 (4,786 ) Amortization of equity accounted investments 1,410 2,056 Amortization and depreciation 17,233 12,897 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 35,012 31,345 Deferred income taxes (5,481 ) (14,427 ) Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 88,315 145,603 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 31,393 (2,214 ) Cash provided by operating activities 119,708 143,389 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities (51,195 ) (74,976 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (691 ) (7,108 ) Purchase of investments (630 ) (642 ) Proceeds on sale of investments 2,711 4 Additions to capital assets (31,926 ) (9,121 ) Decrease in other assets (39,364 ) (3,211 ) Additions to intangibles (711 ) (3,104 ) Cash used in investing activities (121,806 ) (98,158 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (375,000 ) (320,000 ) Issuance of long-term debt 420,000 298,000 Transaction costs - repurchase of share capital (115 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (3,349 ) (6,350 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (19,071 ) 523 Net distributions to non-controlling interest - (523 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (31,248 ) (33,531 ) Cash used in financing activities (8,783 ) (61,881 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (10,881 ) (16,650 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 137,030 153,619 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 126,149 136,969 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 17,151 20,285 Income taxes paid 36,378 40,126

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS Quarters ended [billions of dollars] Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Beginning AUM 125.0 119.0 122.4 122.0 117.8 Gross inflows 6.7 7.3 5.7 6.1 6.9 Gross outflows (8.3 ) (7.7 ) (6.2 ) (6.2 ) (6.5 ) Net inflows/(outflows) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) 0.4 Acquisitions - - - - - Market move and FX 6.7 6.3 (2.9 ) 0.5 3.8 Ending AUM 130.1 125.0 119.0 122.4 122.0 Proprietary AUM 34.4 33.2 31.8 32.8 33.0 Non-proprietary AUM 95.7 91.8 87.2 89.6 89.0 Average assets under management 126.8 121.1 122.1 122.1 121.9 Annualized organic growth (5.2 )% (1.2 )% (1.5 )% (0.4 )% 1.3 % Gross management fee/average AUM 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.27 % Net management fee/average AUM 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.86 % Net Inflows/(Outflows) Retail (1.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) - 0.8 Institutional - - (0.1 ) - (0.2 ) Closed business (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total Canada net inflows/(outflows) (1.5 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) 0.5 Australia (0.1 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Total net inflows/(outflows) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) 0.4

Retail [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30. 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Beginning AUM 103.7 99.1 101.7 101.2 97.1 Net Flows (1.3 ) -0.4 -0.1 0.0 0.8 Market Move / FX 12.7 5.0 -2.5 0.5 3.3 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 115.1 103.7 99.1 101.7 101.2 Average AUM 105.3 100.7 101.5 101.3 100.9

Institutional [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30. 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Beginning AUM 8.8 8.3 8.5 8.5 8.3 Net Flows 0.0 0.0 (0.1 ) 0.0 (0.2 ) Market Move / FX 0.3 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.0 0.4 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 9.1 8.8 8.3 8.5 8.5 Average AUM 8.9 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5

AUSTRALIA [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30. 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Beginning AUM 5.4 4.8 5.0 4.9 5.0 Net Flows (0.1 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Market Move / FX 0.4 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.0 0.0 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 5.7 5.4 4.8 5.0 4.9 Average AUM 5.4 5.0 4.9 5.0 5.0

CLOSED BUSINESS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30. 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Beginning AUM 7.1 6.9 7.2 7.4 7.3 Net Flows (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Market Move / FX (6.6 ) 0.4 (0.1 ) - 0.3 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 0.3 7.1 6.9 7.2 7.4 Average AUM 7.2 7.0 7.2 7.3 7.5

AUM BY ASSET CLASS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Balanced 52.5 51.4 47.7 49.8 50.8 Equity 42.7 40.1 41.1 43.0 43.3 Fixed income 11.7 11.6 10.5 11.1 11.3 Alternatives 7.7 6.4 5.5 5.1 4.0 Cash/Other 9.8 10.2 9.5 8.4 7.7 Total Canada asset management 124.5 119.6 114.3 117.4 117.1 Australia 5.7 5.4 4.8 5.0 4.9 Total asset management segment 130.1 125.0 119.0 122.4 122.0

