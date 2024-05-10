LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) ("SHCO," "Company," "we" or "our"), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total Members in the first quarter 2024 grew to 261,571 from 259,884 in fourth quarter 2023 and by 9.9% year-over-year Soho House Members grew to 198,021 from 193,865 in fourth quarter 2023, and 17.4% year-over-year SHCO Membership waitlist now sits at approximately 102,000, an all-time high

Total revenues of $263.1 million, 3.1% year-over-year growth

Membership revenues grew to $100.2 million, a 20.4% increase year-over-year, accounting for 38.1% of Total revenues

In-House revenues of $110.4 million, down -5% year-over-year Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") decreased -3% year-over-year on a like-for-like basis

Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. was $46.0 million or $0.24 per share

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.3 million, down $(0.8) million from first quarter 2023

Opened Soho House Portland in the quarter, expect to open Soho House Sao Paulo soon

"Our first quarter results are testament to the strong appeal of Soho House globally, with Soho House membership growing 17% year-on-year and our waitlist surpassing the 100,000 mark for the first time," said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House & Co.

"Total revenues grew 3% in the quarter, and we have seen steady improvement in underlying trends since the start of the year. This, coupled with continued strong execution, gives us confidence to raise the midpoint of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance."

"I'd like to thank our teams for their passion and hard work, and members around the world for their continued loyalty."

Summary of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Total revenues $ 263,146 $ 255,209 Membership revenues 100,191 83,248 In-House revenues 110,401 116,078 Other revenues 52,554 55,883 Operating income (loss) (25,083 ) 962 House-Level Contribution(1) 49,444 46,718 House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1) 25 % 24 % Other Contribution(1) 8,106 8,138 Other contribution margin (%)(1) 13 % 13 % Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO Inc. (46,040 ) (15,952 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 19,300 20,127 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 7 % 8 % Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic) 195,710,720 195,421,792 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.08 )

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

The following selected items listed below are not added back in Adjusted EBITDA:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Pre-opening expenses (1) $ 5,754 $ 4,994 Non-cash rent 833 2,776 Deferred registration fees, net (467 ) (461 )

We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the first quarter

1. Grow and Enhance Membership

Membership continues to reach new highs benefiting from a record waitlist and continued high retention rates

Soho House members grew to 198,021 from 193,865 in fourth quarter 2023, and 17.4% YoY

Focused rollout of initiatives continues to improve member experience, as illustrated by higher member satisfaction scores

Opened Soho House Portland in March, expect to open Soho House Sao Paulo soon

2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability

We achieved first quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 7%

Launched a new best-in-class Human Resources system in the UK, ahead of rolling it out globally

Like-for-like Food & Beverage margins at our Houses both improved compared to the first quarter 2023, despite cost inflation

Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Total Members 261,571 237,961 Soho House 198,021 168,685 Frozen members 10,052 2,333 Soho Friends 57,432 62,912 Soho Works 6,118 6,364 Active App Users 204,405 175,323

As of March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Number of Soho Houses 43 41 North America 16 14 United Kingdom 13 13 Europe/RoW 14 14 Number of Soho House Members 198,021 168,685 North America 72,692 61,885 United Kingdom 71,835 63,285 Europe/RoW 42,678 36,031 All Other 10,816 7,484 Number of Other Members 63,550 69,276 North America 17,037 18,894 United Kingdom 38,114 41,756 Europe/RoW 8,399 8,626 Number of Total Members 261,571 237,961 Number of Active App Users 204,405 175,323

Memberships

Total Members grew to 261,571 from 259,884 in fourth quarter 2023 and by 9.9% year-over-year

grew to 261,571 from 259,884 in fourth quarter 2023 and by 9.9% year-over-year Total Soho House Members grew to 198,021 from 193,865 in fourth quarter 2023, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses

grew to 198,021 from 193,865 in fourth quarter 2023, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses Frozen Members was 10,052 at the end of first quarter 2024

was 10,052 at the end of first quarter 2024 Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works was 63,550 members, a decrease of 2,469 from the end of the fourth quarter 2023 and an 8% decrease year-over-year

Financing

SHCO ended first quarter 2024 with Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash of $145 million

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations as of today, May 10, 2024:

Old Fiscal 2024 Guidance New Fiscal 2024 Guidance Total Soho House Members >210,000 >210,000 Membership revenues $405m - $415m $405m - $415m Total revenues* $1,200m - $1,250m $1,200m - $1,250m Adjusted EBITDA** $155m - $165m $157m - $165m *Assumes no material FX impact, reflecting bank estimates **Without adding back pre-opening costs, non-cash rent and deferred registration fees of ~$25-30m combined for fiscal 2024 as a whole

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin, Net Debt and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We refer to these measures as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.

In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) from equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.

HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses or other applicable items. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.

OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses, pre-opening expenses, foreign exchange gain/loss, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.

NET DEBT. Net Debt reflects the total debt, comprising long-term debt, property mortgage loans and related party loans, less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net Debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. A limitation associated with using Net Debt is that it subtracts Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. Management believes that investors may find it useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a 'constant currency' basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in 'constant currency,' we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended Percent Change March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Actuals Constant

Currency(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (46,339 ) $ (16,016 ) n/m n/m Depreciation and amortization 25,744 24,464 5 % 2 % Interest expense, net 21,199 18,701 13 % 9 % Income tax benefit 499 (171 ) n/m n/m EBITDA 1,103 26,978 (96 )% (96 )% (Gain) loss on sale of property and other, net (65 ) (681 ) 90 % 91 % Share of income of equity method investments (377 ) (871 ) 57 % 58 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (2) 5,481 (13,013 ) n/m n/m Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 1,740 1,868 (7 )% (10 )% Share-based compensation expense 8,039 5,846 38 % 33 % Expenses related to shareholder activism (3) 1,885 - n/m n/m Expenses related to evaluation of certain strategic transactions (4) 1,494 - n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,300 $ 20,127 (4 )% (7 )%

1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results. 2. Primarily driven by foreign exchange volatility impacting our non-USD debt and working capital. 3. Primarily relating to professional service fees related to shareholder activism response 4. Primarily relating to third party advisory expenses incurred by the Company's independent special committee in respect of the evaluation of certain strategic transactions

A reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to House-Level Contribution & Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Change % April 3, 2023

Constant

Currency Constant

Currency Change % Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ (25,083 ) $ 962 n/m $ (2,899 ) n/m General and administrative 34,372 30,574 12 % 31,675 9 % Pre-opening expenses 5,754 4,994 15 % 5,174 11 % Depreciation and amortization 25,744 24,464 5 % 25,345 2 % Share-based compensation 8,039 5,846 38 % 6,057 33 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 5,481 (13,013 ) n/m (13,482 ) n/m Other, net 3,243 1,029 n/m 1,066 n/m Non-House membership revenues (9,519 ) (8,636 ) (10 )% (8,947 ) (6 )% Other revenues (52,554 ) (55,883 ) 6 % (57,291 ) 8 % Other operating expenses 53,967 56,381 (4 )% 58,412 (8 )% House-Level Contribution $ 49,444 $ 46,718 6 % $ 45,110 10 % Operating income (loss) margin (10 )% 0 % 0 % House-Level Contribution Margin 25 % 24 % 24 %

For the 13 Weeks Ended March 31,

2024 April 2,

2023 Change % April 3, 2023

Constant Currency Constant Currency

Change % Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ (25,083 ) $ 962 n/m $ (2,899 ) n/m General and administrative 34,372 30,574 12 % 31,675 9 % Pre-opening expenses 5,754 4,994 15 % 5,174 11 % Depreciation and amortization 25,744 24,464 5 % 25,345 2 % Share-based compensation 8,039 5,846 38 % 6,057 33 % Foreign exchange loss, net 5,481 (13,013 ) n/m (13,482 ) n/m Other, net 3,243 1,029 n/m 1,066 n/m House membership revenues (90,672 ) (74,612 ) (22 )% (75,859 ) (20 )% In-House revenues (110,401 ) (116,078 ) 5 % (118,409 ) 7 % In-House operating expenses 151,629 143,972 5 % 149,158 2 % Total Other Contribution $ 8,106 $ 8,138 (0 )% $ 7,826 4 % Operating income (loss) margin (10 )% 0 % 0 % Other Contribution Margin 13 % 13 % 13 %

Condensed unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the 13 weeks ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Revenues Membership revenues $ 100,191 $ 83,248 In-House revenues 110,401 116,078 Other revenues 52,554 55,883 Total revenues 263,146 255,209 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (151,629 ) (143,972 ) Other operating expenses (53,967 ) (56,381 ) General and administrative expenses (34,372 ) (30,574 ) Pre-opening expenses (5,754 ) (4,994 ) Depreciation and amortization (25,744 ) (24,464 ) Share-based compensation (8,039 ) (5,846 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (5,481 ) 13,013 Other, net (3,243 ) (1,029 ) Total operating expenses (288,229 ) (254,247 ) Operating income (loss) (25,083 ) 962 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (21,199 ) (18,701 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 65 681 Share of income (loss) of equity method investments 377 871 Total other expense, net (20,757 ) (17,149 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (45,840 ) (16,187 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (499 ) 171 Net income (loss) (46,339 ) (16,016 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 299 64 Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (46,040 ) $ (15,952 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 195,711 195,422

