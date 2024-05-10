DJ AMUNDI ETF - Index, Replication and Name Change - 03/06/2024

Amundi Asset Management (ESGL) AMUNDI ETF - Index, Replication and Name Change - 03/06/2024 10-May-2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index, Replication and Name Change - 03/06/2024

-- Index Change

Please note that on June 03rd , 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks of the following fund:

-- Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of June 03rd,2024 (at the open).

Stock Current New ISIN Tickers Echanges ETF name Current Index Name Index New Index Name Index Ticker Ticker ESGL London Amundi MSCI Europe MSCI Europe ESG MSCI Europe ESG Leaders LU1940199711 LN Stock ESG Leaders UCITS Leaders Net Total NE700717 Select 5% Issuer Capped MXEUESL5 Exchange ETF Acc Return Index Index

