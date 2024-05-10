Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - &OR Collective, a tech-led sustainable lifestyle brand differentiated by its zero-waste manufacturing process and circularity platform, will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Kristen King, Founder and Co-CEO and Katie Green, Founder and Co-CEO, will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of &Or Collective's management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About &OR Collective

Launched in 2023, &OR Collective is a Montreal-based sustainable lifestyle brand that combines cutting-edge technology with innovative environmentally conscious practices. Defined by a modern, value based supply chain, &OR is eliminating cut-off textile waste and solving for overproduction while encouraging a less is more wardrobe away from overconsumption & fast fashion without compromising quality or desirability. Utilizing a zero-waste manufacturing method, &OR produces high-quality apparel designed for longevity and minimal environmental impact while embedding circularity into the business through a strategic partnership with SuperCircle, New York based fiber to fiber recycler. &OR Collective's commitment to innovative and sustainably made products will soon extend into new categories as the brand broadens - creating better things, better ways. Available online at www.andorcollective.com

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

