Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - StromaGenesis, highly scalable cancer diagnostics, multiple tests- validated in clinical trials, will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Richard Pestell will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the StromaGenesis management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About StromaGenesis

StromaGenesis is a molecular diagnostic company that has developed tests to improve cancer patients' outcomes. Its three tests are the product of over 18 years of academic work funded by ~$10M of public research grants and the subject of 36 peer-reviewed publications with the company founder. StromaGenesis is raising $15m to transition the tests to a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory and initiate commercialization in the US and selected European countries over the next 18 months.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