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Beginning client assets 88.0 81.5 82.6 81.6 77.4 Acquisitions - 1.3 - - - Net flows and market move 5.7 5.2 (1.1 ) 1.0 4.2 Ending client assets 93.7 88.0 81.5 82.6 81.6 Average client assets 90.9 83.8 83.2 81.9 80.7 Wealth management fees/average client assets 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % Canada custody 28.0 25.6 23.4 9.1 8.6 Proprietary custody 24.5 21.5 19.7 5.4 5.0 Non-proprietary custody 3.5 4.1 3.8 3.7 3.6

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Beginning billable client assets 196.8 188.2 185.0 179.9 174.3 Acquisitions/divestitures - 2.2 2.1 4.0 - Net flows and market move 15.5 6.4 1.1 1.1 5.6 Ending billable client assets 212.4 196.8 188.2 185.0 179.9 Non-billable client assets 10.0 9.4 8.8 9.0 7.6 Total client assets 222.3 206.3 197.0 194.0 187.5 Fees/beginning billable client assets 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.47 %

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

Net debt.

These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:

gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances

costs related to our acquisitions including: amortization of intangible assets change in fair value of contingent consideration related advisory fees contingent consideration and consideration for strategic recruitment classified as compensation per IFRS

restructuring charges including organizational expenses for the establishment of Corient and CIPW

legal provisions for a class action related to market timing

certain gains or losses in assets and investments

costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations

expenses associated with Corient and CIPW redeemable units.

Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 10, 2024 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Net Income (154.5 ) (63.2 ) 30.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 35.0 36.1 31.3 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 1.4 2.1 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 32.1 26.8 53.5 Change in fair value of preferred equity 52.3 100.5 - Interest expense on redeemable shares issued in connection with acquisitions 1.5 0.9 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 13.8 2.0 1.7 Non-controlling interest reclassification 1.0 (1.4 ) 2.5 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units 126.7 93.8 43.1 Severance 9.8 9.1 5.5 Amortization of loan guarantees (0.6 ) (1.3 ) (0.3 ) FX (gains)/losses 54.6 (52.2 ) (1.8 ) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 26.4 43.5 14.2 Pass through carried interest revenue - 4.8 - Pass through carried interest expense - (4.8 ) - Other (gains)/losses (3.1 ) (2.9 ) 1.9 Total adjustments 350.9 256.2 153.7 Tax effect of adjustments (26.3 ) (30.5 ) (28.5 ) Less: Non-controlling interest 37.4 34.2 18.5 Adjusted net income 132.8 128.2 136.8 Adjusted earnings per share 0.86 0.81 0.74 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.86 0.81 0.74 Average diluted shares outstanding under IFRS 153.8 168.3 185.1 Weighted average impact of RSU awards 1.2 - - Shares convertible into common in connection with an acquisition - (9.4 ) - Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 155.0 158.9 185.1

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Pretax income (122.6 ) (38.2 ) 54.8 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 35.0 36.1 31.3 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 1.4 2.1 Depreciation and other amortization 17.2 17.3 12.9 Interest and lease finance expense 48.3 43.9 47.2 EBITDA (20.7 ) 60.5 148.3 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 32.1 26.8 53.5 Change in fair value of preferred equity 52.3 100.5 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 13.8 2.0 1.7 Non-controlling interest reclassification 1.0 (1.4 ) 2.5 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units 126.7 93.8 43.1 Severance 9.8 9.1 5.5 Amortization of loan guarantees (0.6 ) (1.3 ) (0.3 ) FX (gains)/losses 54.6 (52.2 ) (1.8 ) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 23.4 43.5 14.2 Pass through carried interest revenue - 4.8 - Pass through carried interest expense - (4.8 ) - Other (gains)/losses (3.1 ) (2.9 ) 1.9 Total adjustments 310.0 217.8 120.3 Adjusted EBITDA 289.3 278.3 268.6 Less: Non-controlling interest 43.4 39.6 18.5 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 246.1 238.7 250.1 Reported net revenue 645.7 715.6 637.8 Less: FX gains/(losses) (54.6 ) 52.2 1.8 Less: Pass through carried interest revenue - (4.8 ) - Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) 3.1 2.9 (1.9 ) Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (1.4 ) (1.4 ) (2.1 ) Adjusted net revenue 698.6 666.7 640.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.4 % 41.7 % 42.0 %

