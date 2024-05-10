Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - CMS Prime, a distinguished provider of online trading solutions, has launched highly anticipated mobile app for Android, revolutionizing and streamlining the trading experience for users worldwide. The release marks a significant milestone in CMS Prime's commitment to delivering innovative and user-friendly trading solutions, with the iOS version set to follow soon and the Web Trader also live for clients to start trading.

The newly launched CMS Prime mobile app introduces a myriad of groundbreaking features, aimed at streamlining trading processes and empowering users with unprecedented control over their investments:

Seamless Access to Client Portal: Users benefit from seamless navigation of deposit and withdrawal processes directly within the app, facilitated by the integrated CRM portal, ensuring a hassle-free trading experience.

Account Linking and Switching: Traders enjoy the convenience of easily linking and switching between multiple accounts using their client login credentials, enhancing flexibility and accessibility.

Market insights: Featuring curated lists of top gainers, top losers, and recommended picks. Stay in the know and seize every opportunity the market has to offer, ensuring to be at the forefront of trading trends and advancements

Real-Time Position Tracking: The app enables users to track their positions within interactive charts in real-time, providing invaluable insights into portfolio performance.

In-Chart Trading with TP/SL Settings: Traders are empowered to set take-profit and stop-loss levels directly within the chart interface, facilitating precision trade execution.

One-Click Trading and Trade Spamming: The app supports one-click trading functionality for swift and efficient trade execution. Additionally, traders can seamlessly place multiple trades with the option for trade spamming, optimizing their trading strategies.

Bulk Position Closure: Traders have the capability to efficiently manage positions by closing multiple trades at once, including profitable and losing positions only, thereby enhancing risk management capabilities.

Pre-Trade Risk Assessment: Users have access to detailed pre-trade information and risk calculations, empowering them to make informed decisions and manage their exposure effectively.

Ms. Narjes Faramrzi, Board Member of CMS Prime, expressed excitement about the Android app launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our state-of-the-art mobile app, representing a significant leap forward in our quest to deliver cutting-edge and user-centric trading solutions. With this innovative platform, we aim to provide our clients with unparalleled access to the financial markets and empower them to achieve their trading objectives."

The CMS Prime mobile app for Android is now available for download. Stay tuned for updates on the iOS release date.

Download the app here: Android App.Web Trader

About CMS Prime

CMS Prime is a leading global financial institution delivering multi-asset online trading solutions to clients in over 100 countries worldwide. With over two decades of experience, CMS Prime is renowned for its robust trading technology, comprehensive product offerings, and client-centric approach. CMS Prime boasts multiple awards for Broker Transparency and Best Execution and many more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ryan El Andari

Head Of Marketing

+(971) 4 451 9328

Ryan@cmsprime.com

