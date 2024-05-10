Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
WKN: A1XB7R | ISIN: CA25490H1064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.09.23
22:00 Uhr
0,334 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
10.05.2024
DIRTT Environmental Solutions: DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company", "we", "our", "us" or "ours") (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024.

The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Votes for Votes withheld
Nominee Number Percent Number Percent
Douglas Edwards 143,212,639 99.86 197,858 0.14
Aron English 142,677,466 99.49 733,031 0.51
Shaun Noll 142,627,813 99.45 782,684 0.55
Shalima Pannikode 143,299,351 99.92 111,146 0.08
Scott Robinson 143,275,795 99.91 134,702 0.09
Scott Ryan 143,276,289 99.91 134,208 0.09
Kenneth Sanders 142,438,417 99.32 972,080 0.68
Benjamin Urban 143,064,365 99.76 346,132 0.24

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ir@dirtt.com


