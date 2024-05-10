CRH PLC Announces Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / A Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today. The Form 10-Q is available to view on the SEC's website at: https://www.sec.gov. and the Company's website at: https://www.crh.com .

Enquiries

Contact

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

