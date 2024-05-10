ProofID wins Judges' Award for Global Ambition at the 2024 Northern Tech Awards

MANCHESTER, England, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-headquartered, global Identity and Access Management (IAM) specialist, ProofID has won the Judge's Award for Global Ambition at the Northern Tech Awards held at Manchester Cathedral. The company won the award in recognition of its expansion in the USA following the successful acquisitions of Regatta Solutions an Austin, Texas based Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) integrator and PEGRight a Colorado Springs, Colorado based IAM integrator.

These two acquisitions created a combined business which leads the field as a provider of enterprise identity solutions and global identity managed services across Europe and North America. The awards, organised by GP Bullhound, are a demonstration of the spirit of innovation, resilience, and growth that defines the Northern tech ecosystem.

Tom Eggleston, CEO of ProofID said: "ProofID has always embraced its northern roots, but it's been an exciting road."

"Our journey to the international stage continues and reflects not only our ambition to grow via acquisition but also our ability to adapt, innovate and thrive in other territories. It's truly wonderful for our work to be recognised in this way."

In 2022, Maven invested £15 million through the Maven UK Regional Buyout Fund to support ProofID's growth and strategic expansion. Since then, the company has continued to develop its partnerships with IAM vendors, offering broader solutions and enhancing its market position.

The award, accepted by Peter Dolan, CFO of ProofID, is held to showcase leading tech businesses in the North, fuelling growth in its powerful tech economy. The eleventh edition of the Northern Tech Awards ceremony, brought together 250 CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across the digital economy, celebrating innovation and excellence in the North of England and Scotland.

Javed Huq, Managing Director of sponsor, GP Bullhound said: "Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Northern Tech Awards.

"Their success is a testament to the remarkable determination and entrepreneurship, which have enabled their businesses to thrive in a challenging market landscape.

"We are immensely proud of the dedication and innovation within the Northern tech ecosystem and believe it is important to celebrate these achievements at tonight's awards. We are honoured to champion these leading tech businesses and look forward to their continued growth and contribution to the UK economy."

About ProofID

ProofID is a global identity security partner, integrator and service provider. As a proven identity specialist, ProofID is committed to delivering pain-free, secure and seamless digital user experiences however complex the project. Trusted by Tier 1 enterprises and mid-market businesses around the world to design, deliver and manage IAM and IGA services. ProofID has successfully deployed industry leading technologies into all market sectors with dynamic workforce needs and seamless customer engagements. ProofID's highly skilled team has been awarded the highest technical accreditations by all their chosen partners including Ping Identity, earning Global Delivery Partner of the Year Award for 6 consecutive years and SailPoint, achieving delivery Admiral status. For more information visit www.ProofID.com.

