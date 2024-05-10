NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sýn hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Sýn hf. (symbol: SYN) on May 8, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 13, 2024. ISIN IS0000020485 Company name SYN hf. Total share capital before the decrease ISK 2.510.017.540 (251.001.754 shares) Decrease in share capital ISK 33.527.940 (3.352.794 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 2.476.489.600 (247.648.960 shares) decrease Nominal value of each share ISK 10 Symbol SYN Orderbook ID 91228