FREE CASH FLOW (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 119.7 69.5 143.4 Less: Net change in operating assets and liabilities 31.4 (115.8 ) (2.2 ) Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 88.3 185.3 145.6 FX (gains)/losses 54.6 (52.2 ) (1.8 ) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 26.4 43.5 14.2 Total adjustments 80.9 (8.7 ) 12.4 Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments (12.8 ) (4.9 ) (1.8 ) Less: Non-controlling interest 0.3 0.8 1.1 Free cash flow 156.2 170.9 155.1

NET DEBT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) Quarters ended [millions of dollars] Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt 482.4 437.3 157.2 - 298.0 Long-term debt 3,125.2 3,070.1 3,131.9 3,131.5 3,892.2 3,607.6 3,507.4 3,289.1 3,131.5 4,190.2 Less: Cash and short-term investments 126.1 137.0 175.7 240.5 137.0 Marketable securities 27.0 28.2 22.4 23.0 22.6 Add: Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests 25.4 22.4 22.3 18.6 21.7 Net Debt 3,479.9 3,364.6 3,113.3 2,886.6 4,052.2 Adjusted EBITDA 246.1 238.7 237.8 245.3 250.1 Adjusted EBITDA, annualized 984.4 954.9 943.3 983.8 1,014.2 Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.2 4.1 Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.5 3.5 3.3 2.9 4.0

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Revenues Asset management fees 371.6 361.9 375.6 375.8 377.7 371.6 361.9 375.6 375.8 377.7 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (113.6 ) (111.3 ) (114.7 ) (114.9 ) (115.9 ) (113.6 ) (111.3 ) (114.7 ) (114.9 ) (115.9 ) Net asset management fees 258.0 250.6 260.8 261.0 261.8 258.0 250.6 260.8 261.0 261.8 Canada wealth management fees 159.7 150.5 146.7 144.1 141.5 159.7 150.5 146.7 144.1 141.5 U.S. wealth management fees 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 Other revenues 35.4 31.6 40.9 31.3 32.3 36.8 37.8 33.6 32.7 34.4 FX gains/(losses) (54.6 ) 52.2 (60.4 ) 36.5 1.8 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 5.0 3.8 (0.4 ) 86.5 (0.9 ) 2.0 0.9 (0.5 ) 0.3 1.0 Total net revenues 645.7 715.6 616.5 776.1 637.8 698.6 666.7 669.6 654.8 640.0 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 432.0 375.9 343.5 345.9 304.6 282.3 272.4 275.8 265.9 254.6 Advisor and dealer fees 120.8 113.8 110.3 108.2 107.8 120.8 113.8 110.3 108.2 107.8 Other 7.1 (0.4 ) 16.7 10.9 11.5 6.1 5.8 6.9 8.5 9.0 Interest and lease finance expense 48.3 43.9 39.8 46.1 47.2 45.1 41.2 39.9 44.0 47.2 Depreciation and other amortization 17.2 17.3 12.9 13.3 12.9 16.0 15.5 12.9 13.3 12.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 35.0 36.1 34.8 33.1 31.3 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 23.4 39.9 23.7 55.8 14.2 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 32.1 26.8 (7.2 ) 15.2 53.5 - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 52.3 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - - Total expenses 768.3 753.7 595.9 663.6 583.0 470.3 448.7 445.8 439.9 431.5 Pretax income (122.6 ) (38.2 ) 20.6 112.5 54.8 228.4 218.0 223.9 215.0 208.5 Income tax expense 31.9 25.1 32.8 61.1 24.6 58.2 55.6 57.1 54.8 53.2 Net income (154.5 ) (63.2 ) (12.2 ) 51.4 30.2 170.1 162.4 166.8 160.1 155.3 Less: Non-controlling interest (0.1 ) 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.2 37.4 34.2 34.0 24.2 18.5 Net income attributable to shareholders (154.4 ) (63.5 ) (12.4 ) 51.0 30.0 132.8 128.2 132.8 136.0 136.8 Basic earnings per share (1.00 ) (0.40 ) (0.08 ) 0.28 0.16 0.86 0.81 0.82 0.76 0.74 Diluted earnings per share (1.00 ) (0.40 ) (0.08 ) 0.28 0.16 0.86 0.81 0.81 0.76 0.74

