WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
10.05.24
17:31 Uhr
70,90 Euro
+1,60
+2,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,8071,2017:56
70,7571,2017:57
Dow Jones News
10.05.2024 | 16:22
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Index, Replication and Name Change - 03/06/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Index, Replication and Name Change - 03/06/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (ESGL) 
AMUNDI ETF - Index, Replication and Name Change - 03/06/2024 
10-May-2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index, Replication and Name Change - 03/06/2024

-- Index Change

Please note that on June 03rd , 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks of the following fund:

-- Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of June 03rd,2024 (at the open). 

Stock                        Current               New 
ISIN     Tickers Echanges ETF name       Current Index Name  Index   New Index Name      Index 
                                      Ticker               Ticker 
        ESGL  London  Amundi MSCI Europe  MSCI Europe ESG         MSCI Europe ESG Leaders 
LU1940199711 LN   Stock   ESG Leaders UCITS  Leaders Net Total   NE700717 Select 5% Issuer Capped  MXEUESL5 
           Exchange ETF Acc       Return Index          Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1940199711, , 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ESGL 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 320899 
EQS News ID:  1900699 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900699&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