Condensed unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the 13 weeks ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (46,339 ) $ (16,016 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 25,744 24,464 Non-cash share-based compensation 7,336 5,677 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (393 ) (683 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net (65 ) (681 ) Share of (income) loss of equity method investments (377 ) (871 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 703 762 PIK interest (settled), net of non-cash interest 9,614 9,073 Distributions from equity method investees - 159 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 5,481 (13,013 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,046 ) (1,612 ) Inventories (1,816 ) 1,373 Operating leases, net 1,749 (1,125 ) Other operating assets (26,478 ) (18,385 ) Deferred revenue (4,747 ) 297 Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities 38,122 (1,907 ) Net cash used in operating activities 7,488 (12,488 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (21,004 ) (12,010 ) Proceeds from sale of assets - 978 Purchase of intangible assets (4,587 ) (4,674 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,591 ) (15,706 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (312 ) (202 ) Payment for debt extinguishment costs - - Proceeds from borrowings - - Payments for debt issuance costs - - Principal payments on finance leases (67 ) (39 ) Principal payments on financing obligation - - Distributions to noncontrolling interest - (390 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest - - Senior convertible preference shares issued, net of issuance costs - - Purchase of treasury stock - - Proceeds from issuance of SHHL redeemable C ordinary shares, net of issuance costs - - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (379 ) (631 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (569 ) 1,002 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,051 ) (27,823 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 163,607 190,043 End of period $ 144,556 $ 162,220

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 142,320 153,820 Restricted cash 2,236 8,400 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023 $ 144,556 $ 162,220 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 10,235 $ 8,573 Cash paid for income taxes 1,360 263 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 19,450 33,152 Acquisitions of property and equipment under finance leases 198 - Accrued capital expenditures 7,764 15,354

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,320 $ 161,656 Restricted cash 2,236 1,951 Accounts receivable, net 58,926 58,158 Inventories 62,137 60,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138,247 112,512 Total current assets 403,866 395,045 Property and equipment, net 617,465 627,035 Operating lease assets 1,147,753 1,150,165 Goodwill 204,150 206,285 Other intangible assets, net 125,363 127,240 Equity method investments 21,775 21,695 Deferred tax assets 733 740 Other non-current assets 2,518 9,597 Total non-current assets 2,119,757 2,142,757 Total assets $ 2,523,623 $ 2,537,802 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 86,482 $ 70,316 Accrued liabilities 87,941 84,815 Current portion of deferred revenue 114,415 117,129 Indirect and employee taxes payable 30,349 38,169 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 34,184 29,290 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - sites trading less than one year 947 1,721 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - sites trading more than one year 50,057 49,436 Other current liabilities 42,439 33,633 Total current liabilities 446,814 424,509 Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 637,519 635,576 Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs 137,170 137,099 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion - sites trading less than one year 65,279 68,762 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion - sites trading more than one year 1,235,405 1,234,140 Finance lease liabilities 77,920 78,481 Financing obligation 76,717 76,624 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 25,195 25,787 Deferred tax liabilities 1,776 1,510 Other non-current liabilities 5,222 5,941 Total non-current liabilities 2,262,203 2,263,920 Total liabilities 2,709,017 2,688,429 Commitments and contingencies

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Shareholders' deficit Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 65,272,905 shares issued and 54,805,785 outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 64,208,851 shares issued and 53,741,731 outstanding as of December 31, 2023; Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,500,385 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. 2,068 2,057 Additional paid-in capital 1,239,266 1,231,941 Accumulated deficit (1,406,405 ) (1,360,365 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,088 30,000 Treasury stock, at cost; 10,467,120 shares as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. (62,000 ) (62,000 ) Total shareholders' deficit attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. (192,983 ) (158,367 ) Noncontrolling interest 7,589 7,740 Total shareholders' deficit (185,394 ) (150,627 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 2,523,623 $ 2,537,802

Key Performance and Operating Metrics Evaluated by Management

In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of operating and financial measures. These key measures include:

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues are comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time legacy registration fees from Soho House members which are amortized over 20 years. The one-time registration fee is no longer applicable to new members admitted from April 4, 2022, see House Introduction Credits below.