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Revenues Asset management fees 376.3 366.4 380.1 380.2 382.0 376.3 366.4 380.1 380.2 382.0 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (121.0 ) (118.7 ) (122.2 ) (122.5 ) (123.4 ) (121.0 ) (118.7 ) (122.2 ) (122.5 ) (123.4 ) Net asset management fees 255.4 247.7 257.9 257.8 258.6 255.4 247.7 257.9 257.8 258.6 Other revenues 4.4 4.7 4.8 5.1 4.0 4.4 4.7 4.8 5.1 4.0 FX gains/(losses) (58.7 ) 56.1 (61.9 ) 37.5 2.0 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 4.4 1.9 (0.4 ) 16.1 (0.9 ) 1.7 1.9 (0.5 ) 0.3 1.0 Total net revenues 205.5 310.4 200.3 316.5 263.6 261.5 254.3 262.2 263.1 263.5 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 108.0 108.7 110.9 101.0 98.9 101.2 97.4 105.2 102.6 98.6 Other 0.1 0.3 0.7 - - 0.1 0.3 0.7 - - Interest and lease finance expense 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 Depreciation and other amortization 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 1.3 2.0 0.6 34.6 1.7 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3.5 8.8 (0.6 ) 0.7 (2.2 ) - - - - - Total expenses 118.0 124.7 117.2 140.8 103.5 105.7 102.0 111.0 106.6 103.0 Pretax income 87.5 185.7 83.1 175.7 160.1 155.7 152.3 151.2 156.5 160.5 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 87.5 185.7 83.1 175.7 160.1 155.7 152.3 151.2 156.5 160.5 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 3.8 Interest and lease finance expense 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5 ) 0.6 EBITDA 92.6 190.7 88.7 180.2 165.1 160.2 156.6 156.2 160.5 164.9 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3.5 8.8 (0.6 ) 0.7 (2.2 ) - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 58.7 (56.1 ) 61.9 (37.5 ) (2.0 ) - - - - - Severance 6.9 8.8 6.1 0.1 0.5 - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees - 2.5 (0.5 ) (1.8 ) (0.3 ) - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 1.3 2.0 0.6 34.6 1.7 - - - - - Other (gains)/losses (2.7 ) - - 0.3 1.9 - - - - - Gain on debt retirement - - - (16.2 ) - - - - - - Total adjustments 67.7 (34.0 ) 67.5 (19.8 ) (0.2 ) - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 160.2 156.6 156.2 160.5 164.9 160.2 156.6 156.2 160.5 164.9 Less: Non-controlling interest (0.4 ) 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 (0.4 ) 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 160.6 156.5 156.0 160.3 164.7 160.6 156.5 156.0 160.3 164.7

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Revenues Canada wealth management fees 201.0 192.8 189.1 186.8 184.3 201.0 192.8 189.1 186.8 184.3 Other revenues 33.4 31.7 30.7 30.5 31.8 33.4 31.7 30.7 30.6 31.8 FX gains/(losses) 1.0 (1.8 ) 1.4 (0.5 ) (0.2 ) - - - - - Other gains/(losses) - - - - - - - - - - Total net revenues 235.4 222.7 221.1 216.8 215.9 234.4 224.6 219.8 217.4 216.2 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 55.4 50.6 52.2 50.3 48.2 53.9 49.8 49.2 49.3 47.7 Advisor and dealer fees 153.9 147.9 144.4 142.5 141.7 153.9 147.9 144.4 142.5 141.7 Other 6.3 6.2 5.9 9.3 9.8 5.3 5.1 4.8 8.0 8.8 Interest and lease finance expense 0.4 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 Depreciation and other amortization 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal - 5.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.6 3.5 (0.4 ) 1.0 5.3 - - - - - Total expenses 224.8 221.3 210.5 208.4 211.8 218.4 208.3 204.2 202.7 202.5 Pretax income 10.6 1.4 10.7 8.5 4.1 16.0 16.3 15.6 14.7 13.7 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 10.6 1.4 10.7 8.5 4.1 16.0 16.3 15.6 14.7 13.7 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1 - - - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.1 Interest and lease finance expense 0.4 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 EBITDA 18.3 9.1 18.7 13.6 10.7 21.3 21.7 21.4 17.6 18.0 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.6 3.5 (0.4 ) 1.0 5.3 - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 - - - - - Accounting for CIPW Canada redeemable units (included in SG&A) 0.7 0.7 2.0 0.2 0.2 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses (1.0 ) 1.8 (1.4 ) 0.5 0.2 - - - - - Severance 0.7 - 0.9 0.7 0.1 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal - 5.4 0.4 0.1 0.3 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.1 - - - - - Total adjustments 3.1 12.6 2.7 4.0 7.3 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 21.3 21.7 21.4 17.6 18.0 21.3 21.7 21.4 17.6 18.0 Less: Non-controlling interest 1.8 2.0 1.2 1.4 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.2 1.4 1.9 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 19.5 19.7 20.1 16.2 16.2 19.5 19.7 20.1 16.2 16.2

