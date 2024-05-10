Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.05.2024
Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10


10 May 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 22 March 2024. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution

Votes FOR (including discretion)

%

Votes AGAINST

%

Withheld(2)

Votes cast as a % of capital(3)

1.

Receive the Report and Accounts

619,166,168

99.98

132,877

0.02

2,128,228

77.94

2.

Approve the Remuneration Report

600,304,655

96.63

20,940,911

3.37

181,707

78.19

3.

Declare final dividend

621,333,957

99.99

82,147

0.01

11,169

78.21

4.

Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors

615,925,939

99.12

5,489,401

0.88

11,933

78.21

5.

Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration

621,144,301

99.98

101,066

0.02

178,996

78.19

6.

To elect Kriti Sharma

621,212,925

99.98

128,508

0.02

85,840

78.20

7.

To re-elect Andrew Fisher

612,321,769

98.55

9,013,491

1.45

92,013

78.20

8.

To re- elect Johan Svanstrom

621,113,951

99.96

230,812

0.04

82,510

78.20

9.

To re-elect Alison Dolan

617,060,193

99.31

4,276,470

0.69

90,610

78.20

10.

To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas

621,197,753

99.98

138,510

0.02

91,010

78.20

11.

To re-elect Andrew Findlay

620,833,185

99.92

499,075

0.08

95,013

78.20

12.

To re-elect Amit Tiwari

620,835,492

99.92

499,271

0.08

92,510

78.20

13.

To re-elect Lorna Tilbian

616,419,981

99.21

4,886,210

0.79

121,082

78.20

14.

To renew authority to allot shares

614,465,652

98.89

6,919,362

1.11

42,259

78.21

15.

Disapply pre-emption rights*

620,051,928

99.81

1,202,875

0.19

172,470

78.19

16.

Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*

603,426,674

97.13

17,824,920

2.87

175,678

78.19

17.

Renew authority to purchase own shares*

615,770,142

99.10

5,600,331

0.90

56,800

78.21

18.

Authorise political donations

609,220,614

98.04

12,189,589

1.96

17,070

78.21

19.

Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*

578,780,688

93.14

42,611,687

6.86

34,898

78.21

20.

Approve and adopt the Rightmove plc Share Incentive Plan 2024

619,544,648

100

6,373

0.00

1,876,252

77.98

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 794,534,297 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 11,558,107 as at 9 May 2024.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


© 2024 PR Newswire
