Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Observation status removed from shares of Eik fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: EIK)

Observation status is removed from shares issued by Eik fasteignafélag hf.
(symbol: EIK) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated May 10,
2024, regarding withdrawal of voluntary takeover offer. 

The Issuer's shares received an observation status on June 8, 2023 and an
update was made to the observation status of the shares on July 3, 2023. 

The observation status was based upon article 4.1.1 in Nasdaq Nordic Main
Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Exchange can decide that an issuer
receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like
process.
