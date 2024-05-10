Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

May 10





10 May 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 22 March 2024. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution Votes FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld(2) Votes cast as a % of capital(3) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 619,166,168 99.98 132,877 0.02 2,128,228 77.94 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 600,304,655 96.63 20,940,911 3.37 181,707 78.19 3. Declare final dividend 621,333,957 99.99 82,147 0.01 11,169 78.21 4. Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors 615,925,939 99.12 5,489,401 0.88 11,933 78.21 5. Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration 621,144,301 99.98 101,066 0.02 178,996 78.19 6. To elect Kriti Sharma 621,212,925 99.98 128,508 0.02 85,840 78.20 7. To re-elect Andrew Fisher 612,321,769 98.55 9,013,491 1.45 92,013 78.20 8. To re- elect Johan Svanstrom 621,113,951 99.96 230,812 0.04 82,510 78.20 9. To re-elect Alison Dolan 617,060,193 99.31 4,276,470 0.69 90,610 78.20 10. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 621,197,753 99.98 138,510 0.02 91,010 78.20 11. To re-elect Andrew Findlay 620,833,185 99.92 499,075 0.08 95,013 78.20 12. To re-elect Amit Tiwari 620,835,492 99.92 499,271 0.08 92,510 78.20 13. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian 616,419,981 99.21 4,886,210 0.79 121,082 78.20 14. To renew authority to allot shares 614,465,652 98.89 6,919,362 1.11 42,259 78.21 15. Disapply pre-emption rights* 620,051,928 99.81 1,202,875 0.19 172,470 78.19 16. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments* 603,426,674 97.13 17,824,920 2.87 175,678 78.19 17. Renew authority to purchase own shares* 615,770,142 99.10 5,600,331 0.90 56,800 78.21 18. Authorise political donations 609,220,614 98.04 12,189,589 1.96 17,070 78.21 19. Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings* 578,780,688 93.14 42,611,687 6.86 34,898 78.21 20. Approve and adopt the Rightmove plc Share Incentive Plan 2024 619,544,648 100 6,373 0.00 1,876,252 77.98

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 794,534,297 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 11,558,107 as at 9 May 2024.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary