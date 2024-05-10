Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10
10 May 2024
RIGHTMOVE PLC
('Rightmove')
RESULTS OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 22 March 2024. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.
Resolution
Votes FOR (including discretion)
%
Votes AGAINST
%
Withheld(2)
Votes cast as a % of capital(3)
1.
Receive the Report and Accounts
619,166,168
99.98
132,877
0.02
2,128,228
77.94
2.
Approve the Remuneration Report
600,304,655
96.63
20,940,911
3.37
181,707
78.19
3.
Declare final dividend
621,333,957
99.99
82,147
0.01
11,169
78.21
4.
Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors
615,925,939
99.12
5,489,401
0.88
11,933
78.21
5.
Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration
621,144,301
99.98
101,066
0.02
178,996
78.19
6.
To elect Kriti Sharma
621,212,925
99.98
128,508
0.02
85,840
78.20
7.
To re-elect Andrew Fisher
612,321,769
98.55
9,013,491
1.45
92,013
78.20
8.
To re- elect Johan Svanstrom
621,113,951
99.96
230,812
0.04
82,510
78.20
9.
To re-elect Alison Dolan
617,060,193
99.31
4,276,470
0.69
90,610
78.20
10.
To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas
621,197,753
99.98
138,510
0.02
91,010
78.20
11.
To re-elect Andrew Findlay
620,833,185
99.92
499,075
0.08
95,013
78.20
12.
To re-elect Amit Tiwari
620,835,492
99.92
499,271
0.08
92,510
78.20
13.
To re-elect Lorna Tilbian
616,419,981
99.21
4,886,210
0.79
121,082
78.20
14.
To renew authority to allot shares
614,465,652
98.89
6,919,362
1.11
42,259
78.21
15.
Disapply pre-emption rights*
620,051,928
99.81
1,202,875
0.19
172,470
78.19
16.
Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*
603,426,674
97.13
17,824,920
2.87
175,678
78.19
17.
Renew authority to purchase own shares*
615,770,142
99.10
5,600,331
0.90
56,800
78.21
18.
Authorise political donations
609,220,614
98.04
12,189,589
1.96
17,070
78.21
19.
Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*
578,780,688
93.14
42,611,687
6.86
34,898
78.21
20.
Approve and adopt the Rightmove plc Share Incentive Plan 2024
619,544,648
100
6,373
0.00
1,876,252
77.98
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority
(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 794,534,297 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 11,558,107 as at 9 May 2024.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
No other resolutions were put to the meeting.
The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.
Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk