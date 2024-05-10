Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2024 | 14:58
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sýn hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Sýn hf. (symbol: SYN) on May
8, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 13, 2024. 




ISIN                   IS0000020485             
Company name               SYN hf.                
Total share capital before the decrease  ISK 2.510.017.540 (251.001.754 shares)
Decrease in share capital         ISK 33.527.940 (3.352.794 shares)   
Total share capital following the     ISK 2.476.489.600 (247.648.960 shares)
 decrease                                    
Nominal value of each share        ISK 10                
Symbol                  SYN                  
Orderbook ID               91228