HOUSE INTRODUCTION CREDITS. New members admitted from April 4, 2022 have been required to purchase House Introduction Credits as part of their membership, per the House rules. House Introduction Credits are credits of an equivalent value to cash within Houses and are redeemable to purchase food and beverage items, and bedroom stays, at the Houses. House Introduction Credits expire after the first three months from the date of issuance, where legally permitted in the regions we operate, if not utilized or if the Company terminates a member's House membership. House Introduction Credits are recognized upon issuance as deferred revenue on our consolidated balance sheets. Revenue from House Introduction Credits are recognized as In-House revenues when redeemed by members, and as breakage revenue within Membership revenues upon expiration or in the period that we are able to reliably estimate expected breakage to the extent that they are unredeemed, are recognized.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues include all revenues realized within our Houses, including food and beverage, accommodation and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is defined as Membership revenues plus In-House revenues less Non-House Membership Revenues. Our management views House Membership Revenues and In-House revenues as interrelated and their aggregation as important in tracking House performance. Although there is no minimum spend for any member on In-House offerings, nevertheless in practice most members consume food and beverage, accommodations and other offerings at our Houses. The pricing of our In-House offerings is reflective of the fact that the significant majority of In-House offerings that generate In-House revenues are consumed by members who also pay a membership fee in relation to that House, with pricing of such In-House offerings being identical for both members and non-members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSES. The number of Soho Houses reflects the total number of Soho Houses in operation in any period, irrespective of whether each House is (i) controlled by us, (ii) operated through a non-controlling interest in a joint venture or (iii) operated through a management contract.

We review the number of members from all Houses to assess new member growth, total House Revenues, and House-Level Contribution.

TOTAL MEMBERS. Total members is defined as Soho House members plus Other members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS. Our Soho House membership model is an integral part of our business and has a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance. Typically, members hold an Every House membership or a Local House membership. Member count is the primary driver of Membership Revenues and is also a critical factor in In-House Revenues as members utilize the offerings that are provided within the Houses. Soho House members include all active, frozen and non-paying members.

The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, retain existing members and periodically increase our membership fee rates will impact our profitability. We have historically enjoyed strong member loyalty, reflected by very high retention rates. Robust demand for our memberships is also evidenced by considerable wait lists for our Houses.

The year-over-year increase in our total number of Soho House members is driven by a combination of increases in membership at existing Houses and members from new Houses.

NUMBER OF OTHER MEMBERS. Other members include members of Soho Works and Soho Friends and are key to our growth strategy and enhancing our Soho House member experience. Prior to August 2022, HOME+ membership, which is now included in Soho Friends, was also included. Like Soho House members, other memberships are an integral part of our business and we believe will have a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance in the future.

SOHO HOUSE MEMBER RETENTION. Soho House Member Retention is defined as the number of Adult Paying Members (being all Soho House members excluding child members and complimentary members) at the beginning of a period less the number of Adult Paying Members who canceled their membership during that same period (without giving any effect to Adult Paying Members who froze their memberships during such period), as a proportion of total Adult Paying Members at the beginning of such period.

FROZEN MEMBERS. Frozen Members refers to Soho House members who have elected to suspend their membership payments on a six, nine- or twelve-month basis during which period the member is not able to gain access to a Soho House site as a member, access our membership Apps, or book bedrooms or Cowshed treatments or products on discounted member rates. Frozen Members are not included in Adult Paying Members, but are included in the total number of Soho House members.

MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Membership revenues are comprised of House Membership Revenues (as defined below) and Non-House Membership Revenues (as defined below). House Membership Revenues and Non-House Membership Revenues are each comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time registration fees which are amortized over 20 years. Membership revenues are a function of the number of members, membership mix, and membership pricing. For GAAP, we report Membership revenues only from Houses and sites in which we own a controlling interest. Our membership pricing varies by geographic segment and membership offering and, as such, our mix of House and Soho Works club openings can affect our revenue growth and profitability over time. Prices are generally higher in North America and the rest of the world compared with the UK and Europe. Membership revenues provide a stable and recurring source of revenues which have few direct costs and, as such, is a reliable and predictable source of cash flow.

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined above in the Non-GAAP reconciliation.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues refer to all revenues realized within our Houses, and primarily includes revenues from food and beverage, accommodation, and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

OTHER REVENUES. Other revenues are defined as total revenues that are not realized within our Houses, including revenues from Scorpios, Soho Works and our stand-alone restaurants, procurement fees from Soho House Design, Soho Home and Cowshed retail products and other revenues from products and services that we provide outside of our Houses, as well as management fees from The Ned sites and The LINE and Saguaro hotels.

NON-HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Non-House Membership Revenues are comprised of Soho Works membership revenue, Soho Friends membership revenue and SOHO HOME+ membership revenue which was merged into Soho Friends membership at the beginning of August 2022.

ACTIVE APP USERS. Active App Users is defined as unique users who have logged into any of our membership Apps within the last three months.

AVERAGE DAILY RATE. is Average Daily Rate represents the average rental income per paid occupied room.

REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (RevPAR). The key industry standard for measuring hotel-operating performance is RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying the percentage of occupied rooms to available rooms by the average daily rate realized. Where this is presented on a like-for like basis, RevPAR is adjusted for new or divested sites, for example Houses that were not open in the comparison period.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the remainder of fiscal 2024, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Soho House & Co:

Soho House & Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co through our global collection, as at March 31, 2024 of 43 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home - our interiors and lifestyle retail brand - and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co's wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

Source: Soho House & Co (SHCO)