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT (unaudited except for Dec. 31, 2023 amounts) [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Revenues U.S. wealth management fees 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 201.3 Other revenues 7.4 4.5 14.9 5.4 6.3 8.8 10.6 7.6 6.7 8.3 FX gains/(losses) 3.1 (2.1 ) 0.1 (0.6 ) - - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 0.6 1.9 - 70.4 - 0.3 (1.0 ) - - - Total net revenues 253.2 231.1 244.0 291.9 207.7 251.1 236.4 236.6 223.5 209.6 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 283.7 231.1 195.2 209.5 173.0 142.4 139.7 136.0 128.8 123.8 Other 0.8 (6.9 ) 10.1 1.6 1.7 0.8 0.4 1.4 0.5 0.2 Interest and lease finance expense 5.2 4.0 0.8 3.2 0.8 3.5 2.1 0.8 3.2 0.8 Depreciation and other amortization 8.3 8.3 5.2 5.0 5.1 7.0 6.5 5.2 5.0 5.1 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 32.1 33.2 32.0 30.3 28.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 22.1 32.5 22.7 21.1 12.2 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 27.1 14.5 (6.1 ) 13.5 50.4 - - - - - Change in fair value of preferred equity 52.3 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - - Total expenses 431.7 417.2 281.3 319.3 271.7 153.8 148.8 143.4 137.6 129.9 Pretax income (178.4 ) (186.1 ) (37.3 ) (27.3 ) (64.0 ) 97.4 87.7 93.2 85.9 79.7 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income (178.4 ) (186.1 ) (37.3 ) (27.3 ) (64.0 ) 97.4 87.7 93.2 85.9 79.7 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 32.1 33.2 32.0 30.3 28.6 - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 2.0 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 8.3 8.3 5.2 5.0 5.1 7.0 8.3 5.2 5.0 5.1 Interest and lease finance expense 5.2 4.0 0.8 3.2 0.8 3.5 4.0 0.8 3.2 0.8 EBITDA (131.5 ) (139.3 ) 2.1 12.5 (27.5 ) 107.9 100.0 99.3 94.2 85.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 27.1 14.5 (6.1 ) 13.5 50.4 - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 52.3 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - - Contingent and strategic recruitment consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 13.7 1.9 4.3 0.6 1.5 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) - (2.5 ) - 1.2 1.4 - - - - - Accounting for redeemable units (included in SG&A) 126.0 93.2 54.7 79.4 42.9 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses (3.1 ) 2.1 (0.1 ) 0.6 - - - - - - Severance 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.7 4.8 - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees (0.6 ) (3.8 ) - - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 22.1 36.1 22.7 21.1 12.2 - - - - - Pass through carried interest revenue (included in Other revenues) - 4.8 (8.7 ) - - - - - - - Pass through carried interest expense (included in Other) - (4.8 ) 8.7 - - - - - - - Other (gains)/losses (0.4 ) (2.9 ) - (70.3 ) - - - - - - Total adjustments 239.4 239.3 97.2 81.7 113.1 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 107.9 100.0 99.3 94.2 85.6 107.9 100.0 99.3 94.2 85.6 Less: Non-controlling interest 41.9 37.4 37.6 25.4 16.5 41.9 37.4 37.6 25.4 16.5 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 66.0 62.5 61.6 68.8 69.1 66.0 62.5 61.6 68.8 69.1

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jason Weyeneth, CFA

Vice-President, Investor Relations & Strategy

416-681-8779

jweyeneth@ci.com

Media

Canada

Murray Oxby

Vice-President, Communications

416-681-3254

moxby@ci.com

United States

Jimmy Moock

Managing Partner, StreetCred

610-304-4570

jimmy@streetcredpr.com

ci@streetcredpr.com