Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes a news report on Kraig Biocraft Laboratories' (OTCQB: KBLB) successful completion of its Spring spider silk trials and what it means for the fibers market.

To read the full article on 247marketnews.com, please click here.





Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/208738_kbllogo.jpg

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is pioneering the production of genetically bioengineered spider silk, using silkworms modified to spin spider silk cocoons that can be harvested in commercial quantities.

The Company recently reports that its spring spider silk production trials "were an unabashed success", exceeding expectations and positions Kraig Labs for commercial scale production of its recombinant spider silks.

These trials proved that the Company's BAM-1 recombinant spider silk hybrids are ready for rapid production expansion. Simply stated, this has been the most fruitful and successful production cycle in the Company's history.

Renowned sericulture expert and Kraig Labs executive consultant, Dr. Nirmal Kumar, oversaw the production cycle from start to finish, including rearing and selective breeding. Careful and meticulous testing throughout the entire production trial demonstrated that the BAM-1 parental lines were the strongest and most resilient lines Kraig Labs has ever developed.

Observation and screening conducted throughout all phases of production exceeded all expectations for health and vigor within the colony. Not a single instance of disease or infection was detected at any point during the entire cycle. This result surprised local silkworm experts observing the trials. Working with mundane silkworms, they had never experienced an entire production cycle from egg to egg without any disease in a batch of thousands of silkworms.

Under the guidance of Dr. Nirmal Kumar and through a meticulous, statistically-based selective breeding protocol, the parental strains for the BAM-1 hybrid were further optimized during the production cycle. The enhancements to the parental lines from this careful breeding program were designed to deliver larger cocoons with improved reeling characteristics and higher yields.

"I am proud of the work accomplished and very impressed by the performance of the BAM-1 silkworm lines," Dr. Nirmal Kumar, stated. "The luster of the BAM-1 silk is very unique and desirable. When paired with its strength, we have created a silk that can't be matched. The results of these trials exceeded our expectations. We are now on a solid foundation to scale production of the BAM-1 hybrid to metric ton levels."

BAM 1 Cocoons from Kraig Labs Spring Spider Silk Production Trials, which yielded the Company's most Fruitful and Successful Cycle

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/208738_kblimage.jpg

To continue reading full article on 247marketnews.com, please click here.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please click here or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208738

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News