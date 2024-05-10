Yum! Brands: LifeatYUM!: Spotlighting Our Culture and Talent With Data Scientist Kendall Ruber

Yum! Brands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / We're launching our LifeatYUM series to share our unrivaled culture and spotlight our incredible talent.

First up, meet Kendall Ruber, a data scientist at Yum! Brands! As a certified LinkedIn Learning instructor, she personifies how people at Yum! are encouraged to grow and develop in and outside of our four walls. Want to learn more about what Yum! is doing in the digital and technology space - including exciting opportunities to join our team and work with great minds like Kendall? Click here: https://jobs.yum.com/

And if you're interested in taking Kendall's course - Top 5 Things to Know in Advanced SQL - follow this link: https://lnkd.in/gUVDEg6n

Keep following us to learn more about LifeatYUM.





