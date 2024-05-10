Can-Fite BioPharma and Nutriband Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF) and Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

In an exclusive interview, Pnina Fishman, Executive Chairperson and Chief Scientific Officer of Can-Fite BioPharma, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Can-Fite BioPharma is an advanced clinical stage drug development company with a platform of oral drugs designed to address multi-billion-dollar markets in the treatment of oncology and inflammatory diseases. The Company has two drug candidates in advanced stages of development, Piclidenoson for the treatment of psoriasis and Namodenoson for the treatment of advanced liver cancer. For each of the drugs, a registration plan has been agreed with both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and enrollment of patients for a pivotal Phase III clinical study is ongoing for liver cancer and underway for psoriasis. Namodenoson also has a robust anti-cancer effect against pancreatic cancer and a Phase IIa clinical study will be initiated in Q2 2024. Due to the liver-protective effect of Namodenoson, a Phase IIb study for the treatment NASH (MASH) is currently enrolling patients. Piclidenoson and Namodenoson have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date.

Gareth Sheridan, Founder and CEO of Nutriband, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Nutriband stands at the forefront of addressing the global opioid crisis with its revolutionary AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. Nutriband's lead product, AVERSA Fentanyl, is targeting peak annual sales of $80 million to $200 million upon FDA approval. Nutriband is pursuing a streamlined 505(b)(2) NDA regulatory pathway for AVERSA Fentanyl, requiring only a single Phase 1 trial with the potential for an expedited six-month FDA review further accelerating the path to market.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American:CANF)(TASE:CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson recently reported topline results in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and is expected to commence a pivotal Phase III. Can-Fite's cancer and liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of steatotic liver disease (SLD), a Phase III pivotal trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the Company is planning a Phase IIa study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.canfite.com.

About Nutriband

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating the company's AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information, visit www.nutriband.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

