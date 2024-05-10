Quantum Dot Market worth $23.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Dot Market is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2029 from USD 10.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the 2024-2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the growth of the quantum dot market include the increasing integration of quantum dots in solar cells and surging adoption of quantum dots in image sensors.

Quantum Dot Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 10.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 23.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Product, Display, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Existence of environmental regulations for quantum dots Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of quantum dots in healthcare sector Key Market Drivers Accelerating demand for quantum dot based displays

Cadmium-free quantum dots is expected to have the largest market size in the quantum dot market during the forecast period.

Due to the emergence of viable alternatives, manufacturers are transitioning extensively from cadmium-based quantum dots to cadmium-free quantum dots. Cadmium-free quantum dots provide a safer and more sustainable option for both manufacturers and consumers, offering the color benefits that are associated with the technology without the toxicity risks or potential regulatory constraints. These cadmium-free quantum dots are used in displays, lighting/LED products, solar cells, and medical devices which thereby drives the market growth of the cadmium-free quantum dots.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the quantum dot market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR during the forecast period which is attributed to presence of several established display manufacturers such as SAMSUNG DISPLAY (South Korea), and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), along with the surging demand for quantum dots by display manufacturers. Currently, several products are in the pre-commercialization phase, with plans for deployment in batteries, energy storage systems, solar cells, and solid-state lighting solutions in the coming years. As a result, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the quantum dot industry in the near future. Furthermore, accelerating developments and advancements in the quantum dot market is expected to further drive the market growth in the region.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in quantum dot companies such as AUO Corporation (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG DISPLAY (South Korea), LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. (South Korea), TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SHOEI CHEMICAL, INC. (Japan), American Elements. (US), HANSOLCHEMICAL (South Korea), Nanoco Group plc (UK), Avantama AG (Switzerland), NNCrystal US Corporation (US), Ocean Nanotech (US), Quantum Materials Corp (US), Quantum Solutions. (UK), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

