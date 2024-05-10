The company operated a module manufacturing facility in Lannion, Brittany, northern France. It had filed for insolvency in December 2023. From pv magazine France French PV module manufacturer Recom Sillia was placed in liquidation on April 12, following a decision by the Saint-Brieuc commercial court. The company had filed for insolvency in December 2023. It operated a solar module factory in Lannion, Brittany, northern France. The 32 employees, who already received their letter of dismissal, could benefit from a procedure "allowing them accelerated relocation", according to the local press. Recom ...

