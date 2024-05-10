Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.05.24
08:08 Uhr
1,622 Euro
+0,018
+1,12 %
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 
10-May-2024 / 13:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
 
Dublin / London, 10 May 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) 
announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were 
passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of 
Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 26 March 2024 and made available on the Company's 
website (www.cairnhomes.com). 
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext 
Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations: 
Companies Announcements Office 
Euronext Dublin 
28 Anglesea Street 
Dublin 2 
 
and 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
A full list of the votes received is available for inspection on the Company's website. 
-ENDS- 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Fox 
Morwenna Rice 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  320894 
EQS News ID:  1900661 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900661&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 08:22 ET (12:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
