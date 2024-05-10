Black Book Market Research: Veradigm Payerpath Rated Highest in Client Satisfaction for Small Physician Practice Clearinghouse Services, 2024 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Black Book Research's annual poll of over 13,000 medical practice IT users grading customer experience of contracted enterprise clearinghouses revealed that Veradigm Payerpath rated top client satisfaction results among solo and small provider groups.

Ninety-two percent of medical practice business leaders surveyed in the Q2 2024 report say they are in the process of evaluating, acquiring, and/or deploying advanced external claims solutions after this year's service disruptions in the industry.

"In the wake of the Change Healthcare outage, small physician practices are swiftly reassessing their partnerships, realizing that reliability trumps familiarity in the quest for seamless operations," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 copyrighted key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Vendor Offerings to the Client's Mission and Goals; Innovation and Optimization; Training and Education; Client Relationships and Cultural Fit; Trust, Accountability, Ethics and Transparency; Breadth of Offerings; Deployment and Implementation; Customization; Integration and Interfaces, Interoperability and Connectivity; Scalability and Client Adaptability; Vendor Staff Expertise and Performance; Reliability; Brand Image and Marketing Communications; Marginal Value Adds; Vendor Financial Viability and Managerial Stability; Data Storage Services; Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

Veradigm Payerpath achieved top scores in 11 of 18 clearinghouse-focused key performance indicators for solo and independent practices and small group practices with two to four practitioners. Additionally, Veradigm Payerpath rated #1 in seven KPIs in medical groups between five and 10 practitioners.

"In Q2 2024, Veradigm Payerpath emerges as the premier choice among clearinghouse vendors serving small medical practices, solidifying its position with top ratings and unmatched reliability, empowering healthcare providers with unified claims transaction management."

The full listing of clearinghouse platform rankings in four medical group practice size categories can be found at Black Book's website: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

About Black Book Market Research LLC

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any vendors or public relations firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Additionally, Black Book does not contract for, barter, exchange, or accept direct services from any public relations firm mentioned in the rankings. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before vendor/firm notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor/agency participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls' clients.

Since 2010, Black Book Market Research LLC has polled the vendor and service firm satisfaction in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and detailed product and service rankings results, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

